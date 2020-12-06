When you need a little extra warmth, the best space heaters for bedrooms are an affordable, convenient way to keep you cozy while you sleep. All space heaters should have the right square footage capabilities for your space and be energy efficient — but one that's specifically for your bedroom should also be extra quiet and extra safe.

Before you start shopping, measure your bedroom and calculate its square footage. Different space heaters have different power capabilities, which will influence how well the heater can warm up your space. Each unit of power is called a watt, and for the most part, the higher the wattage, the larger the area it can handle — but a higher wattage means a higher utility bill, too. While you likely won't need the most powerful unit on the market to keep your bedroom warm, even if you go with a more powerful one, well-rated options often have energy-efficient designs and features, not to mention multiple (lower) settings so you can use fewer watts when heating a smaller space.

Once you've made sure that your space heater is well-suited for your bedroom, it's time to make sure it's well-suited for sleeping, too. This includes noise level — if reviewers talk about how they can hear it kicking on and off, maybe that's not the best pick for light sleepers — but it also includes safety features. When placed in a bedroom, especially a child's room or nursery, you'll likely appreciate extra peace of mind in the form of features like an anti-tip mechanism, a cool-touch exterior, and auto-shutoff.

Luckily, these space heaters have most if not all of those features — and, because of their compact sizes and smaller intended square footages, they're ideal for heating your bedrooms.

1. An Affordable & Popular Space Heater For Bedrooms Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 25,000 reviews on Amazon — not to mention an overall rating of 4.4 stars — the Lasko ceramic space heater is one of the most popular options. That said, its compact size and 300-square-foot coverage make it an especially popular choice for bedrooms. Its 1,500-watt ceramic heating element warms up quickly and delivers warmth with your choice of three quiet speeds and 11 temperature settings. Plus, it offers a few built-in safety features like overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior. Since it doesn't have as many safety features as other options on this list, it's not necessarily the best pick for a child's room, but if you're looking for an affordable, plug-and-play option for your own bedroom, the Lasko comes highly recommended. For slightly more, there are also versions with tip-over protection. Size: 6 by 3.7 by 9.2 inches

Intended square footage: 300 square feet or less

Wattage: 1,500 watts One reviewer wrote: "May sound dramatic, but this tiny unassuming heater changed our lives [... It] IMMEDIATELY starts roasting the room, and we have a large master bedroom. I put it on the low setting, (900 watts) and that alone gets the room warm and I'm able to enjoy my morning routine whether it's yoga, meditation, and just getting ready for work. This little thing is a TANK of a heater, I still can't believe it delivers such a high heat profile."

2. The One With The Most Safety Features (& A Remote) TaoTronics Dual Adjustable Space Heater $62 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to spend a little bit more, the TaoTronics ceramic space heater is a wonderful choice for a bedroom — especially if you're looking for lots of safety features. That's because, in addition to its 1,500-watt heating element that warms up in under 3 seconds, it also has tons of safety features in place, like a built-in timers, a 24-hour shut-off, a ETL certification, a tip-over switch, and a 10 second flame-resistance rating. The 70-degree oscillation thoroughly heats a 200-square-foot room, while the two heat settings and adjustable thermostat can be effortlessly controlled with the included remote. Size: 7.62 by 7.5 by 23.54 inches

Intended square footage: 200 square feet or less

Wattage: 1,500 watts One reviewer wrote: "Love this heater. We have it in our sons nursery to heat his room at night. My husband and I like it cold at night so being able to choose the temp for his room [...] is a life saver. Heats the room nice and quick and has worked amazing! We find it fairly quiet for a heater and it does not bother our son at all, he sleeps through it turning on and off every night!"

3. A Sleek Small Heater & Fan GAIATOP Space Heater $53 | Amazon See On Amazon Especially in a space that's supposed to be your sanctuary, an overly bulky or industrial-looking heater can be an eyesore. Luckily, the GAIATOP space heater was designed with style in mind. It has three wooden, mid-century modern-inspired legs and a sleek, round ceramic heater head — but it still heats effectively with its 1,000-watt element. It also gives you some peace of mind thanks to its fire-resistant materials and ETL listing, and has three different heating modes. It even doubles as a cool-air fan for the warmer seasons. Size: 6.3 by 5.31 by 6.3 inches

Intended square footage: 500 square feet or less

Wattage: 1,000 watts One reviewer wrote: "Really cute and modern looking so it fits right in with my decor. I love that! It quickly heats the room and it also has an awesome option for a "cool" mode. [...] It's also very quiet so the noise isn't distracting. I am very pleased with this personal heater! I love the function of it as well as the aesthetics."