No wardrobe is complete without a leather jacket. A versatile staple that works year-round, leather jackets undoubtedly go with most outfits. But when you're 5 foot 4 inches and under, finding the best leather jackets for petites that won't swallow your frame is often a challenge, whether you've got access to an in-store fitting room or not. However, don't let the fear of ordering something ill-fitting online let you shy away from dabbling in the hidden gems of Amazon Fashion.

It is possible to feel confident hitting "add to cart" on outerwear without trying it on. The main thing you'll want to keep in mind is length. Opt for a shorter jacket that'll hit at or just below your hips, especially if the product you're shopping isn't explicitly available in petite sizes. Note: If you're shopping "regular" sizes, there's a chance you'll still have to visit a tailor to shorten the sleeves or make minor adjustments, but the alterations won't be as intense on an already-short garment.

Finding genuine leather online isn't exactly easy, but Amazon does have a couple great lambskin options that, considering the material, are reasonably priced. And if you want to achieve the leather look sans animal skin, you're in luck because pleather has come a long way. Some faux materials look and feel surprisingly real.

I've scoured Amazon for a few ready-to-wear options, fellow petites. Keep reading to shop them all, and prepare to hold onto this piece for years to come.

1 Best Leather Moto Jacket For Petites World of Leather Women's Lambskin Leather Jacket $125 Amazon See On Amazon Made out of 100 percent lambskin leather, this World of Leather moto jacket features the aforementioned short length as well as a number of silver embellishments — including button details across the shoulders and chest — to dress it up. But the zippers are really what give this jacket its edge. Its asymmetrical zip-up design adds interest, while its three handy zippered pockets are the cool-girl answer to storage. Then, on the back of each sleeve, there's a sleek zipper from the mid-forearm to the wrist, giving you the flexibility to wear the sleeves in a slim or loose fit. It's not available in petite sizes, but for added assurance, know this: One Amazon customer, who claims to be 5 foot 3 inches tall, raved that the "shoulders, sleeve length and circumference are just right." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 Also Great: A Longer, No-Frills Silhouette BGSD Women's Tina Lambskin Leather Jacket $250 Amazon See On Amazon Though shorter jackets are definitely easier to buy online, this BGDSD lambskin leather jacket is available in short and short plus sizes, so you can fearlessly get away with a slightly longer style (and still know it's going to fit like a glove). Boasting a higher price point than the World of Leather option, above, this one features a timeless style, free of any exposed hardware. If storage is a concern, it does have two discreet pockets, though. This jacket has as a centered zipper, with a 25-inch hem length (27 inches for short plus fits) that'll hit just below the hips. Note: A satisfied Amazon reviewer wrote that the short fit is "a very good value" and "perfect for people [5 feet 2 inches tall]." But, as with any online purchase, it's a good idea to compare your measurements to the brand's size guide for an accurate order. Available sizes: Small - 3X (Short)