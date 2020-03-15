When it comes to cozy clothing for lounging around the house, sweatpants are the comfiest choice there is. But sweatpants aren't just comfortable — they're also extremely versatile. Beyond casual wear at home, the best women’s sweatpants can be rocked at the gym, while running errands, or really wherever you please.

When you're shopping for the ultimate pair of sweats, pay close attention to the type of fabric they're made of. Cotton is a common material for sweatpants due to the fact that it's both soft and breathable. Sweats lined with fuzzy fleece or sherpa are a good idea if you’ll be wearing your pants in cool weather. If you'll be working out in your sweatpants, look for a blend of moisture-wicking and stretchy materials, like polyester and spandex.

Another consideration is the fit of the sweatpants. Most options range in cut, from loose and baggy to tight and fitted — this factor is really a matter of preference. Pants without cuffs allow for more airflow, but cuffed sweats tend to look more polished, plus the cuffs prevent the sweats from riding up. Cuffed, tapered sweatpants are often referred to as "joggers" and are super popular as athleisure wear.

No matter your preferences in style or material, everyone needs at least one good pair of sweatpants. I’ve compiled a list of eight great picks to help you find the best ones for you.

1. Amazon Essentials French Terry Jogger Sweatpant Amazon Essentials French Terry Jogger Sweatpant $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These Amazon Essentials joggers will be your go-to for, well, pretty much everything. A relaxed, straight fit makes these sweatpants ideal for lounging, errands, or wherever else your day takes you. They're constructed from a super soft French terry fabric that's a cotton-polyester blend and each leg tapers to a loose cuff. The joggers feature side pockets and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring. Amazon reviewers gave them a solid 4.4-star rating among 1,800 (and growing) reviews. Choose from 13 different styles, including solid, heathered, star-patterned, and camo print designs. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These joggers are absolutely perfect! I’m so blown away by them. They are great quality, soft, and so comfortable! The fit true to size for me. They are not too thin or thick. I will definitely be buying more." Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

2. Champion Fleece Open Bottom Pant Champion Fleece Open Bottom Pant $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These sweats from Champion are amazingly soft to wear. The polyester and cotton combination is cozy, but the real difference maker is the brushed fleece interior, which provides extra softness against your skin. The fit of these sweats is ultra-comfortable; the straight leg is nonrestrictive, and the open bottom is loose and flowy. The waistband features a drawstring, so you can adjust it to fit as you'd like. Two side pockets provide a convenient place to carry smaller items, like a phone or cash. These popular sweats have more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating overall. Reviewers noted that they're ideal for lounging and also cute enough to wear out and about. They come in three different colors: light gray, granite, and black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Perfect lounging around pants that don't quite look like pajamas if you have to leave the house. Wide waistband lays flat, soft fleece on the inside, and no scrunchy elastic in the ankle opening. I like longer pants so that my ankles aren't exposed when I sit down, and these fit that preference [...]. I did not experience any noticeable shrinkage after washing and drying them twice." Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

3. Woman Within Plus Size Better Fleece Sweatpant Woman Within Plus Size Better Fleece Sweatpant $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Can we talk about the size range of these Woman Within sweatpants? These sweats run from size small (which fits a plus-size 12) to 6X (plus-size 42-44), so all kinds of bodies will be able to rock this pick. Plus, the color selection is also quite impressive — with more than 10 options ranging from deep cranberry to vintage moss to soft aqua, you'll surely find a shade that you love. The pants are made from a cotton-polyester blend that's super soft, and side pockets provide a cozy place to warm your hands. While the cut is loose, the drawstring cinches the sweats around your waist for a customized fit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the softest, most comfortable sweats I have ever owned! I am tall (5'9"), so pants frequently are TOO SHORT for me. Not so with these-- they are generously long! These pants are also generous in leg width. They are not as generous as, say, pallazo pants, but they are a tad "baggy." But hey -- they are SWEATS -- they are supposed to be a little baggy to be comfortable! They fit great at the waist, also. The elastic waist is very soft, so no uncomfortable "gathered" waistband!! Also--to find women's sweats with pockets -- WOWZER!! What a PLUS!!! I was so in love with the first pair, I have now ordered FOUR more pair!! lOVE LOVE LOVE!!!" Available Sizes: Small (12) to 6X (42-44)

4. Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you need a little extra warmth, and this pair of sweatpants from Yeokou can provide it. The 100% cotton exterior is lined with fuzzy sherpa, keeping you comfy and cozy. Additionally, the cuffed bottom of the legs helps to keep the cold out. These sweatpants have two side pockets and an elastic waistband with a drawstring for a comfy fit. You can choose from three different neutral shades, and there is also an unlined version of the pants, if you prefer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I've never worn pants that make me as happy as these do. I feel like I'm being enveloped in a cloud. I sized up (good idea), due to other reviews. They're perfect for cold winter days, being warm and toasty when you and hubs disagree on what the thermostat should read, and getting a hug from your clothing when you're exhausted after a day of work/your kids running you ragged, or both. I'm also sensitive to non-breathable clothes, particularly at night, but these haven't made me feel too hot so far." Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

5. Amazon Essentials Plus Size Fleece Jogger Amazon Essentials Plus Size Fleece Jogger $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Many Amazon reviewers commented that these plus-size Amazon Basics joggers are high in quality and low in price, a combination that will surely make these sweats your all-time favorite. Made from polyester and cotton, the joggers feature a drawstring waist, pockets, and cuffed bottoms. The fit is relaxed but not baggy, adding a hint of style. Choose from five basic colors that'll complement any look. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the SOFTEST plus size sweats ever! I love the fabric. I like the pockets and the drawstring keeps them fitting just right. [...] You will NOT be disappointed with this purchase. The quality is very evident when you put them on. The sweats are a bit more tailored than other sweats so you can wear them with a t-shirt or even a sweater and they look good. The softness is unsurpassed." Available Sizes: 1X to 6X

6. adidas T10 Pants adidas T10 Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These adidas T10 pants are a game-changer when it comes to working out comfortably. Made of 100% polyester, the sweats are moisture-wicking and light, so you’ll be able to work out without being weighed down. The soft elastic waistband allows you to move freely, while the tapered fit of the legs is roomy, except for where it narrows at the ankles. Side pockets provide a spot for your phone and other small essentials. This pick boasts a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,400 reviews. Fans noted that it's perfect for all types of workouts. The sweats are available in a few different designs. If you like the look of three stripes running down the length of the leg, aim for black with white stripes or gray with black stripes. But you can also get these pants in pristine white, with black stripes that run from knee to waistband. If you don't care for stripes, these sweats also come in plain gray heather, or in a pair where each leg is a different shade of muted green. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "They are super practical workout pants and also super cute! The pockets are deep and hold a lot of items. The fabric is super breathable and comfortable. Waistband stays in place." Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

7. Leggings Depot Jogger Leggings Depot Jogger $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A vast size and color range, plus a $10 price tag? I wouldn't blame you if you picked up multiple pairs of these Leggings Depot joggers. In addition to these perks, these sweats are ultra-soft and slightly stretchy (thanks to a polyester and spandex combination), so you can wear them all day long. They have a high-cut drawstring waist and a pocket on each side. You can nab these sweats in an astonishing array of colors — over 40, to be more precise. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great joggers! Very soft, with pockets. [...] The ankle elastic is soft, but secure around the ankle and strong enough to scrunch up higher and stay put. The waistband elastic is also comfortably soft and wide.[...] Great on the beach or lounging around, and totally acceptable for doing casual errands. Overall--and especially at this price--one of the best clothing purchases I've made in recent years." Available Sizes: Small to 3X