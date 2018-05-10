Nothing ruins an amazing, confidence-boosting outfit faster than painful chafing. The weather outside finally broke through the 80s, so of course you threw on that flowy skirt you just got at the thrift store last weekend. Chafing always seems to happen right when you least expect it — which makes sense, since it's really just sweaty skin rubbing together, and perspiration isn't really something you actively think about, you know? The truth is, the nightmare of chafing spares no one, so literally everyone could use some insight on what the best products for chafing actually are — you know, other than those baby powder or petroleum jelly tricks.

Overall, when you're trying to stop chafing, the goal is to minimize the moisture on your skin, because it's the combination of that, and "repeated motions of the body," according to Healthline, that can lead to that painful rubbing sensation. In other words, you're just walking around in your awesome new skirt, minding your own business, and suddenly your skin and sweat decide to combine and create a storm of terror for your thighs — while the subway's still three blocks away.

The only silver lining here is that there really are tons of different products for chafing out there, and all of them work to address different parts of the problem, from before it actually happens, to after you've already gotten red, irritated skin, and need to find something to soothe it. Sure, chafing isn't exactly life-threatening, but it's still really painful, and it can even cause you to start bleeding if it gets bad enough. Bottom line: It's worth investing in some good products that'll save your skin from chafing, and soothe your pain even when it does happen. Here are a few of the best ones to check out.

1 A Friction-Free Spray For Your Workouts Sweat Wellth Friction Free Workout Spray, $18, SweatWELLth This anti-chafing spray works like a charm to create a "much-needed barrier for delicate skin," according to the product's description. In other words, it helps absorb and seal moisture into your skin, so that you don't get super moist and sticky, but you're also not left with dry, flaky skin after the fact, either. Plus, there's no easier application than a spray bottle. Talk about a no-brainer.

2 A Way More Effective Version Of The Deodorant Trick Amazon Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm, $14.99, Amazon BodyGlide Balm is a similar type of anti-chafing product in terms of how it balances out your skin, except it slides on like a deodorant stick. It's also made of 100 percent natural ingredients, is vegan-friendly, and can be easily applied anywhere on your body that endures rubbing or chafing. Pop this baby in your purse so you can do a quick application whenever it's that legs-sticking-to-every-seat-you-sit-on time of year.

3 Compression Shorts Under Armour Women's Compression Shorts, $16.79, Under Armour Sometimes the best anti-chafing product has nothing to do with balms or serums, and everything to do with wearing the right type of clothing. Even though compression shorts might only seem necessary for a long-term biking expedition, I can personally attest to how comfortable they are for literally every activity, even if you pop 'em on under your skirt. Walk on top of every subway grate you want, girl. If you're not into the compression shorts look, you could always opt for a pair of compression pants for things like running or cycling, which do the trick nicely, too.

4 Silky Underwear (Not Literally, Though) Lush Cosmetics Silky Underwear Loose Powder, $10.95, Lush Cosmetics This loose powder works kind of like baby powder, except it's for ~adults~ who want to "feel smooth, dry and lovely," according to the product's description. Basically, it absorbs moisture so your skin is left dry and clean, rather than itchy and irritated. Plus, this powder is made by Lush, which ensures it's made of 100 percent natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about some creepy chemical reaction on your skin. And did I mention it smells like heaven?