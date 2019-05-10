The 43 Best Cheap Home Products You Can Get On Amazon

With all the gadgets and products available for your home or apartment, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Everyone wants an organized, efficient home that makes you feel relaxed and refreshed when you spend time there — but how do you find products on Amazon that will do just that, instead of simply collecting dust in your junk drawer?

Lucky for you, I’ve made this handy list of some of the most genius home products on Amazon — and they're super cheap, too. These products may seem random, but the important factor they all have in common is they’re designed to save you time, money, energy, or all three.

From a handheld electric milk frother to make a Starbucks-level latte in the comfort of your home, to a weird-looking scrubbing glove that’s perfect for washing your dog, these tried-and-true products are sure to get plenty of use, because they provide real, everyday solutions to problems you deal with all the time.

And if you’re worried about whether these products will actually get the job done, well, you don’t have to take my word for it. The products on this list have accumulated tons of glowing reviews on Amazon, and when this many people are excited about a product, there’s a pretty good chance they’re on to something.

Ready for some innovative new life hack products that will truly spark joy? Read on!

1. A Durable Mat That Will Keep You From Slipping In The Bathtub Gorilla Grip Original Bath Mat $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're worried about slipping in the shower, try out this bath mat by Gorilla Grip. It's antibacterial so it won't stain or smell over time, and has over 300 suction cups to secure it to the surface. It's machine-washable, comes in a few colors, and has over 5,000 reviewers raving about it. This one is large enough to fit any tub, too — it's over 35 inches long.

2. A Handy Three-in-One Avocado Tool That Splits, Pits, And Slices Your Favorite Snack OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't love avocados? This convenient three-in-one tool takes the hassle out of preparing your favorite green treat — because it effortlessly splits, pits, and slices avocados, without forcing you to switch utensils or making a giant mess. This tool has it all: a serrated knife for splitting, a stainless steel pitter, and a fan blade that quickly slices your avocado into seven perfect pieces. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, buying this handy tool to feed your avocado obsession is a choice you won't regret.

3. The Perfect Paper Towel Holder To Conserve Space In Your Small Kitchen Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $19 Amazon See On Amazon Anyone living in a space with a small kitchen knows how frustrating it can be to sacrifice precious counter space. This ingenious paper towel holder uses sturdy magnets to attach right onto your refrigerator, saving you space and keeping your towels readily accessible. Plus, the top has a handy storage shelf perfect for pens, utensils, or other odds and ends. This paper towel holder is easy to clean, can hold 4.4 pounds — and is large enough to fit even a jumbo roll of paper towels.

4. A Luxuriously Soft Throw Pillow That Will Make You Feel Pampered Exclusivo Mezcla Luxury Plush Throw Blanket $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made with rich, plush microfiber, this luxe throw blanket is an easy way to pamper yourself without breaking the bank. This incredibly soft throw resists wrinkles and fading, is machine-washable, and won't shed. It comes in a wide range of colors to suit any decor, like vibrant teal, pink, and grey for a more natural, faux fur look. One reviewer raved: "The color, fabric, workmanship - excellent. There is no pilling, shedding or loss of color when washed."

5. A Sturdy Pot And Pan Holder To Keep Your Cookware Neat, Organized, And Easy To Access SimpleHouseware Kitchen Pan and Pot Holder $15 Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your pots and pans organized can be tricky: stacking them often looks messy and takes up a lot of space and grabbing one from the bottom of the stack is often an awkward, frustrating process. Enter this handy steel pan and pot holder. With five sturdy shelves and an optional wall mount to keep the rack in place, it can easily store your cookware either horizontally or vertically. Reviewers say it's super easy to assemble, and fits perfectly on a counter or in a cabinet.

6. A Soft, Absorbent Towel Set That Seems Way More Expensive Than It Really Is Utopia Towels Towels (Set of 8) $30 Amazon See On Amazon There's something incredibly luxurious about good quality, soft, absorbent bath towels. But, many quality bath towels are expensive — luckily, with this top-rated 100 percent cotton bath towel set, you get all the plush softness of more expensive bath towels, at a fraction of the price. This eight-piece set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths, in a wide variety of gorgeous colors to easily match your bathroom's decor.

7. A Cute, Compact Tool That Effortlessly Scores, Zests, And Peels Citrus Fruit Crisp Four-In-One Zester $13 Amazon See On Amazon Citrus zest makes a huge difference in baking, drinks, and more — but it's frustrating to achieve without the right tool. This handy four-in-one citrus zester does just that: but also scores, removes the skin, channels, and twills grapefruits, lemons, and limes. It also has durable stainless steel blades, an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to maneuver, and conveniently folds up for easy storage.

