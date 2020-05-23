Shopping for the perfect sports bra can feel more exhausting than doing an actual workout. Not all sports bras are created equally, and finding one that checks all the boxes can be tough, especially if you’re on a budget. That said, it is possible to find affordable sports bras that don’t sacrifice on comfort, quality, or performance — you’ll just have to do a bit more research to find them. Like all the best sports bras, the best cheap sports bras are made with quick-drying, breathable materials, will fit comfortably without restricting your movement, and provide adequate support for the type of workout you’re doing (without feeling like you’ve smashed your boobs into a too-tight bandage).

Beyond those key considerations, you’ll also want to think about your personal preferences when it comes to factors like style, padding, and fabric. Do you prefer sports bras with compression, or styles with underwire? Are you looking for an extra supportive sports bra to minimize bouncing during high-impact workouts? A stylish bra that works as well for post-workout brunch as it does for yoga?

It might sound like a lot to take in, but don’t worry — this editor-curated guide takes the guesswork out of finding the ideal sports bra to suit your budget and individual needs. Whether you’re looking for the best sports bras for CrossFit or the most comfortable yoga bras, you’re sure to find an option (or a few!) on this list that works for you.

1. The Overall Best Cheap Sports Bra Core 10 'All Around' Sports Bra $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a basic, versatile sports bra that's comfortable, cheap, and suited for a wide range of workouts, you can't go wrong with this stylish pick from Core 10. Aptly named the "All Around" sports bra, it's made of two layers of soft, moisture-wicking fabric, with a hidden mesh lining for extra support. Its medium compression minimizes bounce without being so tight that it'll feel uncomfortable or restrictive. Plus, the strappy back and logo-stamped band give the bra a stylish look that'll pair well with any athleisure outfit, at the gym and beyond. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: XS — 3X

2. The Best Cheap Compression Sports Bra Champion Freedom Seamless Racerback Sport Bra $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not hard to see why Champion's Freedom sports bra is a favorite among shoppers. It's made of a moisture-wicking, quick-drying, seamless fabric and has strategically placed mesh panels for added breathability. The simple racerback design is classic and comfortable, with the perfect amount of support and compression for high-impact workouts like HIIT or kickboxing. Plus, it comes in so many cute colors, from the neon yellow pictured to mint green and eggplant purple. Available sizes: XS — XL

3. Another Great Compression Bra — & It Comes In Even More Sizes Champion Plus Size Vented Compression Sports Bra $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great compression bra from Champion, this one is an especially great option for those with larger busts, since its wide, gel-cushioned straps provide extra comfort and support for your shoulders. It's made of a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric with strategically placed mesh inserts for ventilation, so you'll always stay dry and cool. Choose from five colors, from classic black and white to vibrant red and sea foam green. Available sizes: XL — 4X

4. The Best Cheap Sports Bra With Underwire SYROKAN High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra $22 | Amazon See on Amazon For high-impact workouts, many people with larger busts prefer a more supportive style of sports bra, like this one. It has a range of features that make it more supportive than most other bras: wide, adjustable straps that won't dig into your shoulders, underwire to lift and support, and fully encapsulated cups to prevent bounce (and banish the dreaded uni-boob!). Plus, it's available in an inclusive range of cup sizes (and several cute colors), which significantly ups your odds of finding the perfect fit. Available sizes: 32B — 42F

5. The Most Affordable Sports Bra Hanes Sport Seamless Racerback Sports Bra $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you simply want a dependable sports bra for as little money as possible, you can't go wrong with this one from Hanes. It's comfortable and supportive, it's made of a quick-drying, moisture-wicking performance fabric, it has knit-in mesh panels for ventilation, and its seamless construction helps minimize chafing. For less than $10, what's not to love? Available sizes: XS — XXL

