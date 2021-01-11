Hair combs are pretty straightforward products, sure — but still, some combs are designed better than others. Case in point? The three best detangling combs (and one detangling brush) featured here. They're all sturdy and durable, constructed with wide teeth that won't snag your hair, and have soft, rounded ends so you don't scratch your scalp.

For best results, use your comb in the shower with conditioner each time you wash your hair. When you do have bigger tangles, be patient trying to remove them. Trying to rush through the process can cause breakage, and will definitely hurt. When my daughter's thick, long, wavy hair ended up with knots, our hairstylist suggested massaging coconut oil or olive oil through her hair (or, if you prefer, detangling sprays and leave-in conditioners also work well), paying particular attention to tangled spots. After that, she advised carefully and slowly combing hair from the bottom up, working in small sections. Don't worry if hair comes out in your comb; that's the hair that helped create the knot in the first place.

Besides using your detangling comb to keep hair smooth, you can apply weekly nourishing masks, sleep on a silk pillowcase, and get regular trims, since split ends can lead to tangles, too.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop the best detangling combs and brushes you can buy on Amazon for under $15.

1. The Best Wooden Detangling Comb Onedor Handmade 100% Natural Green Sandalwood Hair Comb $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a sturdy detangling comb that'll last you years? Then go with this one, which was handcrafted using 100% sandalwood. It's designed so as not to snag your hair and to feel sturdy in your hands, with its smooth, curved handle and slightly rounded teeth. Amazon reviewers also report that the comb helps prevent hair static, and that it works well on both wet and dry hair.

2. The Best Plastic Detangling Comb Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Some plastic combs can feel flimsy, but the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb can handle even the thickest, curliest of hair without bending, snapping, or losing a tooth. Surprisingly for such a simple product, this comb has been awarded over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One person commented, "I found this to be way easier to get through thick, hip length kinky-curly hair than other 'brush-comb' detanglers. The wide teeth I think is the key here, and the size is great if you have a lot of the hair. I had far less hair shedding/loss when using this comb. Would recommend giving it a try!"

3. The Best Detangling Comb With A Hook Revlon Essentials 2-Piece Tangle Free Comb Set $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This detangling set from Revlon comes with two combs: one handle-free, wide-tooth comb, and one long-handled comb with a hooked end, which is ideal for storing in the shower. This is another extremely highly rated set of combs, with over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. "Unlike cheap combs, the teeth are smooth on the inside surfaces so the hair is not abraded as the comb passes through," one reviewer noted.