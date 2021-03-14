The market is loaded with pillows off all different sizes, materials, and lofts, which makes finding the best extra-firm pillows difficult. Contrary to popular belief, when you're looking for a structured, supportive pillow, the type of material isn't the most important factor. Instead, the density of the material will dictate the pillow's firmness level — and since brand descriptions are often subjective, you'll want to consult the customers who have used these pillows firsthand.

Pillows that are supposedly extra-firm are filled with a wide variety of things: contoured memory foam, shredded memory foam, and fiber-fill are all viable options, and the best choice for you will differ depending on your preferences. That said, the more filling (of any kind) the manufacturer uses, typically the more structured the pillow will be. So, unless the brand outwardly discloses this information (most don't), how do you know?

Reviewer feedback is paramount here. These are the people who have felt and slept on said pillows night after night, so they'll be able to tell you if it supports the neck and head, retains its shape over time, and has enough density to qualify as truly firm. Here are the four best options on the internet, according to real buyers who prefer extra-firm pillows.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Extra-Firm Pillows Wamsutta Extra-Firm Pillow, King $30 | Amazon See On Amazon When most people search for extra-supportive pillows, it's hard to go wrong with the Wamsutta extra-firm pillow. It's a fan-favorite (especially for side sleepers) because it's not memory foam, but it still manages to retain its shape, loft, and support. The cover is made from 100% breathable cotton, while the polyester fill actually keeps your neck in a comfortable position while sleeping. Last but not least, it has a 2-inch gusset for added structure. Get this one in two sizes and four quantities. Available sizes: Standard/Queen, King One reviewer wrote: "After many years we have finally found our pillows. These are exactly what we what we wanted: very firm and great sleeping pillows."

2. The Best Value SensorPEDIC SofLOFT Extra-Firm Density Pillows, Standard (2-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Unfortunately, most affordable pillows can't provide extra-firm support, but that's not the case with SensorPEDIC's SofLOFT pillows, which, despite the name, come in an extra-firm density. You can get two standard-size pillows for less than $30, making them an incredible value; and they're also available in a Queen and King size. These ones are filled with hypoallergenic polyester fibers and are covered with a soft, moisture-wicking poly fabric. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King One reviewer wrote: "I wanted a firm or extra firm polyester-filled pillows and there weren’t too many to choose from. [... Despite the price,] these new pillows do indeed seem very well made."

3. The Best Firm Contoured Memory Foam Pillow SETORE Extra-Firm Contour Pillow, Standard $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Some sleepers find that contoured memory foam gives them the structure, shape, and support they're looking for without the need for constant readjusting. The SETORE pillow has the classic curved, orthopedic shape and a solid memory foam construction, but it offers something most competitors don't: two removable foam cylinders you can insert if you're looking for more firmness and structure. It's also fully machine-washable and designed to remain cool despite its solid design and memory foam tending to sleep warmer. Available sizes: Standard One reviewer wrote: "I didn’t realize just how bad my old pillow had gotten until I used this one. After just one night, my neck and shoulders were in better shape than they’ve been in a year! It’s the perfect firmness for someone who sleeps on her back."