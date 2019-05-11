If you have oily skin, or wish for stay-all-day makeup that won't slide off your face, then a translucent powder should be a staple in your makeup kit. Laura Mercier's Translucent Powder is probably the most widely beloved luxury setting powder out there — but at $39, it can be tough for even the most beauty-addicted shoppers to justify the purchase. This is where the hunt for the best Laura Mercier Translucent Powder dupes comes in.

Translucent powders can be used for so much more than just setting your makeup and mattifying your skin. They can also be used to lock in your lipstick, so it stays on all day, or as a primer for oily eyelids. Also, translucent powders are the key to "baking" your makeup, if you're interested in an airbrush-like finish.

To narrow down the three best dupes for Laura Mercier's cult-favorite powder, I took to Reddit, YouTube, beauty blogs, and the Amazon reviews section. The most highly-recommended picks are all much more affordable — one costs as little as $6 — and basically work the same. Plus, since they're all available on Amazon Prime, buying one of these guys will not only save you money, but a trip to Sephora as well.

Ahead, you'll find the best Laura Mercier Translucent Powder dupes on the market

1. The Overall Best Laura Mercier Translucent Powder Dupe RCMA No Color Powder $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for the closest option to Laura Mercier's Translucent Powder, you want RCMA's No Color Powder. This cult-classic powder is a professional-favorite, often used by makeup artists and those who work in the theater industry. Like Laura Mercier's powder, it goes on totally translucent (even though it appears white), even on darker skin tones. The only real difference is that Laura Mercier's powder is more suited to oily skin types, while RCMA's would be preferable for those with dry skin (though it will work fine on oily skin types, too). On a Reddit threat recommending dupes for Laura Mercier's powder, one Redditor writes, "I can tell you RCMA no color beats it, roasts it to a turn, [and] slices it for sandwiches." Another says, "RCMA no color powder is the absolute best in my opinion. You can't beat the price and quantity of the product."

2. The Best Dupe For "Baking" Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder $24 Amazon See On Amazon Those who are serious about their base makeup are probably familiar with the technique of "baking." If you're a makeup baker, then you'll love the Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder. The powder is actually marketed for this very reason, because of its ability to sop up oil and easily adjust to your body temperature. Just slap on a thick layer after applying your favorite liquid concealer and foundation, let it sit for five to 10 minutes, then sweep it off with a fluffy foundation brush. The microfine powder will leave behind an incredibly smooth surface that keeps your liquid makeup in place all day long. It doesn't cast a white sheen, and is completely invisible in flash photography, making this a great option for folks who need their makeup to stay put for a big event. Women of color have also had particular luck with the 'Buttercup' shade (the name of the product is also Buttercup, so don't get confused). One reviewer writes, "Perfect powder for the melanin ... The only way I'll buy the Laura Mercier powder again is if I'm buying the pigmented one. I can bake and set with this powder, which is important for me as a deep dark complected gal." Another says, "I love this one much better than Laura Mercier since I'm more on the caramel side and Laura Mercier makes me look too bright and semi ghostly."