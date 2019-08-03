It's a well-known fact by now that tanning is bad for you, and that you should apply SPF every time you step out of the house. But even so, I, like so many others, can't help but desire a little bronze glow when summer or vacation comes around. Luckily, you can expedite your tan while still keeping your skin (relatively) protected with one of the best tanning oils with SPF.

But first, a few things to know. You can still tan with a regular old sunscreen that contains an SPF of 30 or higher, which is what's recommended by the American Academy of Dermatologists for keeping your skin protected from the sun. If you're going to use a tanning oil with SPF in place of sunscreen, you should look for a formula that contains a similar number. There are tanning oils on the market with SPFs of 10 or lower, and some with as low as four. Using one of these is not a good idea, as they don't offer much sun protection at all. So if you're absolutely set on using an oil with a lower SPF? Put on a regular sunscreen, too.

Ahead, find four of the best tanning oils that will help keep your skin protected from the sun.

1. The Overall Best Tanning Oil With SPF Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen With Instant Bronzer SPF 50 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Australian Gold's Spray Gel Sunscreen is a winner for a few reasons. Not only does it have a nice, high SPF of 50, but it also contains a fast-acting bronzer that produces an immediate tan (and washes off in the shower). Plus, at less than $10, it's one of the more affordable options out there. What's more, the formula is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and it's enriched with botanicals like tea tree and kakadu plum, two powerful antioxidants that help keep skin protected from free radical damage. Two different kinds of oils — sunflower and olive — leave your skin moisturized without feeling greasy, and the island-inspired scent combines coconut, orange, and vanilla.

2. Another Classic Tanning Oil Hawaiian Tropic Tanning Oil Pump Spray, SPF 25 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This tried-and-true drugstore classic remains a go-to pick for many looking to get their tan on. Featuring a coconut-y tropical scent, this tanning oil has a pretty good SPF of 25. Not only does it help enhance your tan, but its blend of botanical ingredients, which include cocoa butter, coconut oil, and aloe vera, also leaves your skin moisturized and soft. You can also get it with an SPF of 15 if you prefer.

3. This Tanning Oil That Also Protects Skin From Infrared Rays Lancaster Sun Beauty Satin Sheen Oil Fast Tan Optimizer SPF 30 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This tanning oil from Lancaster, a brand that's a favorite among Europeans but hard to find in the U.S. (thank goodness for Amazon), provides everything you could want in a formula and more. It has a high SPF of 30, protects skin from both UVA and UVB rays, and is formulated with the brand's Tan Activator Complex to create your fastest tan ever. It also features a unique technology that protects skin from infrared rays — something that most other formulas don't. The oil itself dries into a satiny finish that makes skin look glowing and gorgeous, but never greasy. This is one sun-care product worth splurging on.