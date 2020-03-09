The biggest wedding trend in 2020 has nothing to do with aesthetics, but rather about incorporating the couple's environmental consciousness into the celebration. “Couples seem more committed than ever to making sure that their wedding decor does more good after the celebration is complete and that as little waste as possible ends up in landfills,” wedding planner Andrea Freeman tells Elite Daily.

Sustainability is becoming an important factor in everything from the ceremony itself to the reception, wedding planner Alexa Kritis tells Elite Daily. “Couples are looking to make sure everything from their dress to cups is sustainable so that nothing goes to waste, including no straws with drinks! We’ve seen this over the years as brides repurpose their family members' wedding dresses. Now, brides and their bridal party have options like Rent the Runway for bridesmaids dresses so they don’t have to worry about it hanging in their closet, unused for years to come,” she explains.

This trend also sees couples selecting venues that limit the amount of decoration required to make a huge impact. “We’ll see more couples choose to get married in locations that have a beautiful natural backdrop and don’t require over the top floral arrangements (which is also a great way to save a little bit of money)”, Jennifer Spector, director of brand for Zola, tells Elite Daily. “Couples will also choose more sustainable options for florals like potted tree centerpieces, and will choose to recycle their wedding flowers instead of throwing them away with companies like Repeat Roses."