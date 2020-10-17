Forget fumbling around with a manual corkscrew — the best electric wine openers make it an absolute breeze to open your favorite bottle of wine. The best electric openers are easy to operate with the press of a button and should take only a few seconds to pull out the cork. Good openers should also have a button to easily release the cork from the screw.

Electric wine openers are either powered by batteries (which is convenient so long as you have batteries on hand, though they can certainly add up in cost) or are rechargeable (which means you’ll just need access to an outlet). If you want a rechargeable model, pay attention to how many bottles it can open on a single charge — some tackle a whopping 80 bottles before needing a recharge, which means you won’t have to plug them in very often.

Most electric wine openers are sold with a foil cutter to ensure you can fully remove the foil to get to the cork. Some come with other handy accessories, too, like a stopper, a storage case, or an aerating pourer. Ideally, your preferred wine opener will come with the accessories you need, but you can always buy them separately, too.

These three electric wine openers are simple to use and efficient at removing corks from bottles. Best yet, they’re all cheap — under $30! — so you’ll have money left over for a bottle of your favorite vino.

1. The Overall Best Electric Wine Opener Secura Electric Wine Opener $26 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect combination of stylish and functional, this electric wine opener from Secura is well-deserving of the top spot on this list. The rechargeable wine opener is simple to use and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge — when it's out of juice, simply plug the base into a wall outlet. When you're ready to open a bottle, use the included foil cutter to remove the foil, line up the device, and press the "down" switch to remove the cork in seconds. The “up” switch will easily release the cork — no tugging required. This is certainly one of those products that you’ll want to proudly display in your home; the wine opener is a gorgeous champagne gold color, and the LED light glows an amber hue. But if gold isn’t your thing, this pick is also available in rose gold, blue, and silver with a blue and red light. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Wow, what an awesome product! So easy to use and it’s very nice looking on my counter. I’m picky how cluttered my counters get and this does not look messy at all. Very sleek looking and pretty color. Bonus how easy it is to use. All my house guest love it and ask where I bought it."

2. A Fan-Favorite Electric Wine Opener For Under $20 Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 16,300 reviews on Amazon, and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, this Oster electric wine opener is adored on the site for both its effectiveness and price tag (it’s less than $20!). To operate, remove the foil from the bottle using the included foil cutter, line up the device, and press the switch down to remove the cork. This pick is lightweight (at just 1 pound) and slim, so it’s easy to maneuver. Once the cork is removed, move the switch up to release it from the screw — it’s as simple as that. The Oster electric wine opener can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and a light on the base indicates the device's power level so you're never left in the lurch. To recharge the wine opener, simply place the device onto the base (which needs to be plugged into an outlet). A full recharge takes about six to eight hours, and the LED charging light on the top will let you know when it's complete. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’ve now purchased three of these because they’re such popular gifts. I gave one to my mom years ago and both of my sister-in-laws wanted one as well, so I bought two more and they’re a hit! It’s so easy to use and if you place the opener on the bottle incorrectly it won’t try to take the cork out. Instead it will reverse automatically to allow you to readjust for a straighter position on the bottle so it doesn’t puncture through the side of the cork. It’s so much more convenient having this on the counter within reach rather than going through every kitchen/bar cabinet & drawer trying to locate a cork screw to manually open the bottles. Easily the best money I’ve spent."