When the weather gets steamy, having a great pair of shorts is key. Not only are they versatile — one pair can go from working out to going out, depending on how you style them — they’re also perfect for staying cool and comfortable. For a pair that fits like a glove, the best shorts for big thighs offer style, just the right amount of stretch, and all-day comfort whether you prefer them fitted or relaxed. With the right fabric and design, you can say good-bye to awkward gaps, bunching up, and squeezing, too.

When it comes to fit, if you often find a pesky gap at the back of your shorts, especially with denim, choosing high-waisted styles can help eliminate that problem. And if legs bunching is something you contend with, consider mid-length or wide-leg options. In terms of materials, a bit of stretch in the form of spandex (also known as elastane) is usually nice or for more breathability, opt for cotton.

From denim to florals, bike shorts to cozy loungewear, these are the best shorts for big thighs on Amazon that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking cool.

1. These Paper Bag Shorts You Can Dress Up Or Down Grace Karin Bowknot Tie Waist Shorts $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These on-trend paper bag shorts are so cute and versatile — dress them down with a casual tank and sandals or dress them up with ballet flats and a sleek top. Made with a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, they feature an elastic high waist and adjustable bow belt. Plus, there are two convenient pockets. They’re available in 28 colors and prints, including blue-gray, pink, black, floral, and — if you're feeling daring — snakeskin. According to a reviewer: “I never thought this type of shorts would be flattering on my bigger thigh/bottom body... but it's super cute.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. These Classic Denim Shorts That Go With Everything Levi’s Plus Size New Shorts $32 | Amazon See On Amazon For a classically cool pair of shorts that'll go with all your cute tops, you can’t go wrong with these Levi’s denim shorts. The relaxed fit, mid-length shorts are made with a blend of cotton and elastane for the perfect amount of breathability and stretch. They’re mid-rise and sit at the waist, so they’re easy to move in, and they have a zip fly and five pockets. They’re available with cuffed or cutoff hems, with distressing on some options. Choose from multiple colors and rinses, including white, medium, and dark washes. These shorts are available in plus sizes, with a similar option in straight sizes (cuffed hems only). According to a reviewer: “These shorts are cute and comfortable! I wore them to an amusement park for over 9 hours and was completely comfy in them the whole time.” Available sizes: 16 - 26 and 00 - 16

3. These High-Waisted Denim Shorts With '90s Vibes Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the look of vintage, these high-waisted denim shorts that pay tribute to the '90s are about to be your new closet staple. Made from 100% cotton, the A-line shorts feature cuffed hems and a relaxed fit at the thighs. The zipper and button-closure shorts have side pockets and a cinched elastic waist to prevent awkward gaps. They're available in light, dark, and vintage blue washes, and will look perfect with your favorite vintage Janet Jackson tee. According to a reviewer: “They fit really nice, there's elastic around the waist and the legs have enough room for my thighs even when I'm sitting.” Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. A Pair Of Cute Shorts For Outdoor Adventures LEE Flex-To-Go Relaxed Shorts $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, these relaxed-fit shorts will keep you comfy and cool during warm weather adventures — like a long hike followed by s'mores next to the campfire. The mid-rise shorts have a zipper closure and a soft, flexible waistband for added comfort. Plus, there are six pockets to store all your essentials so you can leave your purse at home if you so choose. It comes in 11 colors like classic tan or army green, or opt for bright shades like strawberry or sea green. According to a reviewer: “Very comfortable and stretchy. I have a hard time finding [shorts] that fit my muscular thighs and these are a great fit and look nice!” Available sizes: 2 - 18

5. These Flowy Shorts In Fun Prints Floerns Plus Size Shorts $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These elastic waist shorts come in nine florals and one striped option, so you can let them be the star of your outfit, instead of your top. These wide-leg paper bag shorts are made from lightweight polyester and spandex and have an adjustable tie belt. There are no pockets, but these shorts are so cute, you just can't be mad at them. According to a reviewer: “It has a good thick band on the top, good amount of leg room, has a nice flowy feel, and the tie around the waist adds a cute touch.” Available sizes: Small - 5X

6. These Sleek Bermuda Shorts With A Longer Inseam Levi’s Bermuda Shorts $34 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a longer inseam and a more fitted look, opt for these cute Bermuda shorts made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane for just the right amount of softness and stretch. They’re mid-rise, semi-fitted through the hip and thigh, and feature a zip fly and five pockets. Choose from 11 colors, including summer white, pretty lavender, and light and dark denim washes, with cuffed or uncuffed hems. According to a reviewer: “Snug, but not tight in the waist, [and] they hugged my thighs perfectly.” Available sizes: 00 - 18

7. These Nautical Striped Shorts That Are Pure Summer HUE Ultra Soft High Waist Bermuda Shorts $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from rayon, nylon, and spandex, these yacht-worthy striped Bermuda shorts are ultra-soft and stretchy but also look sophisticated. The high-waisted shorts have a faux fly and front pockets, along with functional pockets in the back. Pair this with a crisp white shirt for a classic summer look or a T-shirt for a more casual option. According to a reviewer: “So stretchy! Really like the fit and feel. These are great for summer.” Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8. These Basic Bike Shorts That Can Be Styled Any Which Way AJISAI Pro Compression Biker Shorts $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These bike shorts are great for workouts, of course, but you can also get creative with them: Pair them with chunky sandals and an oversized tee for an athleisure dose of style all day. They're made from a blend of nylon and spandex compression fabric, with a high waistband for added comfort. Best of all, they're not see-through. The shorts come in black, gray, and navy blue, and in 5-inch and 8-inch inseams. You can even choose from styles with or without side pockets. According to a reviewer: “These are the best biker shorts I've ever worn. They stay put and the bottom doesn't curl up with my bigger thighs and they are high waisted! I'm normally a large and these fit perfect with even a little extra room which makes them super comfy.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

9. These Biker Shorts That Come In So Many Colorful Patterns Sissycos Artistic Splash Printed Biker Shorts $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These super colorful bike shorts can instantly brighten up your entire outfit. Available in 15 playful colors and patterns — including the neon paint splash pictured here — the soft and stretchy shorts will juice up your workouts and add some cheeky fashion to all-day wear. They’re made from a polyester-elastane blend with a high elastic waistband, and they’re thick enough to not be see-through. According to a reviewer: “Fits great. Very comfortable. I like wearing my tunic shirts with leggings and the artistic splash can go with any of them. Very happy!” Available sizes: one size (2 - 12), plus size (12 - 22)

10. A Pair Of Lightweight Running Shorts Core 10 Essential Woven Run Short $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep cool while you exercise with these relaxed-fit running shorts. Made from polyester and spandex, the moisture-wicking shorts have a lightweight brief liner, an adjustable drawstring closure at the waist, and a hidden key pocket. They’re available in five colors including bright blue, plum, and black. According to a reviewer: “Feels sort of like a parachute. They are not see through and the briefs inside provide ample coverage. They are not tight through the thighs which I appreciate, as I have runner's thighs.” Available sizes: X-Small - 2X