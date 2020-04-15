My favorite yoga instructor always says, "When you're practicing, props are an extension of your body" — and the best yoga straps on Amazon are no exception. While you can use a tie or a sock in a pinch, these specially designed straps really do bring your home practice to the next level. That said, a quick Amazon search reveals that there are literally hundreds to choose from, and at first glance, they all look pretty similar.

As with any yoga prop, safety should be your top concern. Pick a strap that's durable and allows for the utmost of control. (Especially when you're working on flexibility, you should be able to enter and exit the pose mindfully and without slipping.) That's why you should always look for tightly knit, nonelastic fabrics. The buckles should also be safe, and D-ring buckles are an excellent option as they're sturdy, reliable, and easy to fasten. You can also opt for a strap with loops, which is great for stability and tracking your improvement.

Before you purchase a strap, you should also check the length. Most options are around 6 feet long, but especially tall yogis might benefit from ones that are 8 or 10 feet. Most other factors (like color and design) are about personal aesthetic — but if it's pretty, you'll probably enjoy using it even more.

Regardless of your height, flexibility, and favorite color, these are the four best yoga straps.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Yoga Strap For Most People Tumaz Yoga Strap $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The Tumaz yoga strap is Amazon's best-selling option with an incredible 4.9-star rating. Why? For one, it's designed for safety and comfort, since its welded D-ring buckles and tight-knit fabric can support more than a ton (2,379 pounds to be exact) of weight. For another, it's available in more than a dozen different colors, including dual shades, to personalize your practice. Finally, it's offered in three different lengths to suit tall and short yogis alike. Lengths: 6 feet, 8 feet, and 10 feet One reviewer wrote: "I heard that this was the best of the best and it IS. Very sturdy and beautiful color. The length is perfect. I am very impressed by the affordable price AND the quality of the product. I will definitely be buying more."

2. The Best Value Set For The Beginner Live Infinitely Block And Strap Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon For those looking to start a well-rounded, supported home practice, the Live Infinitely set has you covered. Each order comes with a 6-foot nonelastic cotton strap with metal D-rings and two dense EVA foam blocks — and it costs less than $20. (The blocks are lightweight and easy to incorporate into your practice, but they're still odor- and moisture-resistant for longevity.) Currently, this set is available in black or purple. Length: 6 feet One reviewer wrote: "This is such a good set for personal practice, whether in your home or in a yoga studio or park. The strap is long enough for any flexibility level to enhance any stretch. The blocks are firm and very durable, not slippery so when I use them and my palms have been sweating, I am secure. I am very happy with this purchase."

3. The Best Yoga Strap With Loops SANKUU Yoga Strap $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike your average yoga strap, this one from SANKUU utilizes loops instead of metal D-rings; this allows you to easily set up for and customize the intensity of your poses, since you can choose any of the 12 loops to secure your feet and hands. (It's also easy to keep note of your progress, as the loops act as a kind of measurement system.) That said, if you're looking for a more traditional experience, the backside is flat like a standard yoga strap. These are made from strong, nonelastic nylon, and they're available in five colors: black, green, blue, pink, and purple. Length: 8 feet 2 inches One reviewer wrote: "I use this every day at home, plus three times a week at physical therapy. I let my sister borrow it for yoga and Pilates, and she’s sold too!"