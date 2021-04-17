When you're 5 foot 4 or under, it can be a challenge to find clothing that fits well, including the basics. I'm 4 feet 11 inches tall, and almost all the standard T-shirts I've tried have sleeves that are too long and a hem that hits mid-thigh. Luckily, Amazon has an extensive selection of clothing that fits shorter people who have trouble finding their sizes in-store, and that includes the best T-shirts for petites. Just like any other clothing purchase, you'll want to consider the overall design and material as well as the size and color options — but with petite tops in particular (which unfortunately don't advertise an inseam the way petite jeans do), reviewer feedback is paramount.

Online shopping means a much wider selection of specialty sizes, but it also means you won't get the chance to try anything on beforehand. A few select brands make it easier with designated petite sizes. Others, however, happen to have petite-friendly cuts without advertising them as such; for these, you'll have to look to past buyers to tell you where the hem hits, how short the sleeves are, and whether or not the fit is well-suited for a petite person. When it comes to material, it comes down to personal preference but in general: cotton is soft and breathable; polyester, rayon, and viscose can add a silky feel; and elastane (aka spandex) offers stretch.

From long-sleeved crewnecks to fashionable front-ties, these are the best T-shirts for petites, according to real Amazon reviewers under five foot four.

1. The Best Basic Petite T-Shirt Eddie Bauer Favorite Crewneck T-Shirt $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With a basic crewneck and short sleeves, the Eddie Bauer Favorite T-shirt is a favorite for all sizes — including shorter people, since most sizes are offered in petite. It's also made from soft 100% pre-washed cotton to prevent shrinking, and it comes in just about any solid color you could want. Material: 100% cotton

Available colors: 21, including black, white, and camo print

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (petite sizes available) One reviewer wrote: "I love Eddie Bauer cotton and will always seek out this brand when ordering casual wear. The color is vibrant and the fabric is high quality cotton."

2. The Best Cheap T-Shirt For Petites Hanes Nano T-Shirt $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Starting at prices under $5, the Hanes Nano T-shirt is a great option for those looking for a bargain. Reviewers say the hem is shorter than most to accommodate petite shoppers, and it's preshrunk so when you find the right fit, it stays that way. It might not be the most durable option, but it's made for comfort and comes in tons of colors. Material: 100% cotton

Available colors: 23, including white, teal, and deep red

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: "If you're a taller gal, just know this probably will seem a mix between normal and cropped length (think above the belly button) but if you're petite like me, you'll find the shirt really does you some justice. It's comfy and durable, I bought another because I wear these shirts almost every day!"

3. The Best Petite V-Neck T-Shirts Lands' End Relaxed Supima V-Neck T-Shirt $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Lands' End is another brand that offers a wide range of petite sizes — and the brand's relaxed V-neck T-shirt comes in tons of colors and patterns, too. Since it's made from Supima cotton, it's soft, smooth, and breathable. When you narrow down the correct size, the straight hem is designed to fall to the mid-hip, and many petite reviewers attest that it works well for them. Material: 100% Supima cotton

Available colors: 26, including red, black, and floral and striped prints

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X Petite One reviewer wrote: "Finally a T-shirt that is not paper-thin and clingy! I bought a Medium Petite and it fits perfect. I went back and bought a lot of colors."

4. The Best Long-Sleeve T-Shirt For Petites Eddie Bauer Favorite Long-Sleeve Crewneck $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a no-fail long-sleeve T-shirt? Eddie Bauer has you covered (literally) with this Favorite crewneck tee. Its four petite sizes are designed with shorter sleeves and a shorter hem, all in 100% cotton with a rib knit. The material even has a special bio-polishing construction that reduces pesky pilling. Material: 100% cotton

Available colors: 18, including heather gray, oatmeal, and olive green

Available sizes: Small Petite — XL Petite One reviewer wrote: "The Eddie Bauer long sleeve tops I ordered are a good fit. I ordered petite medium and the sleeves are just the right length. [... The two] I ordered are really comfortable!"

