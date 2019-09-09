Almost everything in life has its pros and cons, including hair types. If you have finer hair, chances are, you can pretty much just wash your hair and be out the door with minimal styling, which is always a plus. But on the downside, you also probably find yourself washing your hair daily to avoid the greasy roots that can seem to show up almost instantly. While there are a number of factors that can help decrease the grease, starting in the shower with the best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair is key.

Washing your hair every single day may seem like the easiest solution to getting rid of oily roots, but it can also make things worse. You can help train your hair to look less greasy over time by washing it less often. Start by trying to cut back on shampooing to every other day, and as your hair adjusts over the course of a few months, you can stretch it even further to every two or three days. And while you wait for oil production to balance out, you can hide the grease with dry shampoo (try using it right after your hair has dried to absorb oil as soon as it appears) or get creative with some of these updo how-tos.

To help manage your oily hair, you'll also want to make sure that when you do wash, you aren't relying on products that are too harsh, such as an aggressive clarifying shampoo. Even oily hair needs in-shower products that contain moisturizing ingredients to prevent stripping your scalp of its natural oils (and thus causing it to produce more oil to compensate). But products that are intensely nourishing or intended to add shine can often be too heavy for oily hair types. Instead, look for a shampoo and conditioner that combines moisturizing ingredients, like glycerin and jojoba oil, with ingredients that combat grease like tea tree oil.

There are other ways to help make your hair less greasy, too. One of the most important things you can do is pay attention to your in-shower routine. Using conditioner all over your head can cause greasiness, so consider only applying it from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair. Also, after you've shampooed and conditioned your hair, rinse it thoroughly; any leftover product will cause your hair to look greasy as soon as it's dry.

To help balance out the grease, here are five of the best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair.

1. The Best Shampoo For Oily Hair, According To Amazon Reviewers Maple Holistics Degrease Moisture Control Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For a shampoo that was created specifically for oily hair types and comes with rave reviews, turn to the Maple Holistics Degrease Moisture Control Shampoo. This sulfate-free shampoo contains a blend of nourishing and balancing botanical oils, which may sound counterintuitive, but hear me out. Ingredients like jojoba oil and peach kernel oil help keep your scalp happy by providing essential moisture; then, there are the grease-busting oils —rosemary, basil, and lemon — which help remove follicle-clogging dirt, oil, and dandruff, leaving your hair clean and your scalp soothed. The shampoo also comes highly recommended by Amazon users, with more than 3,000 five-star reviews. "I've tried several oily scalp shampoos and conditioners, and I have to say - THIS IS IT. I have the unfortunate combination of having an oily scalp and dry hair (from coloring and styling), and am fortunate to have found Maple Holistics. I can now go a few days without washing my hair as opposed to having to wash it every day." Another fan calls it "the best shampoo for ridiculously oily hair," noting: "It is the first shampoo that makes my hair feel completely clean."

2. The Best Natural Shampoo & Conditioner For Oily Hair Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding natural hair-care products can get complicated. Not only are the ingredient lists confusing to decipher, but many natural options fall flat when it comes to performance. While there's no true way to define "natural" when it comes to beauty products, Desert Essence's Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner is a pretty solid choice with its formula that's free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and artificial fragrances and colors. Even better, it was specifically formulated with oily hair types in mind. Australian tea tree oil and lemon peel extract are the star ingredients that wash away excess oil and product buildup without stripping hair. The shampoo also contains organic maca root extract, which strengthens and protects hair, while the conditioner includes hydrators like jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and vitamin B5. One reviewer raves, "Obsessed with this product and feel I have FINALLY found 'the one.' This product is the ONLY thing that controls my oily hair! I can go days without washing no problem, whereas before I was forced to wash my thick hair every day. The lemon also brings out my natural highlights. I love it." Another fan says, "Best shampoo yet for oily hair. Almost too good! I use about twice a week and it keeps it under control."

3. The Best Shampoo For Oily Hair & A Flaky Scalp SebaMed Scalp Balancing Shampoo $12 | Amazon See On Amazon While many of the ingredients found in the shampoos on this list can help with an irritated scalp, SebaMed Scalp Balancing Shampoo makes that its main mission. If you're experiencing dandruff along with oily hair, you're probably itching your scalp to deal with the discomfort which only makes greasy roots worse because you constantly have your fingers in your hair. This SebaMed formula works to target excess oil and flaky skin buildup by supporting the scalp's natural barrier function, and it also fights off bacteria. Its soothing abilities help treat inflammation and itching, while customers with seborrheic dermatitis and eczema swear by it. "I've tried many an anti-dandruff shampoo- ones with tar, all the brands you can find in CVS, and didn't see any results. This brand is the only one that has given me long-lasting results," one reviewer says, while another notes that their "scalp is significantly less oily."

4. The Best Nourishing Conditioner For Oily Hair OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Conditioner $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have oily roots and dry ends, you need something to keep both sides happy. This OGX Tea Tree Mint Conditioner combines nourishing ingredients, like glycerin and milk proteins, with tea tree oil to moisturize and smooth hair without weighing it down. The formula has an invigorating minty scent, and it also helps fight frizz and detangle knots without exacerbating greasiness. "The tea tree and mint formula of this conditioner is really great (along with the matching shampoo) for oily itchy scalps," says one fan, while another raves, "My new favorite! I have a dry scalp and oily, fine, curly hair. My hair comes out clean and soft without the oily buildup that I run into with so many other brands."