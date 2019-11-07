The 2019 Met Gala's gaudy camp aesthetic was by far one of the event's most highly-praised themes to date, so the pressure was on for the committee to dream up something even better for next year. Finally, the 2020 Met Gala theme has been announced, and I can't wait to see how all my favorite celebs and designers interpret it. "About Time: Fashion and Duration" is the name of the new exhibit, and while we're now looking forward to May 7, 2020, the theme is all about looking back at fashion's evolution over the years.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art took to Twitter to announce next year's Met Gala theme, inspired by French philosopher Henri Bergson's concept of la durée, or duration. "The Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition will trace more than a century and a half of fashion—from 1870 to the present—along a disruptive timeline," reads the announcement on The Met site, further noting that 2020 will also be The Met's 150th anniversary celebration. While 2019's camp theme featured tons of vibrant color, the fashions showcased in the 2020 exhibit will all be black. Brands mentioned in the brief include design greats such as Alexander McQueen and Comme des Garçons, and seeing as Louis Vuitton is a sponsor, we can expect to see a number of the brand's pieces present, too.

The Met has also announced the new gala co-hosts, and I have but two words: Meryl. Streep.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The fashion gods have truly blessed us with this one, y'all. Her co-hosts include actress Emma Stone and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, and I can't wait to see how all three interpret the theme. The idea of "modern" attire is ever-changing, since one notion of modern becomes dated as the future introduces something new, so there are a million ways to dress to theme this time around, depending on what era you wish to channel. I truly didn't know how the committee would top the camp theme, but I can guarantee the 2020 Met Gala red carpet will be something special.