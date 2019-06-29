If you're looking to remove facial hairs, you have several options — waxing, shaving, plucking, etc. — but one of the more popular options is a hair remover cream. They're easy to use in the comfort of your own home and are mostly painless and non-irritating. That said, there are some formulas that work better than others. To figure out the best facial hair remover creams from the ones that barely work, you'll want to follow this handy guide, ahead.

Before you dive in, though, it's a good idea to know how these creams actually work. Most formulas have a chemical in them that breaks down the hair cuticle, effectively dissolving the hair from root to tip, which means that hair removal creams will keep your face smoother for much longer than shaving or trimming would. Since these formulas are chemical-laden, though, it's a good idea to do a patch test first — especially if your skin tends to be sensitive. A little tingling is normal, but anything that feels like burning or leaves you with bright red skin should be avoided.

With that in mind, scroll on to discover three of the best hair remover creams for your face.

1. The Overall Best Facial Hair Remover Cream Olay Smooth Finish Facial Hair Removal Duo $84 | Amazon See On Amazon Typical hair remover creams often fall short when up against coarse, thick hair. That's where Olay's Smooth Finish Facial Hair Removal Duo comes in. The medium-coarse formula is specially formulated to remove thicker, more stubborn hairs — but it also comes in a version for finer hair and sensitive skin if that sounds more like you. The two-step system comprises a skin protecting balm and hair removal cream, which work together to ensure effective, pain-free hair removal every time. And though you can no longer buy it in stores, devoted fans are pleased to report you can still get it on Amazon. "This is the best hair remover I have found for the face. It leaves no swelling, redness or burn marks. You can literally do it and go out with no trace of having used it!" raves one reviewer. Another writes, "Best hair removal available. I never get a bad reaction after use (and I have super sensitive skin). I use it every 2 weeks on my entire face. Each use uses about 3/4 of the tube (but of you are not doing your whole face it will go further for sure)."

2. A Cheaper Alternative Sally Hansen Cream Hair Remover Kit (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This drugstore standby from a tried-and-trusted brand comes with a hair removal cream and conditioning lotion to use after the removal process to soften your skin. The cream works in as little as three minutes and is formulated with vitamin E, honey, and aloe to leave skin smooth and soft. You get two packs of Sally Hansen's Cream Hair Remover Kit for $10, and reviewers report a surprisingly pleasant scent. "Tried other products and this is the best," writes one longtime fan. "Effective and long lasting."