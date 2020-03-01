Living in a college dorm room is as fun as it is challenging. One of the least pleasant aspects of living in campus housing is sleeping on the often uncomfortable mattress your school provides you with. That's why you'll want to bring your own form of extra support: a mattress topper. The best mattress toppers for college are ones that will help you get a good night's sleep, without breaking the bank.

There are two key types to consider. Memory foam mattress toppers mold to your body's shape, while also keeping it supported. Pillow top ones are like fluffier duvets, stuffed with soft microfiber and quilted, keeping you cozy.

Both types should have good ventilation, so your skin can breathe and your body stay comfortable, even in a stuffy room. The Holy Grail of mattress toppers is one that can improve your sleep, keep you cool, and will stay in place, sandwiched between your mattress and your fitted sheet.

The following Amazon picks were all chosen with comfort, price, and ease in mind. Four out of five are available in size twin XL, which is five inches longer than a standard twin. Though this is the bed size favored by many academic institutions, your college or specific dorm, might have ones that are smaller or larger. Before purchasing any bedding or a mattress topper, check in with your university's housing office to confirm the size of your new bed.

Student life has its stresses, and chances are you won't be getting as much shut eye as you'd like to. Make those precious hours of sleep as restful and comfortable as they can be with one of the following best mattress toppers for college.

1. The Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper $41 | Amazon See On Amazon If your bed feels as rigid as a plank, this memory foam topper will offer enough of a cushion to make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud instead. In addition to giving new life to your flat mattress, it will also help regulate your body temperature and prevent overheating thanks to built-in cooling gel beads. The foam is also CertiPUR-US-certified, which means you can rest even easier knowing that it was made without mercury, lead, or formaldehyde. The 2-inch foam pad is thick enough to contour to your body and distribute your weight evenly, so you can get a good night's sleep — even if your mattress tends to sag. For those want an even more plush experience, there's also a 3-inch version. Customer praise: “Bought this to put on my hard mattress in my dorm room at college and it works great! It sinks in just the right amount and supports me well. It is very soft and comfortable. The mattress pad also keeps me cool in my hot, stuffy dorm. Would definitely recommend to college students!” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, RV Queen, King, California King

2. The Best Mattress Pad That Doubles As A Pillow-Top Cushion Masvis Mattress Pad $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra soft mattress pad is designed with quilted pillowy pockets that add cushioning to the stiffest of dorm beds. It's constructed with 100% cotton fabric on the outside and filled with a great hypoallergenic down-alternative microfiber on the inside making it much more breathable overall. With more than 1,000 reviews, another notable quality is its snug fit — because it's a mattress pad, it goes on just like a top sheet with elastic trim all around the edges. Reviewers mentioned how impressed they are with how well it stays put, even if you move around a lot at night. It's also machine-washable and can be thrown in the dryer on low. Don't be alarmed at the small size of the box when your mattress topper arrives, the manufacturer packs all of that softness into a vacuum-sealed bag. Once opened, lay out your mattress pad for a few hours to let it reach peak fluffiness before putting it on your bed. Customer praise: "This mattress topper is the only thing you'll need to get a great night's sleep every night! I live in a college dorm where they only have twin XL sized beds; so normally it is hard to find a mattress topper that fits well, but this one fits snug and does not slide. When it comes to the quality of the topper, it is extremely soft and breathable, no heat is trapped inside of it, so you get a nice, cool, area to lay down on." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Olympic Queen, King, California King

3. A Foam Mattress Topper With An Aromatherapy Twist Best Price Mattress Foam Mattress Topper $32 | Amazon See On Amazon College can be super stressful, but this lavender-infused memory foam topper can help you chill out. Studies have shown that breathing in the scent of lavender can have a calming and relaxing effect. Apart from emitting a subtle, soothing fragrance into your dorm room, this topper has a ventilated design, with small holes that keep air flowing. At 1.5 inches thick, it's the thinnest memory foam pick on our list, but, as one user pointed out, it's still "extremely comfortable" and will keep your body supported throughout the night. It's also CertiPUR-US certified, so it's guaranteed to be free of harmful chemicals like formaldehyde. Customer praise: “The lavender-infused foam mattress cover is absolutely amazing! My entire room always smells like lavender; which is good because it helps me sleep better. It’s very comfortable and I have no complaints so far.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King