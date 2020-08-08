There's no need to limit yourself to a traditional loose-string mop, wet mops can range from flat ones that are gentler on delicate hardwood to cheap and easy-to-use strip mops with built-in wringers. The best wet mop for you depends on your cleaning style and your floor material or materials.

Regardless of shape, many well-reviewed mops use a microfiber head. What's so great about microfiber? For one, it's extremely absorbent (it can soak up about seven times its weight in water), but it also dries more quickly than cotton, which helps prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. For another, it's usually washable and reusable.

You should also consider your floors. Different mop designs are best-suited for different types of surfaces. String and sponge mops are ideal for tile and stone, because these floors can handle excess moisture. Hardwood, vinyl, and laminate, on the other hand, shouldn't get too wet, so you're better off with a flat mop, as it'll retain (and spread) less water while cleaning.

After that, it's all about the features you'll find most convenient in a mop. Do you want an extendable handle? How about a foot-operated spin bucket or a built-in squeegee? These four mops are some of the most highly rated options on Amazon, scroll on and make cleaning easier.

1. The Best Mop & Bucket Set O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket System $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The O-Cedar Easywring mop system is so much more than your standard mop and bucket. Yes, it includes both, but the mop has a removable, washable microfiber head that's triangularly shaped to fit into corners, while the bucket has a built-in foot pedal for hands-free wringing. The pair is also easy to transport and has a splash guard to prevent messes. No wonder it has a 4.6-star rating after more than 2,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Hands down best mop I’ve ever owned. First, your hands never touch dirty mop water. Second, it’s fun to use. Third, you control exactly how much water goes on the floor. Worth the price. Fourth, mop spins totally dry at the end and collapses to a size that fits under sink with the bucket." Mop-head material: microfiber

Length of handle: up to 48 inches

Comes with: spin bucket and two replacement heads

2. The Best Budget Wet Mop Libman Wonder Mop & Refills Kit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon At first glance, the Libman Wonder Mop seems pretty standard. In actuality, though, it has a patented microfiber head designed to pick up more dust and debris, a built-in wringer, and a powder-coated steel handle. It comes in a set with three machine-washable replacements for less than $25, too. If you're on a budget and searching for a reliable, well-made strip mop, look no further than this one. One reviewer wrote: "This mop is so easy to use and the price is great. I didn’t realize it had 3 extra heads. I would have paid the same price for it with only one head, it’s so good. It also dries quickly." Mop-head material: microfiber

Length of handle: 51 inches

Comes with: three replacement heads

3. The Best Mop For Hardwood Floors Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For hardwood (or other water-sensitive surfaces like vinyl and laminate), there's the Turbo microfiber floor cleaning system. The flat-head mop comes with four different pads: two scrubbing pads for scouring concrete, decks, and basements, and two soft microfiber pads for mopping delicate floors. The aluminum handle is adjustable and rotates 360 degrees for the best angle, and the microfiber heads pop right into the washing-machine — no wringing required. One reviewer wrote: "This mop is amazing! Take it from a meticulous clean freak who lives in a small apartment with faux-wood laminate floors and two cats whose hobbies include tracking their litter and shedding. [...] Within 24 hours of receiving this mop, I triumphantly deposited my old Swiffer sweeper and cheap mop in the dumpster and I haven't looked back." Mop-head material: microfiber

Length of handle: up to 60 inches

Comes with: two scrubbing pads and two microfiber pads