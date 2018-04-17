When it comes to cosmetics, lipstick is a true hero — it's the one piece of makeup that can instantly transform any look, even a completely bare face. But if you have allergies or sensitive skin, finding a formula that's both pigmented and non-irritating can be a challenge. Luckily, some of the best hypoallergenic lipsticks are only a click away.

Most of us probably don't think of lipstick as something that can wreak havoc on our skin. But as we've become more educated about how ingredients (and sadly, chemicals) found in our beauty products can negatively affect us (sensitive skin or not), the demand for natural beauty products — which include hypoallergenic formulas — has exploded.

Of course, this is good news for irritation-prone individuals, because now there are more options than ever before for people with delicate skin. Beyond being hypoallergenic, most of these products are non-toxic and cruelty-free, so you can really feel good about your purchase.

The lipsticks listed below are free of allergens (like gluten and phthalates), and they're all nourishing and beautifully pigmented, too. No matter your personal style — whether you prefer a matte, glossy, or shimmery look — you'll find a formula on this list that'll become your new obsession.

1 An Ultra-Hydrating Lipstick For Dry Lips That Comes In Satin, Matte, And Frosted Formulas Amazon If you have dry, sensitive lips that seem to react to everything, you'll want to add this hypoallergenic lipstick to your makeup collection stat. It's free of parabens and fragrances, hasn't been tested on animals, and comes in three formulas: creamy satin, matte, and frosted. Infused with moisturizing squalene and vitamins A and E, this lipstick works wonders on severely chapped or parched lips. And the color selection is extraordinary: You can choose among 54 shades of lipstick that range from a light pearly pink to classic matte reds and vampy purple hues.

2 A Sheer Vegan Lipstick For When You Want A Subtle Tint Amazon There are times when you want a bold lip and times when a sheer swipe of color gets the job done. If you tend to reach for lip tints and are searching for one that won't aggravate skin or cause an allergic reaction, this organic vegan lipstick is all that and then some. It's free of harsh chemicals (and is cruelty-free, too) but contains a wealth of hydrating natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and peppermint oil. The formula stays on longer than most, according to reviewers, which is especially unique for a tint. It comes in five beautiful colors: Rose, Candy, Cosmic, Dusk, and Mulberry.

3 A Vegan, Non-Toxic, And Preservative-Free Lip Gloss Amazon Say hello to a natural lip gloss that's good for your skin and better for the planet. This eco-friendly gloss has no preservatives or toxins and relies instead on aloe vera, vitamin E, and shea butter to condition lips and make them look and feel soft and smooth. True to its floral name, the lip gloss is naturally preserved with flower wax found in petals that's been proven to prolong the life of its formula. This vegan lip gloss is free of fragrances, gluten, dyes, and is cruelty-free as well. It comes in four shades that include Peace (a light nude) and Power (a powerful deep burgundy).

4 A Long-Lasting Liquid Matte Lipstick That's PETA-Certified Amazon Apply this vegan and cruelty-free matte liquid lipstick in the morning and it will still be there when you're ready for a pre-dinner touch-up — a testament to its highly pigmented, long-lasting formula. This lip formula (which was certified by PETA) contains absolutely no parabens, phthalates, or gluten and is enriched with vitamin E for extra hydration, because we all know most mattes can be really drying. Its color selection ranges from light pink nudes to this bright bombshell red and deeper shades of ruby. And reviewers say this is the real deal — a liquid formula that's "perfectly matte" and even smells great.