5. A Slim-Fit Ribbed Tee For Petites SheIn Mock-Neck Half-Sleeve Knit Tee $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The biggest complaint about this SheIn ribbed T-shirt with elbow-length sleeves? It's too short on taller buyers — which makes it ideal for petite people. It features a slim fit with some stretch, so you can tuck it into jeans and skirts. Its mock neck is especially stylish, too. Material: 61% polyester, 22% rayon, 6% spandex

Available colors: 11, including black, white, and beige

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "As other reviews have said, the shirt is short. However, I planned on tucking it into skirts and pants anyway. I love the length of the sleeves!"

6. The Most Popular Petite Plus-Size Tops Just My Size Plus-Size V-Neck T-Shirt $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The Just My Size plus-size T-shirt has more than 9,000 reviews, many of which say that both the hem and the sleeves are shorter than competing brands. This one is made from 100% cotton and has a V-neckline alongside a tagless design. Material: 100% cotton

Available colors: 7, including pink, gray, and white

Available sizes: 1X — 5X One reviewer wrote: "For a petite plus-size woman, this shirt was the perfect length and overall fit is good. Probably going to purchase a few more."

7. A Raglan Sleeve T-Shirt For Petites Hanes Stretch Cotton Raglan Sleeve Tee $12 | Amazon See On Amazon A raglan-sleeve shirt (also known as baseball tees) can be great for petites for two reasons: One, they're often made from soft, stretchy material that makes it easier to size down for length, and two, their three-quarter-length sleeves won't cover your hands, even if your arms are shorter. This T-shirt from Hanes is stretchy with a scoop neck and comes in six solid colors. It also boasts more than 14,000 reviews. Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

Available colors: 6, including heather gray, navy, and turquoise

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "I have a white and black shirt of these. [...] They wash up nicely and look nice. I am petite, but they come to my my lower hip and I like that. Pack well for traveling. Will purchase more."

8. A Stylish Petite Top SheIn Scallop T-Shirt Blouse $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For a stylish spin on your classic T-shirt, there's this SheIn blouse. It has a tee-like round neck with short sleeves, but it features delicate scalloping on the sleeves and bottom hem. It's also shorter than most for a fit that works well for petite shoppers, according to reviews. Just keep in mind that since this is made of polyester, it doesn't stretch much. Material: 100% polyester

Available colors: 16, including white, blue, and bright green

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: "I'm big busted and short waisted so I have trouble finding shirts that fit. Petite Medium is what usually works for me so I wasn't sure what to expect when I purchased this in size large but it fits perfectly! I absolutely love this shirt and I'm ordering another one in a different color."

9. A Loose-Fitting T-Shirt For Petites Daily Ritual Longline Jersey T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For a petite person, a loose-fitting T-shirt often means it wears more like a nightgown. This Daily Ritual shirt is an exception. Even though it's advertised as "longline," reviewers have attested that the length is actually shorter than expected — so much so that they have been able to wear it with shorts sans issue. It also features a deep V-neck and a rounded hem. Material: 95% viscose, 5% elastane

Available colors: 8, including heather purple, forest green, and a white and navy striped option

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "This is a great shirt - good quality, nice drape, substantial material and very comfortable. [...] I'm right on the border between regular and petite (5'2"-5'3")."

10. The Best Front-Knot T-Shirt For Petites Romwe Front Knot Casual T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 1,000 reviewers have given this Romwe front-knot T-shirt a five-star rating — and many of those that rated it lower did so because it was "too short" on them. For petites, however, the waist-length fit and knotted design are ideal. Get it in several colors and a few designs with patches. Material: 62% polyester, 32% cotton, 6% spandex

Available colors: 18, including green, pink, and yellow

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus One reviewer wrote: "Okay so I love this shirt so much. It is SO soft. It's a great length on me (5'3") when wearing high waisted jeans or shorts. my intention was to wear it will my midi skirts and it works perfectly!"