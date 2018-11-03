There are few things better than coming home after a long day and relaxing in your favorite comfy clothes. And if you haven't already added a pair of the best women's slippers to the mix, you (and your feet) are missing out on some serious coziness.

When it comes to finding the most comfortable slippers to add to your wardrobe, it's really all about your personal preferences. You can choose among different slipper styles — slides versus moccasins, for example — as well as various fabrics and linings including dense wool for extra warmth. Many thicker options also have durable rubber outer soles, meaning you can totally wear them outdoors should you feel so inclined.

To help you inform your search, I've compiled a list of the three best women's slippers, below. All my picks are affordable enough to fit any budget and offer a variety of different looks and features guaranteed to exude the chillest vibes. I'm talking about plush memory foam footbeds and statement graphics that really say something. But the one thing they all have in common? They're all cozy AF and — pro tip — pair extremely well with the most comfortable pajama sets. Just sayin'.

1 The Overall Best Women's Slippers Considering Comfort & Price Dearfoams Microfiber Velour Clog Slipper $23 Amazon See On Amazon With a soft memory foam insole, these Dearfoams slippers boast the comfort you'd expect — all wrapped in a velour microfiber fabric that's even more heavenly. The slip-on slides, which have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, even come equipped with a durable rubber sole that makes them great for wearing outdoors. You can get 'em in a variety of colors including black and the pictured pewter shade. What fans say: "I love these slippers! They are very comfortable and warm! It's great to be able to even walk outside quickly and get the mail due to the rubber bottoms so my feet won't get wet! I highly recommend these slippers and would buy them again! I might even buy a second pair!" Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2 Also Great: These Kitschy Slippers That Make A Statement Snoozies Classic Splitz Applique Slipper Socks $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for statement slippers (I mean, who isn't?), these slipper socks by Snoozies are for you. Since they're more of a sock, they don't have an inner or outer sole, but they do have a thin strip of plastic on the bottom for traction. Crafted with a lightweight fleece material, these are great for wearing around the house. However, they aren't the most durable or warmest option on this list. What sets them apart is their embroidered graphics with fun illustrations and sayings like the featured pair, above, that reads, "But first, coffee." Eighteen other graphics are available including a few homages to wine. What fans say: "AMAZING! I'm in love with my Snoozies. I wear a size 6.5 and the Small works great. They are so incredibly soft. The soles get dirty quickly and I haven't tried washing them yet, but they look like they'll do fine in the wash. I have hardwood floors, I'm guessing carpet would be kinder to the soles. Definitely will buy others." Available sizes: Small - X-Large