6. The Best Cheap Reversible Sports Bra Starter Reversible Seamless Racerback Sports Bra $16 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to sports bras that deliver the maximum bang for your buck, this reversible bra from Starter is a top contender — it's basically like getting two new cute bras for the price of one. Featuring Starter's proprietary moisture-wicking and four-way stretch technologies, its seamless design comprises a double layer of fabric in the front for added support. Choose from two reversible color combinations: white/gray or pink/black. Available sizes: XS — XL

7. The Best Lululemon Dupe QUEENIEKE Strappy Free to Be Bra $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For an Instagram-worthy sports bra you'll love showing off, it's hard to top this pretty strappy-backed bra, which looks just like lululemon's ridiculously popular Free To Be Wild bra. Ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga or Pilates, it's made of a soft, stretchy fabric, has light, removable pads, and is sold in several cute colors and prints. One reviewer commented, "I ordered this bra because it looks just like my favorite bra from lululemon, and I was hoping it would feel similar on. I was soooo amazed when I put it on. It actually had a lot more support than my lulu bra, but the same amount of comfort for $50 cheaper!" Editor's note: click here for more lululemon dupes. Available sizes: XS — XXL

8. The Best Cheap Multi-Pack Of Sports Bras Fruit of the Loom Built-Up Sports Bra (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of lightweight, breathable cotton and sold in affordable packs of three, these soft Fruit of the Loom sports bras are the definition of basic (in a good way.) A generous dose of spandex makes them super comfy and easy to move in, while their two-ply construction provides support without feeling restrictive. Amazon reviewers can't get enough, giving the simple bras over 4,500 glowingly positive reviews thus far. Select from an assortment of several stylish colors and prints. Available sizes: 34 — 50

9. A Cute, Cheap Sports Bra For Smaller Busts Ma Cross Back Push-up Bralette $12 | Amazon See on Amazon While it's not the most supportive choice for high-impact workouts, this versatile padded sports bra is perfect for studio classes, hiking, and other low-impact workouts. Multiple reviewers note that the fit is especially great if you're petite or have a small bust. Besides, it's so cute and comfy, you'll love wearing it casually as a bralette, too. "I will say this again, if you are a petite, small chested woman, this is the bra brand you need," one person noted. "I agree with the reviewer who said it’s made perfect for smaller women," wrote another. "I struggle finding bras that fit my frame, and I’m so glad I stumbled across this one!" Available sizes: XS — XL

10. The Best Cheap Wireless Sports Bra For Bigger Busts Glamorise Full Figure No-Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone with big boobs knows how hard it can be to find a sports bra with enough support to prevent bouncing with every jump, step, or burpee. Enter: this ultra supportive wireless sports bra for large busts. It's specifically designed to prevent bouncing during high-impact workouts, with wide adjustable straps, cups with reinforced bottoms, and a mesh panel in front to keeps things comfortable and secure. Its versatile design wouldn't make it a bad choice for an everyday bra, too. According to reviewers, it actually delivers on its promises — more than 6,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: 34C — 50J

11. The Best Cheap Sports Bra With A Pocket QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Energy Sport Bra $20 | Amazon See on Amazon The roomy pocket on the back of this sports bra will come in handy constantly: To hold your phone so you can listen to music during your workout (there's even a small eyelet in the back to thread your headphones through), or to stash your keys and other essentials while you hike. It's made of a moisture-wicking, chafe-resistant blend of nylon and spandex, offers medium support, and has light removable pads. Choose from 10 colors. Available sizes: XS — XXL

12. The Best Cheap Longline Sports Bra SEASUM High Impact Seamless Sports Bra $22 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll love showing off this strappy-backed sports bra as you're practicing your downward dog. Featuring removable padding and intricate, lattice-style cutouts in the back, it's a fun, fashion-forward option that doesn't compromise on performance. Plus, its seamless construction and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric make it incredibly comfy, so you'll probably end up wearing it outside the gym, too. It's available in so many fun colors (and other cut-out styles) that you may be tempted to pick up more than just one. Available sizes: XS — XL