8. An Ultra-Fast Meat Defroster That's A Life-Saver On Hectic Days Evelots Meat Defroster $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever come home and realized the meat you planned to cook is frozen solid, this meat defroster tray is for you. It uses conduction to completely defrost large cuts of meat like steak or chicken breasts in just 30 to 60 minutes — without using a microwave, electricity, or water. "Fantastic! Had my doubts about this, but wow, to place a piece of frozen chicken or steak on this and have it completely thawed within 45 minutes is amazing," one reviewer raved.

9. An Easy, Compact Cleaning Tool That Effortlessly Scrubs Those Hard-To-Reach Places Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to make deep leaning the tub easier, this powerful scrubber is the perfect tool for you. The sonic gadget oscillates 60 times a second, making quick work of cleaning those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in bathrooms, kitchens, and more. It's battery-operated, and comes with a 1/2-inch scrub head (made for hard-to-reach areas like around the sink) — but there's the option of a larger head and one made for grout, too.

10. A Set Of Sturdy, Durable Cutting Boards That Won't Slip Or Slide On Your Countertop Gorilla Grip Three-Piece Original Reversible Cutting Board Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon This set of three cutting boards may look simple, but their thick, sturdy design, durability, and solid, non-slip surface help explain why this cutting board set has over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon. "I use at least one of these every day and every time I use them, I love them more. They are non-slip and easy to clean in the sink or dishwasher," one reviewer wrote. The set comes with a small, medium, and large cutting board, and they're non-porous, BPA-free, and completely dishwasher-safe.

11. The Smart Plug That Helps You Save Energy And Control Your Home From Anywhere In The World Etekcity Smart Plug $20 Amazon See On Amazon For such a simple device, this handy little smart plug has lots of practical uses. Plug in electronics like a floor lamp, TV, toaster oven, or coffee maker with it — and it'll allow you to control them remotely, either by using its own special app or by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Once your electronics are connected, the app lets you see where you're using the most power, schedule times to turn electronics off — and helping you save energy in the process.

12. The Cute Glass Straws That Let You Keep Up Your Straw Habit Without Creating Extra Waste Clear Glass Drinking Straws (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon Using and throwing away a lot of plastic drinking straws is bad for the environment, but that doesn't mean you have to give up your straw habit. These cute, reusable glass drinking straws are made of completely non-toxic and BPA-free glass, are totally shatter-proof, and can be used with both hot or cold beverages. This set includes four straws — both straight and bent — and they even come with their own convenient cleaning brush.

13. A Handy Trash Bag Rag That Fits Over Your Doors Or Cabinets Large Stainless Steel Trash Bag Holder $9 Amazon See On Amazon This handy stainless steel trash bag holder is designed to hang from any cabinet or door — use one in your bathroom for empty product bottles, or install one in your kitchen to save time while you're cooking. The rack stretches your bag wide open, making it easy to slide trash from tabletops or counters without making a mess. It's also the perfect size for a reusable plastic grocery bag, so it's a way to put your stash to use.

14. A Stackable Bottle Organizer That Stores Water Bottles, Soft Drinks, Wine, And More On Shorter Shelves mDesign Plastic Water Bottle Organizer (2 Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon Since water bottles, soft drinks, wine, beer, and other bottled beverages are often too tall to stand upright in a typical fridge or pantry shelf, storing them can be challenging. These handy bottle organizers hold two bottles each, and can be stacked on top of each other — making it easy to keep bottles together, neat, and accessible whenever you need them. These wine racks are made of shatter-proof, BPA-free plastic that's completely clear.

15. A Motion-Activated LED Light So You'll Never Have To Stumble To The Bathroom In The Dark Again Ailun Motion Activated LED Light (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than stumbling to the bathroom in the dark, tripping all the way over. These motion-activated LED lights makes late-night bathroom trips effortlessly simple — they hang over the toilet and light up for two minutes when you approach, then automatically shut off. They have eight different light color settings to choose from. They're super easy to clean and battery-powered, too.

16. An Ingenious Egg Poacher That Makes Perfectly Poached Eggs In The Microwave Nordic Ware Microwave Egg Poacher $6 Amazon See On Amazon Poached eggs are one of the best breakfast foods out there, but cooking them correctly can be daunting. This remarkable egg poacher does all the work for you: just place your eggs in the non-stick plastic cavities, place it in the microwave, and you'll have perfectly poached eggs in seconds. "This works great!" one reviewer confirmed. "Can’t beat the price and it’s super easy to clean." This egg poacher is dishwasher-safe and can poach up to two eggs at once.

