Fans will have to wait for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but for good reason. Like hundreds of others major events around the world, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what to know.

On Sunday, March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement recommending that groups or individuals "cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States" for the next 8 weeks. The CDC explained:

This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.

Shortly after, the Shrine Auditorium, where the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards take place, followed the CDC's directions and announced the venue will be closed until at least March 31, therefore, affecting the iHeartRadio Awards, which were set to take place on Sunday, March 29. A statement posted on the Shrine's website read:

Due to the recent large gatherings mandate by the State of California shows at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall have been impacted, and Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall will be closed until the date(s) specified by the State of California, subject to ongoing reassessment ... Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible, but at this time there is no information on new dates. When a new date is announced, there is nothing you need to do: your tickets are valid for the new date and you will be notified.

An iHeartMedia rep told The Hollywood Reporter:

The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and Fox will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were set to be hosted by Usher, who was also going to perform. Halsey, Lizzo, and Justin Bieber were among the other artists who were set to take the stage at the award show, but rescheduling the show may affect the show's final lineup.

