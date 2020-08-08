For everyday messes or in homes with hardwood floors or low-pile carpet, you don’t need to spend a whole lot to get a feature-packed vacuum to do the job. The best cheap stick vacuums are lightweight, versatile, and work on a variety of surfaces. And even though they're all under $200, they do a lot more than just pick up crumbs. A few can even transform into a hand vacuum for added versatility. As you’re shopping, keep these considerations in mind:

Types of surfaces in your home

If your home is some mixture of wood, rugs, carpet, and tile, you’ll want to purchase a stick vacuum that can handle it all with relative ease. That’s why I’ve chosen models that can handle both carpeting and bare floors. However, those with high-pile carpets might only be able to use these for spot cleaning.

Weight

Having a lightweight model will make toting the vacuum around the house and up the stairs much easier, and the best budget-friendly options still pack enough power to clean thoroughly.

Everyone has different criteria for what makes a great stick vacuum, but whether you want a motorized brush to grab pet hairs quickly or just need a model that's less than $50 to tidy up, read on to find the best cheap stick vacuum on Amazon for you.

1. The Best Vacuum Under $50 Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Vacuum $31 | Amazon See On Amazon While Bissell’s featherweight stick vacuum doesn’t have extras like a roller brush to grab hair, it has plenty of suction to tackle quick cleanups around the house. This corded stick vacuum transforms into a handle or stair vacuum effortlessly, and it works well on both hard surfaces and low-pile carpet. Plus, this stick vacuum is compact and lightweight, weighing in at just over 4 pounds, so it’s easy enough to carry around the house. And at this price, it’s a steal. According to fans: “This little sweeper does an excellent job of picking up literally everything, dog hair, dust, little pieces of debris, etc. The suction is powerful, gets into corners beautifully, and the filter is very easy to change and clean. I am especially amazed at the amount of dog hair it picks up.”

2. The Overall Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $135 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a cordless stick vacuum, Eureka’s RapidClean Pro has plenty of bells and whistles that make it a worthy contender (while still clocking in at under $150). This cordless stick vacuum runs for 40 minutes on a single charge, and its powerful suction and wide cleaning path (9.8 inches) work well on wood, tile, low-pile carpet, and more. Weighing in at just over 5 pounds, this cordless stick vacuum travels easily around the house. The unit can lay down flat to reach under beds and other furniture, and the vacuum easily converts to handheld. According to fans: “I would highly recommend this Eureka to anyone [...] looking for a lightweight, cordless, and powerful vacuum cleaner. I use it on my laminate floors, tile floors, and my indoor/outdoor carpet. It picks up the trash the first time you go over the floor. It stays charged between 35 to 45 minutes, which is enough time to vacuum my entire house. I also like the fact that it goes under my chairs and sofa with ease.”

3. The Best Stick Vacuum For Pet Hair Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum $130 | Amazon See On Amazon Of course, you love your pets, but the hair they leave everywhere — not so much. With a motorized brush, the Shark Navigator vacuum efficiently grabs pet hair, making it a great option for homes with four-legged family members. Plus, this stick vacuum powers through larger pieces and actually suctions them up; instead of just pushing them around. One reviewer offered this: “I didn’t have any cheerios but did have wheat Chex. I gave the test, and it ate it right up!! So yes, it will suck up cheerio-sized pieces.” This unit weighs 7.5 pounds. And while you can toggle between two speed settings for carpets and bare floors, this stick vacuum does not come with attachments, nor does it convert to a handheld. According to customers, the battery life of this cordless model is only about 15 to 20 minutes, though. According to fans: “It’s the best little vacuum! I have a small house with wood laminate, carpet & rugs. It works amazingly on everything. There’s no cord so it’s so easy to go from room to room. Plus it has this swivel thing and it’s lats way flat and I can go under the couches, beds, tv console every thing. It’s just great. I won’t tell you how much I had to empty out the canister. I guess my previous vacuums were terrible. Also. I have 2 cats and a dog. This gets up all the fur! It’s so worth it.”