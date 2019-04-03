Making your own bath bombs at home is relatively simple to do. Once you’ve settled on a DIY recipe to use, next comes the fun part: Deciding which essential oils to put in your bath bombs. The best essential oils for bath bombs are sold in sets that enable you to blend together several oils to create a customizable and unique scent.

In that respect, choosing essential oils for bath bombs is not unlike creating your own custom perfume. While certain ones like lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and eucalyptus are among the most popular essential oils you'll find in any set, you might also want to seek out more unique floral and tropical-scented fragrance oils, like jasmine or pineapple, to use in your bath bombs. But, keep in mind, unlike true essential oils, fragrance oils typically rely on both synthetic as well as plant-based ingredients.

There are also some essential oils that are less safe on your skin. For example, citrus ones, like lemon or grapefruit oil, may work well in cleaning solutions for your home, but could cause photosensitivity when topically applied to skin (this could leave you more prone to sunburns). So, research any oils you're planning to use before adding them to a bath bomb, especially if you haven't used them before.

With that said, take a look below at the best essential oils for bath bombs.

1. The Overall Best Lagunamoon Essential Oils, Set Of 6 $10 Amazon See On Amazon For the price, you likely won't find a better deal on bath bomb-ready essential oils than this high-quality, filler-free Lagunamoon set. You'll receive six different oils in this set: lavender, lemongrass, peppermint, orange, eucalyptus, and tea tree. Best yet, each comes in its own 10-milliliter size bottle, ready to be sampled and mixed together. And, because these oils have easy-to-use droppers, you'll be able to add a drop or two to your bath bomb without making any mess. What fans say: “I love these oils. I originally wanted to purchase a larger set with a bigger variety of scents, but these were more in my price range and they had all the scents that I wanted the most. The orange is my absolute favorite, but they all smell great. I have used them diluted on skin, in products I make like soaps and bath bombs, and in a diffuser. These are a good buy!”

2. The Runner Up ESSLUX Essential Oils, Set Of 9 $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you'd prefer a larger selection of options and don't mind spending a bit more, you may want to consider this organic Esslux essential oils set. In addition to all of the ones you'd receive with the previous pick (lemongrass, orange, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and eucalyptus), you also are treated to 10-milliliter bottles of rose, cinnamon, and rosemary oils. These will give you more variety if you want to experiment with the floral, woody, and camphoraceous scent categories. What fans say: "These are awesome for adding a few drops to my personal do-it-yourself projects. I have tried them in bath bombs, shower bombs, and candles, and the smell was delightful every time. The dropper is easy to use, and I love that they come in an easy-to-store case.”

3. The Best Floral Scents Eternal Essence Oils, Floral, Set Of 6 $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a fan of floral notes, you might want to add this floral-themed Eternal essence oils set to your shopping cart. Along with fan favorites like lavender and rose garden, this set comes with less common fragrance oils like plumeria, magnolia, jasmine, and lilac & lilies. As one review noted, you'll feel like you're bathing in a field of flowers. What fans say: “I love the variety of oils in this set. I use these to make bath bombs, and all of the scents are wonderful. I really like that it contains violet and lilac essential oils. They are both scents that I like, but not as easy to find as lavender. I'd purchase it again just so I could get the variety of scents.”