If you're someone who typically removes the hair on your face or body — whether by shaving, waxing, or some other means of depilating — you shouldn't sleep on hair removal creams. Less high maintenance than shaving and much less painful than waxing, depilatory creams make removing unwanted hair as easy as applying lotion. But not all of them actually work, which is why you have to do your research before picking up any old bottle. Ahead, a guide to the best hair removal creams on the market.

Before you get to shopping, there are a few important tips for using depilatory creams safely to keep in mind. Mainly, you should always do a patch test (or two) before applying hair removal cream all over your face or body — especially if you have sensitive skin. Some of these creams can be irritating, so you'll want to make sure your skin can handle the formula before going all-in. Also, you can't just use any hair removal cream on any body part — so if you're looking to remove, say, the hair from your upper lip, please make sure it's a face-specific formula. Last — and this one might seem obvious — but be sure to follow the instructions to a tee, whether they involve any necessary prep, the application method, or the frequency of which you can use the cream.

Scroll on to discover the best hair remover creams for your face and body.

1. The Best Hair Remover Cream For Your Legs & Body Veet Legs & Body Gel Cream Hair Remover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This depilatory gel-cream from Veet checks all the right boxes. First, and most importantly, it works: Not only is it a tried-and-true drugstore classic, but it has over 900 five-star reviews from Amazon customers, too. Also, the moisturizing formula, which is infused with soothing aloe and nourishing vitamin E, is safe for use on sensitive skin. Last, at just $9 for a 13.5-ounce bottle, the price is just right. Formulated for use on your legs and body, Veet's gel-cream removes hair in five to 10 minutes, comes with a spatula for easy application, and has a yummy, vanilla and passionfruit fragrance. One fan of the hair removal cream raved, "This Veet cream sensitive formula does it all-- removes ALL hair, ACTUALLY works fast (7-8 minutes), NO BURN, and leaves my skin feeling like a dream. Days later and the skin I treated is still softer than usual. & the best part is, the smell isn't overbearing like it usually is with these types of products."

2. The Best Facial Hair Remover Cream For Your Face Surgi-cream Hair Remover For Face (3 Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove unwanted hair from your lips, cheeks, and chin with the Surgi-Cream extra-gentle hair removal kit. Each box contains a packet of hair removal cream and soothing cream, the latter of which moisturizes and heals skin post-depilation, as well as an applicator tool. The hair removal cream contains nourishing ingredients like honey and aloe vera, while the soothing cream is loaded with more aloe vera, plus plant extracts (like papaya and olive) and pro-vitamin B5. Together, the duo should leave your face smooth, soft, and fuzz-free in just a few minutes. "I had been using this for years after a recommendation of a friend. When I could no longer find it in stores, I used other brands. Every other brand either burned my skin, left hair behind, or both. When it finally dawned on me to check Amazon, I was so happy to find it! I used it the night it arrived, and just as I remember, after 4 minutes, all the hair was gone, and my skin didn't hurt at all! This is a miracle product. A true money, and time saver too," one reviewer commented.