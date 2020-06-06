Whether caused by oxidation during the coloring process or as a result of days spent under the sun's rays, brassy and orange undertones have a way of taking over brunette hair, sometimes just weeks after a dye job. Before calling your hairstylist, try an affordable alternative to professional color correction. The best blue shampoos for brunettes come from trusted salon brands and will work progressively to restore your desired color. Even more optimal is if the formula is sulfate-free, which will help your strands stay extra nourished.

A blue lather can help brunettes in the same way purple shampoos work wonders for blonde and silver hair— it will help tone down unwanted color, and in the case of brown hair, that's usually an orange tint. "Blue shampoos deposit blue pigments that neutralize the brassy tones which occur from oxidation on most brunettes over time due to fading and exposure to the elements," says Sharon Dorram, a celebrity hair colorist and co-founder of the Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger salon.

But if you're wondering why you should specifically choose a blue hue instead of purple, it all goes back to art class. Blue is opposite orange on the color wheel, and opposite colors cancel each other out. This is also why those aforementioned violet-tinged shampoos are best for taking out yellow tones in blondes, since purple is opposite yellow on the color wheel.

Keep scrolling for the best blue shampoos for brunettes on Amazon. All of these will help tone down the brass in your hair in no time and are safe to use on highlighted, balayaged, and natural brunette hair.

2. The Most Affordable Blue Shampoo MATRIX Total Results Brass Off Blue Shampoo $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The Matrix Brass Off shampoo deposits blue-violet pigments to reduce brassy and orange tones in natural and lightened brunette hair. It's formulated to be used in lieu of your regular shampoo as a form of progressive color correction, but for some extra de-brassing, you can also choose to leave it in for up to five minutes and then rinse. This bottle has garnered more than 1,800 reviews on Amazon thus far, with the majority of fans marveling at how simple and effective it is. "I have dark brown hair that was starting to get brassy looking," reported one reviewer. "I used this product once and noticed a big difference. The shampoo also smells amazing." Keep in mind, several Amazon users caution that leaving it in too long can leave you with lavender streaks for a couple of days, so don't go over the recommended five minutes.