17. A Travel-Sized Steam Iron So You'll Never Get Stuck Wearing Wrinkled Clothes Again Vornado Mini Steam Iron $21 Amazon See On Amazon For something so tiny, this miniature steam iron packs a lot of power. At a maximum of 240 volts, it's strong enough for everyday use at home, and its compact size is perfect for traveling or even wardrobe touch-ups at work. This steamer heats up in only 15 seconds, has a 7.5-foot cord, three different temperature settings to smooth various fabric types, and comes with its own measuring cup and travel bag.

18. A Set Of Satin Pillowcases To Pamper Your Skin And Hair Without Breaking The Bank Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Sleeping on a satin pillowcase can keep your skin and hair smooth and healthy and prevent breakage. But you don't need to drop hundreds of dollars on a real silk pillowcase to reap the benefits. These soft, silky pillowcases will prevent breakage, tangles, and skin creases, are available in 17 gorgeous colors, and have over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. "The pillowcase itself is very soft to the touch; I feel like I'm sleeping on luxury," one reviewer raved.

19. An All-Natural, Soothing Aromatherapy Spray To Make Your Entire Home Smell Amazing Caldrea Pear Blossom Agave Linen And Room Spray $12 Amazon See On Amazon Spritz this yummy linen and room spray on your fresh laundry, in your closet, on your pillow, and just about anywhere else — and you'll be instantly transported to your own sweet, secret garden. This spray is completely vegan and free of artificial colors, parabens, and formaldehyde, so you can feel good about using it. The fresh, versatile scent, which is made with essential oils, is pleasant and floral without being overbearing. One reviewer raved: "When I sit on my couch I get a hinted smell of heaven."

20. An Anti-Frizz Hair Towel That Will Cut Your Drying Time In Half DuraComfort Essentials Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who regularly blows your hair dry (or have curly hair you like to air dry), this absorbent hair towel will save you lots of time in the mornings. Microfiber is much more absorbent than the cotton terrycloth most towels are made with, so this towel instantly soaks up more water from your hair. Reviewers with curly or frizz-prone hair were particularly excited about this hair towel. "Finally tried this and it was AMAZING! My hair dried instantly and the curls were so defined and frizz-free, it was like magic!" one raved.

21. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker To Help Keep Your Cold Brew Obsession Convenient And Affordable Large Cold Brew Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser $17 Amazon See On Amazon The joys of a great cold brew coffee can't be overstated — but if you love cold brew, you know how quickly the cost of your daily fix can add up. This cold brew maker lets you quickly and easily brew your own cold brew: just add coffee and cold water, leave in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours, and you'll have six to eight servings of delicious cold brew coffee. This coffee maker is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and it's great for making tea or infused water, too.

22. The Natural Purifying Bags That Use Natural Charcoal To Eliminate Odor In Your Shoes, Gym Bag, and Athletic Gear Moso Natural Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than gym shoes that start to , but keeping odor in check in your shoes, gym bag, and other athletic gear can be difficult. These nifty purifying bags use 100 percent natural activated bamboo charcoal to absorb moisture, bacteria, and odor — getting to the root of the problem instead of masking it with fragrance. These bags can be reused for up to two years, too: just place them outside in the sun for an hour or two every month, and they'll be refreshed and ready to use again.

23. The Silicone Scrubbing Gloves That Make It Easy To Wash Dishes, Your Bathroom, Or Even Your Dog Magic Silicone Scrubbing Gloves $11 Amazon See On Amazon These innovative silicone scrubbing gloves have a million practical everyday uses. Slip them on to wash dishes, clean those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in your bathroom or kitchen, or scrub down your furry friend (the soft silicone nubs will feel like a massage against your pet's skin). These gloves are machine-washable and non-porous, making them a great replacement to traditional bacteria-laden sponges. They're made of high-quality, food-grade silicone, and come in two color options: teal or pink.

24. The Ingenious Stainless Steel Hangers That Will Save A Ton Of Space In Your Closet Stainless Steel S-Shape Hangers (4 Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a small closet (or, okay, if you have a big closet but it's still completely stuffed), these space-saving hangers are perfect for you. Designed in an S-shape, each hanger has five tiers to hang pants, skirts, shorts, scarves, and more. Plus, they're made of stainless steel, so they won't snap in half when you accidentally tug too hard when grabbing a garment, and they have non-slip rubber caps at the ends to prevent your clothes from slipping off.

