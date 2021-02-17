Any good yoga mat should be nonslip, comfortable, and the right size for your practice. That said, some people choose to skip any potentially harmful materials, and finding the best nontoxic yoga mats require that you pay close attention to the materials. Typically, you have two options here: You can opt for mats made from only natural materials, or you can seek out a mat that's made from safer synthetic ingredients.

The former is a bit easier to identify right off the bat. All-natural yoga materials include cork, jute, and genuine rubber to create cushioned, nonslip surfaces. Since these materials come from nature (assuming they don't have any unwanted chemicals added in during manufacturing), they're often nontoxic and eco-friendly.

Good synthetic options are a little more challenging to identify. Most synthetic mats are made from thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) or polyvinyl chloride (PVC), both of which are man-made polymers that can mimic the look and feel of rubber. While PVC is often cheaper and more durable, it may contain phthalates, which some people choose to avoid. Mats made from TPE or polymer environmental-friendly resin (PER) are often touted as better synthetic alternatives to PVC since they're made without phthalates. However, some still have raised concerns about them for leaching synthetic estrogens, so keep that in mind.

These five yoga mats are all made from quality materials, but they come in all different sizes, colors, thicknesses, and designs to suit anyone's yoga practice.

1. The Overall Best Nontoxic Yoga Mat Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat $78 | Amazon See On Amazon Manduka mats are widely considered some of the best of the best — especially when it comes to durability. If you're willing to splurge on a nontoxic purchase that'll last, the Manduka eKOlite is the way to go. First off, it's made from nontoxic, biodegradable, non-Amazon-harvested tree rubber, and it skips all of the harmful foams and glues. (It's also 99% latex-free.) Second, it has a sealed-cell surface for superior stability and traction. Plus, reviewers still say that once broken in, it's one of the most "durable" and "reliable" mats out there. Made from: Natural tree rubber

Thickness: 3 millimeters, 4 millimeters

Available colors: Acai, Midnight, Charcoal, Resound, Truth Blue, Ebb, Mint Marbled

Available sizes: 68 by 23 inches, 71 by 24 inches One reviewer wrote: "I purchased mine over a year and a half ago....It is still in great shape. [...] When I used the regular sticky mats I would have to replace them by-monthly. I actually saved money with this mat, It has been well worth the cost."

2. The Most Affordable Option Gaiam Cork Yoga Mat $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Gaiam is known for affordable, beginner-friendly yoga equipment, but the brand's cork mat pays close attention to its materials. Instead of PVC, this one uses sustainable, nonslip cork on top and TPE synthetic rubber on the bottom. As a result, it's lightweight and comfortable to use, all for less than $35. Made from: Cork and TPE

Thickness: 5 millimeters

Available colors: Classic, Print

Available sizes: 68 by 24 inches One reviewer wrote: "Sustainable cork that is easy to clean plus grippy for yoga practice, what more could anyone ask for?! I've had a few yoga mats before and always questioned the toxicity of the material and dyes."

3. The Best Travel-Friendly Yoga Mat Jade Travel Yoga Mat $65 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of synthetic, rubber-mimicking materials, this mat by Jade is made with real, natural rubber, which offers superior grip, cushioning, and durability. That said, it sets itself apart in another hard-to-ignore way: Because it's foldable, extra thin, and lightweight (less than 3 pounds for the smaller size), it's great for the yogi who's always on the go. Plus, with every purchase, the company plants a tree to contribute to its sustainability and eco-friendly promise. Made from: Natural rubber

Thickness: 3 millimeters

Available colors: Black, Olive Green, Purple

Available sizes: 24 by 68 inches, 24 by 74 inches One reviewer wrote: "It is lightweight and made from natural rubber which is a must for yoga practice. I use it when I travel mostly or light practice, as it is low slip."

4. A Yoga Mat Made From Recycled Materials SUGA Recycled Wetsuit Yoga Mat $85 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, it's made using synthetic ingredients — but all of said ingredients are free from PVC and phthalates, and made entirely out of recycled wetsuits that can be recycled again. No wonder the SUGA recycled mat is such a great eco-friendly choice. In terms of your yoga practice, the closed-cell foam resists dirt, bacteria, and sweat, while the consistency is both nonslip and well-cushioned for support and comfort. Made from: Recycled wetsuits

Thickness: 5 millimeters

Available colors: Black

Available sizes: Regular, Extra Large One reviewer wrote: "So glad someone has created such a durable, sustainable mat. Even prettier in person. Good for you and good for the earth. Yay!"