There's nothing more frustrating than spending hours making a beautiful cake only to have it get smashed in transit — I know, because it's happened to me. The best cake carriers are made from durable, food-safe materials with sturdy bases and tall covers that won't ruin your decorations.

Most cake carriers are made from plastic, which is lightweight, fairly durable, and usually dishwasher-friendly. Some have convenient carrying handles on the top, and most are designed so that the base — where your cake will sit — can lock into the cover, ensuring that the two pieces don't separate and cause your cake to fall out of its carrier. Typically, the base will either have a twist-lock design or tabs that snap the lid onto it.

For general use, you'll want to look for a carrier with a diameter of at least 12 inches and a height of at least 6 inches. This size will typically fit a 10-inch cake or pie, though if you make Bundt or quarter-sheet cakes, you'll want to look for speciality carriers.

If you want to transport and serve your cake on the same base, look for one with a sleek aesthetic that you love. You may also want to look for additional features, depending on what you tend to bake. Some cake carriers also have convertible bases that can either be used for cupcakes or as serving trays.

Never deal with smudged frosting, toppled cakes, and other avoidable baking emergencies with one of these cake carriers, all of which are conveniently available on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall

Dimensions: 13 7/8 inches by 13 5/8 inches by 8 inches

Surprise your friends with this opaque cake carrier, which will let you do a big reveal of your cake's design once you arrive at your destination. Amazon shoppers love this durable plastic carrier, which boasts an overall 4.8-star rating along with over 4,300 reviews. The base snaps to the lid, and there's a carrying handle on the top. It's safe for both the freezer and the top rack of the dishwasher, and the 8-inch height gives more than enough clearance for standard two-layer cakes.

One fan raved: "I love this product!It keeps my cakes moist, it's light-weight, and so easy to travel with.I use it very often (at least 4 times a week).I don't feel stressed when carrying cakes on crowded streets of NYC. It's great so far!It's sturdy, easy to clean, locks are really tight and secure.It's not too expensive and the quality is amazing!I'd buy it again!"

2. The Best Convertible Round Carrier

Dimensions: 12.56 inches by 12.09 inches by 5.94 inches

This convertible cake carrier is perfect for anyone who loves to entertain. Made of plastic, it has a clear snap-lock lid, so you can see what's inside, and the sturdy base converts to a five-section serving tray that's great for serving chips and dip, charcuterie, candy, and more. While the height is just under 6 inches, reviewers had no problem fitting a two-layer cake in this carrier. This carrier is top-rack dishwasher-friendly and comes in three pastel colors.

One fan raved: "This is a wonderful carrier for traveling with pies, cakes, cupcakes or any dessert that fits under the dome. The best feature is the secure lock in place it provides. The handle is designed very well also. The pale seafoam green color is very pleasing to display on your kitchen counter. I love it!!!"

3. The Best Collapsible Cake Carrier

Dimensions: 15.75 inches by 15.75 inches by 6 inches (expanded)

If you're short on storage space, this collapsible cake carrier is a great choice, since it folds down to just under 5 inches tall when collapsed. When it's fully extended, it can hold the included two-tier cupcake holder with enough spaces for 24 cupcakes, or a taller two-layer cake. Made from BPA-free plastic, it's dishwasher safe and features a snap-lock base with a carrying handle on the clear lid. It comes in both red and blue.

One fan raved: "Love it!!!! I had no idea of the true capacity of this cake keeper until I got it and “unfolded” it. VERY well made. At first I was worried because the cupcake tiers seemed to slide around on the base...but, as soon as you put the lid on and lock it in place...those trays didn’t budge. I was able to transport them an hour away with absolutely no damage to my cupcakes."

4. The Best For Bundt Cakes

Dimensions: 13 inches by 12 inches by 7 inches

This Bundt cake keeper will keep your stunning glazed creation in perfect condition until you get it to your next picnic or party. It's made from dishwasher-safe plastic with a twist-lock lid design, and the lid is transparent so you can still see your cake while it's stored. In addition to being great for transport, this carrier is also a good way to keep cakes moist for days after they're baked, and the taller design gives plenty of clearance for intricate Bundts.

One fan raved: "I purchased several of these before the holidays to use when giving Bundt cakes (rum cakes) away to family and friends around the holidays. These are fantastic! I love the locking lid, so that it can't be inadvertently knocked off, especially in transit. I kept a few for my own use at home and love, love, love them. [They] wash up nicely with a little warm soapy water. Great product!"

5. The Best For Sheet Cakes And Small Baked Goods

Dimensions: 14.75 inches by 11 inches by 8.5 inches

This versatile two-layer cake carrier is perfect for the all-around baker, since it can hold quarter-sheet cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and more. Made from BPA-free plastic, it can hold up to 24 cupcakes, and is safe to use in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. The stacking containers have a snap-lock design, and the top lid includes a convenient carrying handle.

One fan raved: "I have had this cupcake carrier for years, and like it so much that I have bought it for others. The quality is great, it holds together securely, and the layers are deep enough to hold cupcakes with a significant amount of frosting on them. The interior trays also have nice deep wells so the cupcakes don't shift in travel, and can be lifted out to use as a serving tray. Definitely recommend!"