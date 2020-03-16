The 2020 Met Gala Is Postponed Because Of The Coronavirus

On Monday, March 16, the Metropolitan Museum of Art decided that the 2020 Met Gala would be postponed, per Vogue.com. The Met Gala, which has historically taken place on the first Monday in May, was set to be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Elite Daily reached out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for further comment on postponing the Met Gala and confirmation on whether or not a new date has been decided on. "The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks," a museum spokesperson tells Elite Daily. "In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed" The spokesperson did not comment on a new date for the 2020 Met Gala.

In a piece written for Vogue.com, the publication's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour confirmed the unfortunate news: "One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time," she wrote." Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled. In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images

This news comes after the Metropolitan Museum of Art made the decision to temporarily close its doors on Thursday, March 12, after two employees experienced flu-like symptoms. "Yesterday, while we were awaiting the results of one staff member’s test for coronavirus, we were informed that a second colleague has presented flu-like symptoms. At this point, we do not know if either person has the virus, and both are resting comfortably at home," read a joint statement sent to Met staff from Met President and CEO Dan Weiss and Museum Director Max Hollein, per Vogue.com. "Yet, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided the most prudent step is to close the museum, which will allow us to do additional cleaning at the Met Fifth Avenue and reduce community contact at all three of our locations."

The Met has reportedly opted to shut its doors through at least April 4, according to Vogue.com, and will cancel or postpone "all programs and events through May 15," in accordance with the most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

