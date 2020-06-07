When it comes to safely applying falsies, lash adhesive is just as important, if not more important, than the lashes themselves. The last thing you want is for your lashes to come unhinged at the end of the night or glue to get in your eyes. When searching for best drugstore lash glue, you'll want to find a long-lasting formula that'll hold them in place for hours and that's easy to apply. Bonus points if it also includes soothing ingredients, like aloe vera, to keep your lids and lashes moisturized.

It's also important to be real with yourself about your patience level before your snag any adhesive. I know myself pretty well, and when it comes to my lashes, I have about two good minutes in me to get my them in place before I give up. For me, a fast-acting eyelash glue that's easy to apply is key. But if you're going for a flawless, professional-grade look, you may want to opt for an adhesive with a precision wand that works for both strips and individual lashes.

Editor's note: To ensure safe application, make sure to follow the instructions for correctly applying and removing the lash glue.

With so many options out there, it's not always easy to find your perfect lash glue. Here's a round-up of some of the best drugstore eyelash glues on the market so you can set your lashes quickly and get on with your day.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall: KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive $3 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to lash adhesives, this easy-to-use glue hits all the right marks. For one, it features a no-mess applicator that's super simple to brush right over your lash line. It also goes on clear and dries clear, so even if you mess up a bit, you won't be able to tell. The adhesive itself is also 100% waterproof and latex-free, and contact-lens wearers say it doesn't irritate their eyes at all. In fact, fans of this glue say it can last up to five days if you want a long-wear lash look. Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers insist that this glue is excellent all around. According to one reviewer: "Whether you're just now going to start practicing putting on false lashes or you've been doing it for years - I highly recommend this glue above all others.When this glue is applied thoroughly on the band, end to end, the falsie will be secure. Not once have I had a problem where the glue has come loose and unsteady. But it's not a painful, potent smelling, must-use-eyelash-glue-remover sticky either, it comes off with some careful tugging or just water. It also doesn't smell or make my eyes feel irritated like some other glues have. It's a fantastic eyelash glue."

2. The Best Tinted: DUO Adhesive for Strip Lashes, Dark Tone DUO Adhesive for Strip Lashes, Dark Tone $4 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather skip the eye makeup and go straight for darker lashes on the spot, this tinted eyelash glue is a miracle-worker. It comes out of the tube a dark brown and dries black, just like regular eyeliner. This sulfate-free formula is also water-resistant and promises to hold your lashes in place for up to 24 hours without any flaking. Over a thousand Amazon reviewers agree that this tinted lash glue holds up to its reputation of being "the best-selling lash glue in the world." According to one reviewer: "I've tried many types of eyelash glue and for a while I swore by Japanese brands only. I got tired of paying the high cost though so I decided to try Duo, which is available at all major stores where I live. I've been a fan ever since and have been using it for several years now. My lashes stay put for the entire time I'm wearing them and it doesn't irritate my eyes."

3. The Best For Sensitive Eyes: BEPHOLAN Professional Eyelash Glue BEPHOLAN Professional Eyelash Glue $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without sulfates, BPAs, or gluten, this gentle eyelash glue is great for sensitive eyes and skin. On top of that, this glue is super quick drying and dries completely clear, so it works with any kind of lashes you're going for. This glue also comes with an easy-to-use brush wand that glides right over your lids for a no-mess application. This lash glue will last all day, according to rave Amazon reviews. Best of all, the manufacturer offers a lifetime money-back guarantee, should you have any issues. According to one reviewer: "I really liked that it went on easier that other glue I have used. Also, that I could even wear them more than a day to 3 days without lifting. Sometimes one little edge on my sleeping side with need a tiny touch up. Never buy the cheaper stuff is my advice."

4. The Best For Beginners: DUO Brush-On Lash Adhesive DUO Brush-On Lash Adhesive $4 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're just starting out, this creamy eyelash adhesive is a great intro to the world of fake lashes. It comes with a tiny wand directly from the tube and features a no-drip formula that stays put when you apply it to your lids. It appears creamy white to start with so you can see exactly where you're applying it, and then dries clear, which is great for beginners who need to keep an eye on where they're applying it. Amazon reviewers say it can last up to 12 hours with one application. And, bonus: This glue is also infused with vitamins A, C, and E to soothe your skin and eyelids as you get used to wearing lashes. According to one reviewer: "I will never buy another toothpaste-like tube of glue again. I absolutely (l)ove this brush-on application! It is SO much easier to control the line of glue and apply it exactly where I want it. I wore my lashes all day then fell asleep in them that night (oops, I know), and I still had to tug a bit to get them off in the morning! Awesome product!"