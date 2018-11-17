Are you truly dressed for winter weather if you aren't wearing the warmest leather gloves? I think not. All gloves provide some level of insulation for your hands, but leather ones, thanks to their wind-blocking outer layers (normally made of sheepskin or lambskin), tend to be even toastier. It doesn't hurt that they look extra sleek and stylish, either.

Obviously, choosing the right pair comes down to the type of leather you're after and its overall appearance. However — for maximum warmth — you also want to take lining into consideration. Gloves lined with soft and insulating materials, like cashmere or wool, tend to stand up to freezing temps even more.

To help you find the best winter gloves, I've put together a list of the warmest leather gloves, here. I've included two glove lengths, regular and mid-length, and all my picks are available on Amazon. What's more, most of these options conveniently double as some of the best touchscreen gloves, ensuring you don't have to expose your fingers to the elements to send a text or make a phone call on your smartphone. Once you've found dream leather gloves, be sure to check out the best winter hats to pair with them.

1 The Warmest Leather Gloves With Cashmere Lining & Lots Of Color Options Fratelli Orsini Women's Leather Gloves $57 Amazon See On Amazon Fratelli Orsini's lightweight leather gloves are lined with delicate cashmere, meaning they feel as cozy as they look. They're made with lambskin leather, which protects against cold weather and wind without adding extra bulk. And considering these Italian gloves — with a 4.5-star Amazon rating, mind you — are available in 30 different colors, you're sure to find a pair that suits your everyday winter look. What fans say: "These gloves are an unbelievable value. Well-sewn, well-sized, fantastically vivid color, and the leather is so buttery soft, you could imagine sleeping on sheets made of it! The cashmere lining makes them plenty warm on a cold winter day." Available sizes: 6.5 - 9

2 Also Great: Budget-Friendly Leather Gloves With Touchscreen Compatibility Warmen Women's Touchscreen Leather Gloves $26 Amazon See On Amazon Another quality option, these even-cheaper sheepskin leather gloves by Warmen are lined with a cashmere and wool blend. And since the thumbs and index fingers will work on touchscreen devices, they're sure to keep your fingers warm and cozy throughout the day — yes, even as you text. They come in 11 colors, and with more than 300 reviews on Amazon, they're beloved by fans. What fans say: "I was a bit skeptical given the price, but these gloves are lovely and appear to be well made. The leather is very buttery and the lining feels soft, though I don't believe it is cashmere. The touchscreen capability works well. I have very long fingers and narrow hands, and the large fits me better than most gloves I've bought in person." Available sizes: 6.5 - 8