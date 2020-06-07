If your shower has disappointing water pressure, it might be time to snag a new shower head. The best high-pressure shower heads come in fixed and handheld designs, and they contain features and settings that target the water spray in impactful streams. While most of the high-pressure shower heads I found on Amazon operate with a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute, you can also find a water-conserving low flow shower head that’s designed to create a higher pressure experience.

Federal regulations cap the flow rate of a shower head at 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM), and some states have even lower limits. If water pressure is your highest priority, opt for a shower head with a 2.5 GPM flow rate, or the highest legal rate in your area. The design of the shower head can also make a difference. High-pressure shower heads typically have features or settings that allow the water to flow in a powerful spray, rather than dispersing water as soft mist. These kinds of features also make it possible to find a water-conserving low flow shower head that simply feels like it has a high-pressure output, which is helpful if you live in a state with stricter water regulations or simply want a more environmentally friendly fixture.

Whether you're searching for a handheld, fixed, or water-conserving shower head, here are some of the best options for getting a high-pressure shower experience at home.

1. The Overall Best High-Pressure Shower Head Speakman Icon S-2252 Shower Head $67 | Amazon See On Amazon Gallons per minute: 2.5 (1.75 and 2 GPM versions also available) With more than 1,500 positive reviews on Amazon, the crowd-pleasing Speakman Icon S-2252 Shower Head offers a luxury shower experience at a reasonable price. The fixture is designed to last — it's made of solid brass with a corrosion-resistant finish. It's stylish too. It comes in eight different finishes, ranging from this polished chrome to matte black, to match any bathroom decor. The shower head offers 48 different sprays that can be customized by turning a lever handle, and plungers that intensify the stream, making it ideal even for homes with low water pressure. Speakman's patented Anystream 360° design allows you to seamlessly transition between the shower head's three settings (Rain, Intense, and Full Flood) and find the optimal flow for you. The S-2252 Shower Head is available in 1.75 GPM, 2 GPM, and 2.5 GPM models, so you can opt for a lower flow shower head if you want to, or go for the federal maximum flow. Positive Amazon review: “This showerhead works like a dream! Great pressure, no clogging of the nozzles and the ability [to] vary the water stream. Excellent quality, sturdy brass and finish is super high quality.”

2. The Best Budget High-Pressure Shower Head WASSA High Pressure Shower Head $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Flow rate: 2.5 gallons per minute WASSA's high-pressure shower head may be easy on the wallet, but it also packs a punch. It features 45 silicon jets that are designed to give you a high amount of pressure, as well as a removable stainless steel filter to keep the jets clear of hard water deposits. The shower head is made of plastic with a chrome finish and its brass swivel-ball joint allows you to easily direct the water spray as needed. It's easy to install on your existing shower arm and it comes with teflon tape to secure it. With more than 5,800 five-star reviews on Amazon (and a lifetime guarantee from WASSA), you can be assured you're getting a product that's been tested and approved. Positive Amazon review: “Best shower head I ever had. We have low water pressure & this is the only one that works!!”

3. The Best Handheld High-Pressure Shower Head Waterpik Chrome PowerPulse Massage Hand Held Shower Head $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Flow rate: 2.5 gallons per minute Handheld shower heads like this Waterpik PowerPulse Massage Shower Head can make bathing a lot easier for young children or anyone with limited mobility. Made of chrome, this model functions as both an overhead and handheld shower head — set the shower head in the bracket to use it as you would a fixed shower head, or remove it and hold the shower head in your hand. The hose measures 5 feet in length. This shower head offers seven different shower spray settings to guarantee that you'll find one you enjoy, including a strong PowerPulse Massage setting which Waterpik says offers twice the force of other retail market shower heads. This shower head works with any standard shower arm, is easy to install, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Positive Amazon review: “These Waterpik high pressure hand-held shower heads work especially well for homes with lower water pressure. I'm sick of showering in the equivalent of a gentle summer rainshower! With this head, I can take a SHOWER again! And they stand up well to my hard water, as well. The pulse setting also is great to relieve sore muscles.”