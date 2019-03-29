41 Of The Best Makeup & Skincare Dupes You Can Get On Amazon

It's no secret that many of the most popular beauty products are expensive. From active-rich serums to chemical exfoliators, these cult-favorites can often cost upwards of $100 — and sometimes, much, much more. Hence, the current obsession with finding the most similar beauty "dupes" on the market. In my quest to find the best makeup and skincare dupes on Amazon (because, let's face it: shopping with Prime is so much easier than shopping elsewhere), I went down a Reddit, YouTube, and beauty blog rabbit hole — and below, I divulge the most ubiquitous recommendations I came across.

It is important to note, however, that dupes are never going to be identical to their counterparts — especially when it comes to all-natural or science-based brands that use patented formulas and rare ingredients sourced from around the globe. The dupes on this list, however, are as close you can get — without having to blow your entire monthly budget.

From dupes for cult-favorite eyeshadow palettes like Urban Decay's Naked, to skin care products like Sunday Riley's Good Genes and lipsticks like MAC's Ruby Woo, you'll find 41 of the best beauty dupes that exist, below. There's even a dupe for prescription products, like Finacea foam, and newer releases like Tatcha's The Silk Canvas — all for a fraction of the price.