The 3 Best Better Than Sex Mascara Dupes

While there are dozens upon dozens of incredible beauty products on the market, only in rare cases do they achieve cult status. Usually when this happens, it's a chemical exfoliant or face mask that fans claim gives them the best skin of their life. But in the case of Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, it's a simple tube of pigment that curls, lengthens, and adds volume to your lashes all at once. But since this cult-favorite mascara isn't exactly cheap, the online beauty community has become obsessed with finding the best Better Than Sex mascara dupes. Ahead, a roundup of the three top alternatives you can buy for a fraction of the price.

To narrow down the three best dupes for Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara, I took to Reddit, YouTube, Instagram, and my own beauty editor friends to find out the most commonly recommended alternatives. Again and again, the same three tubes came up. And though a single tube of Better Than Sex will run you about $25, all of the dupes on this list cost less than $10, but work similarly (if not just as well).

So save yourself some money but still get the long, voluminous lashes of your dreams with the three best dupes for Better Than Sex. And, if you're interested in more dupes for cult-favorite beauty products, check out this roundup of the 41 best makeup and skin care dupes you can get on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Dupe For Better Than Sex L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The most oft-recommended dupe for Too Faced's Better Than Sex is by far L'Oreal Paris' Lash Paradise mascara. It's a fan-favorite and editor-approved dupe that not only performs like Better Than Sex, but also looks like it. It has a similar pink tube and a similarly shaped brush that lengthens, curls, and volumizes your lashes without smudging, clumping, or flaking. You can get it in both waterproof and washable formulas, and in either brown or black. Over 200 reviewers on Amazon mention this mascara as a great dupe for Better Than Sex, too. One wrote, "This mascara blows me away. I used to use BetterThanSex mascara [...] but this mascara is better! It gives you the same dramatic fullness and volume, but it doesn’t flake and comes off easier with makeup remover."

2. Best Cruelty-Free Dupe For Better Than Sex CoverGirl Exhibitionist Very Black Mascara $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to save an extra buck, CoverGirl's Exhibitionist Very Black Mascara is another great option to consider. Like Too Faced, CoverGirl is cruelty-free, so this is an ethically conscious tube you can feel good about using. But aside from that, some bloggers have argued that this mascara works even better than Better Than Sex. It lengthens, volumizes, and separates lashes in just one swipe, resulting in fuller, more defined-looking lashes. The brush has a similar shape, and the formula claims not to smudge, flake, or clump. Reviewers seem to agree — especially about the flaking part. "Total dupe for the Better Than Sex [mascara] from Too Faced but without the flaking that I get from that one!" commented one Amazon reviewer. "Very good dupe for Better Than Sex by Too Faced," wrote another.