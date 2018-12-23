The 3 Best Women's Bathrobes
Fans of comfy clothes know that having one of the best women's bathrobes is a total must. Some are more absorbent than others — for post-shower use! — but robes should exude nothing but cozy loungewear vibes. And if you don't know what makes a robe "the best," I'm here to help.
First, consider the fabric makeup. If you're looking for a robe to dry off after a shower or bath, choose one made with fabrics that soak up moisture. Robes like this, often terry cloth, are reminiscent of the ones you'd get at a hotel or spa — and, for extra warmth, some even have hoods. However, if you're in the robe game for a lightweight option to wear over your pajamas or lingerie, those silky options exist, too. It's really all about your style preferences, especially in terms of length and thickness.
To help narrow your search, read on to shop my list of the three best robes for women on Amazon. They're available in a variety of different cuts and fabrics, and, of course, come highly-rated by happy customers. Once you've picked out your new robe, take your relaxing wardrobe to the next level with the best women's slippers.
1The Overall Best Hooded Women's Bathrobe, All Things Considered
The details: Made with 100 percent polyester microfleece, this soft, machine-washable bathrobe by Alexander Del Rossa features a full-length fit and a hood. It has a tie closure on the inside, a thick outer belt, and two large pockets, all of which makes it perfect for staying warm. Get it in 10 different colors.
What fans say: "This is everything I've ever wanted in a bathrobe and more. It's super long so my legs don't get cold. It has two huge pockets. The hood is amazing for when you want to put your head on a pillow and fall asleep in two seconds. And it is the softest bathrobe I have ever owned."
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
2Also Great: A Spa-Like Bathrobe That'll Absorb Water
The details: Just like a robe you'd find in a hotel room or spa, this terry robe by Fishers Finery features a hoodless design that's made to weightlessly absorb moisture on your skin, thanks to a breathable blend of bamboo viscose and cotton. Even better? The bamboo has natural antibacterial properties that'll combat odors between washes. It falls slightly shorter than the option above, but it's still considered long and has a shawl collar, cuffed sleeves, a belt, and two pockets.
What fans say: "I have been looking for a quality, spa-type robe for quite a while. This robe is wonderfully absorbent, soft, and luxurious."
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
3A Silky, Kimono-Style Robe
The details: Shorter and thinner than other options, this silky, Kimono-style robe by Turquaz Linen is perfect for pairing with a lacy lingerie set or wearing on its own to keep you cool as you get ready. Its under-$20 price tag is budget-friendly, and its satin-like blend of polyester and spandex makes equally comfy. Plus, how cute are those bell sleeves? Though this one might have the least amount of coverage, it still has the robe features you'd expect (an inner tie closure, a wrap belt, and a pocket) and is available in a whopping 25 shades.
What fans say: "The material feels super luxurious and has a nice, loose fit. The robe also has a tie inside (in addition to the belt) that can be used to prevent the robe from slipping open. Definitely would order again!"
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.