25. A Versatile Steamer And Rice Maker That Makes Cooking At Home Effortlessly Simple Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker And Food Steamer $24 Amazon See On Amazon This rice cooker will make perfect, expertly cooked rice with just the press of a button — but that's just the beginning of what this versatile product can do. The steamer — which sits atop the rice cooker and can be used at the same time you're cooking rice — is great for cooking veggies, fish, chicken, chili, and more. You can even use it to make a cake. This rice cooker makes a maximum of 6 cups of cooked rice, is dishwasher-safe, and comes with a plastic measuring cup and spatula.

26. A Pop-Up Toaster That Has Clear Sides So You'll Never Burn Your Toast Again Dash Clear View Toaster $36 Amazon See On Amazon Toasters can be finicky, and all too often, you don't realize your toast has been burnt to a crisp until it's too late. With this innovative toaster, though, you'll be able to keep an eye on your bread, thanks to the clear sides. This toaster also has extra-wide slots, making it great for bagels and other special types of bread, and the crumb tray and side panels slide out for easy clean-up.

27. A Handheld Electric Milk Frother To Make Your Own Lattes, Cappuccinos, Hot Chocolates And More Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you love fancy coffee drinks but don't love how they affect your bank account, this handheld electric milk frother is just what you need. Using a high speed rotation with its stainless steel whisk, you can easily make your own lattes, cappuccinos, and other frothy drinks at home. It has a BPA-free metal shaft, is battery-operated, and is easy to clean. "This is like...the best thing since...sliced bread!" one reviewer gushed. "No need to spend a small fortune drinking lattes from overpriced venues."

28. The Versatile Rubber Bands With Hooks That Have A Million Practical Uses Bandits All-Purpose Rubber Bands with Hooks (10-Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon These may seem like regular rubber bands with hooks attached — but once you realize how useful these nifty rubber bands are, you'll wish you'd known about them sooner. They're a great way to hold together just about anything: use them to keep excess cords under control, keep pens and pencils together, and more. One reviewer raved, "How did I live my neurotic life without these?!" I hate tangled cords, love organization, and love these little bands with hooks." Enough said.

29. A Space-Saving Multi-Purpose Kitchen Utensil That Would Make Marie Kondo Proud Joseph Joseph Five-In-One Kitchen Utensil $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to cut down on clutter, buying this practical five-in-one kitchen utensil is a great place to start. This versatile tool can effectively function as a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and cutting tool — so it'll replace your entire cooking utensil drawer. Made from tough nylon, it's dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant, and it even has an innovative weighted handle to prevent the top from touching the countertop and making a mess.

30. An Attachment For Your Wine Glasses To Prevent Them From Breaking In The Dishwasher Quirky Stemware Saver Silicone Dishwasher Attachment (4-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Nice wine glasses are an investment that can last you for years, but that's only if you can manage to prevent them from breaking. These handy dishwasher attachments are here to help, keeping your stemware safe and sturdy in the dishwasher by keeping they upright. Simply slip one over a post in either the top or bottom rack of your dishwasher, clip the other end to your wine glass's stem, and you're good to go.

31. A Handy Tool That Easily Scrapes Off Labels, Glue, Gum, Wax, And Gunk Without Leaving A Scratch Eunion Scraper Cleaning Tool (2 Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon Some types of messes are simply the worst to clean. This handy scraper tool is specifically designed to clean up all your least favorite substances, like gum, grease, candle wax, dried, crusty food, or that pesky residual glue that sometimes stays behind after you peel off a label. It has one wide end and one narrow end, so it's perfect for a wide range of purposes. Plus, it's made with flexible plastic, so it won't scratch surfaces.

32. The Unique Scrubbing Cloths That Won't Absorb Odors Lunatec Odor-Free Dishcloths (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon If that peculiar, musty odor most kitchen sponges develop after a week or two bothers you, you'll love these odor-free scrubbing dish cloths. Because they dry in only 15 minutes, they won't collect bacteria, which is what causes that dreaded musty sponge smell. Plus, over 1,200 Amazon users gave them a five-star rating, confirming they clean dishes at least as effectively as a regular sponge can. '"I'm done with sponges," one wrote. "These things are amazing. They wash incredibly well, and last. Much less waste without any trade-off."

33. A Ingenious Charging Station That Keeps Your Phone, iPad, And Other Devices Neat And Organized While They Charge TISDLIP Charging Station Organizer $25 Amazon See On Amazon This sleek, streamlined charging station is a great way to keep your devices (and all your cords) neat as they charge. Not only does it charge up to four phones, tablets, or other devices at once, it comes with a handy rack to keep them organized in one place — saving space on your desk or nightstand. Plus, the charging station even comes with a lightning cable for Apple devices, and three other charging cables for other types of devices.

