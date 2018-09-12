Fall fashion is especially exciting this year for a number of reasons. Holographic outerwear is in, animal prints are wilder than ever, and pastels of every kind are set to dethrone the deep and rich hues that typically define the season. Most fun of all, the 2018 tie-dye trend isn't going anywhere once the leaves start to turn and the autumnal breeze rolls in, so if you've got some kaleidoscopic favorites don't pack them away just yet.

Proenza Schouler championed cold weather tie-dye in their fall 2018 collection when they sent velveteen dresses that had been dyed via the technique down their runway. And while their take on the groovy trend was darker and moodier than the rainbow iterations you're probably more used to seeing, that doesn't mean that smeary pastel designs aren't still wearable, either. In fact, a slew of editors, influencers, celebs and the like just stepped out in bright tie-dye looks this week while attending shows at New York Fashion Week, proving the patterns isn't relegated to the dead of summer. Some wore their technicolored pieces underneath trench coats to brighten up a rainy day, while others paired them with slacks, sneakers, and a fanny pack for a rad sporty look. When tie-dye is done right it can make any outfit look effortlessly cool. To inspire you to infuse your fall wardrobe with some psychedelic goodness, here are three looks featuring the pattern to shop.

Oh You Fancy, Huh?

Yes, tie-dye can absolutely be dressy. If I had all the money in the world (who else started singing Gwen Stefani there?) I'd snag this amazing tie-dye dress by Altuzarra, but until then the below Mango slip dress will more than do. It's soft color palette and sexy lace detailing render it perfect for a night out. Pair it with a chunky oversized knit for dinner that can come off when it's time to hit the dance floor. Artful statement earrings and heeled booties finish off the look. If you're headed somewhere really fancy, black pointy-toed stilettos will pair with the dress too.

Take A (Happy) Hike

There's nothing more gratifying and beautiful than hiking in the mountains while they're covered in orange, red, and yellow foliage. Once you reach a peak and look down it'll appear as if your surroundings are on fire. Why not bring some very good vibes via a tie-dye smiley face to the trails? Pair this long-sleeved top with some eco-friendly leggings and equally green (and comfy!) sneakers and you'l by ready to get your nature on in more ways than one.

The Daily Grind

This is my favorite look of the bunch. Part British rocker, part '70s flower child, it combines red corduroy flares, a sky blue tie-dye shirt, and a long black peacoat for an eye-popping look. Studded boots with snow-ready treads finish off the outfit.

And don't forget how easy it is to DIY your own unique tie-dye piece and create a look that's truly one-of-a-kind.