34. A Soap Dish With A Drain To Keep Your Bar Of Soap From Getting All Wet And Slimy By The Sink Or Shower Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver $6 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than a mushy, slimy bar of soap sitting in a pool of murky water. Plus, letting your soap stay wet wastes soap, meaning you'll have to replace your bar more often. This sturdy soap dish will make watery soap a thing of the past, since it has a drain spout to let excess water out, while plastic prongs hold the soap firmly in place. This soap dish also has strong suction cups at the base, so it won't slip or fall in the shower or sink.

35. A Cute Organizer To Keep Your Makeup Neat And Accessible On Your Counter Or Vanity Ikee Design Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Box $18 Amazon See On Amazon Makeup lovers know the struggle: buying new products is fun, but keeping them neat and organized? Not so much. This cosmetics organizer is here to help. It has four drawers perfect for eyeshadows, foundation, and more — with 16 compartments on top to stash lipstick, eyeliner, and other products upright. Plus, it's transparent, so you can easily see what's inside, and it's made of hard plastic, so it's super easy to clean.

36. An Electric Kettle That Quickly And Easily Boils Water Without Using The Stove Or Microwave Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle $21 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a tea lover, you'll instantly understand how great this electric kettle is. But beyond using it to quickly make tea, having a fast, easy, and efficient way to boil water is also great for making coffee, hot cocoa, instant oatmeal, soup, ramen, and more. This kettle is made of stainless steel and can boil up to 1-liter of water at once. All materials that come in contact with water are BPA-free, and it comes with a filter that can easily be removed and cleaned as needed.

37. The Adjustable Drawer Dividers That Expand To Fit Perfectly In Any Drawer mDesign Adjustable Drawer Divider (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Junk drawers, utensil drawers, underwear drawers, and, well, just about any drawers can quickly turn into chaos if you don't keep them organized. These adjustable drawer dividers make keeping drawers neat a lot easier. Their length is adjustable, so you can use them to compartmentalize any size drawer, keeping like items together and organized. They're made of sturdy, easy-to-clean, BPA-free plastic — with spring-loaded tension that locks them in place, and foam cushions at each end to protect your drawers from being scratched.

38. A Set Of Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats To Replace Your Butter Or Cooking Spray Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Many baking recipes require you to grease your baking sheet or pan, which can be messy. Enter these genius silicone baking sheets. Place them on whatever pan or sheet you're baking with, and they keep things from sticking without having to grease the pan up. They're made from non-stick, food-grade silicone that can be cleaned and reused.

39. The Perfect Thin Storage Cart To Sneak Into Even The Narrowest Spaces Slim Three-Tiered Storage Cart $27 Amazon See On Amazon If you live in a small home, you know how precious even the tiniest sliver of space can feel. This three-tiered, rolling storage cart is a great way to use even the tiniest space — at only 5 inches wide, you can slide it in that crevice between your fridge and your stove, your washer and dryer, or your bathroom sink and shelf. "Easily slides in and out of the space and holds extra clutter that used to be stacked on my counter," one Amazon reviewer raved.

40. An Essential Oil Diffuser So You Can Use Aromatherapy To Customize The Entire Vibe Of Your Home URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $15 Amazon See On Amazon Using essential oils for aromatherapy is one of the easiest, most effective ways to change the ambience and energy in any space. This essential oil diffuser will make your essential oils go a lot further, because it uses a humidifying mist to efficiently diffuse oils and moisture into the air throughout your space. Once it's out of water, the device automatically shuts off, so you can leave it on overnight or when you're not home. Plus, this diffuser even has an optional LED mood light with seven fun color options.

41. A Sturdy Rack To Neatly Store Brooms, Mops, Garden Tools, And More Berry Ave Broom and Garden Tool Holder $14 Amazon See On Amazon Without a proper way to store them, brooms, mops, and garden tools look messy and take up tons of space. This sturdy broom and garden tool rack will keep these tools neat and organized against any wall, saving you lots of space and frustration. Plus, it also has several sturdy hooks to hold items like gloves, brushes, dust pans, and more. This rack has over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon, with users raving about how it's strong, sturdy, and easy to install.

42. A Nifty Bread Slicer To Make Any Loaf Of Bread Into Perfect, Even Slices Eon Concepts Bread Slicer $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're slicing a store-bought loaf or your own homemade bread, making consistent, even slices of bread can be a struggle. This handy bread slicer creates perfect slices in seconds. It has four different settings, so you can customize how thick you want your slices, and a sticky rubber pad on the bottom to keep it sturdy and in place. Plus, it's multi-purpose — use it for cheese, meat, vegetables, and fruit.