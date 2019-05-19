If you're 5 foot 7 or above, the best jeans for tall women are few and far between. Still, rather than settling for a pair that unintentionally fits like cropped capris, you can turn to the internet for a larger (and longer!) selection of inseams. That way, you can find a color, cut, and style that you love — all with a leg that reaches down to your ankle.

The irony of it is that the best pants for tall women are often the same brands that short or petite women prefer. That's because brands that offer varying inseams usually manufacture them in both directions — short and long. If you see that a pair of jeans offers petite sizing, there's usually a good chance they offer tall options, too.

Finding the ideal jeans for your height starts with measuring your inseam. (The inseam is the distance between the crotch to the bottom hem of the pants.) A "regular" inseam is generally somewhere between 29 and 32 inches, while the longer options usually offer 2 additional inches; inseams for tall jeans are most often somewhere between 31 and 34. Unfortunately, anything longer than 34 is surprisingly hard to find, and might require you to seek out a pair of custom jeans — but this list does offer one 36-inseam option for your convenience.

Since there's some discrepancy between different brands' definitions of extra-long jeans, be sure to check the exact measurement before you purchase. These 11 pairs come in all different styles and shades, but they all feature some added length for those who are on the taller side.

1. The Overall Best Extra-Long Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Straight Jeans $22 | Amazon See On Amazon There are several reasons why Levi's Strauss & Co. Modern straight jeans have earned the title of the best overall jeans for tall women. The first is that they're offered in an extremely wide array of sizes, including plus sizes. The second is that they're available in eight different denim washes, from faded blue for a casual look to all black for something a bit more professional. This pair also has a straight-leg fit that you can tuck into jeans, roll up, or wear with heels for a night out. Finally, the 80 percent cotton fabric is stretchy enough for comfort, but not so stretchy that it loses its shape throughout the day. "These have been my favorite brand and style of jeans for years," says one tall reviewer. Another writes, "I'm also tall [and] always have a hard time finding jeans that are long enough ... These are awesome." Inseam: 33 inches

2. The Best Tall Skinny Jeans Daily Ritual Mid-Rise Skinny Jean $35 | Amazon See On Amazon For those with especially tall legs, Daily Ritual mid-rise skinny jeans are the way to go. The ankle hems are especially tight to prevent bunching underneath jeans, and all five pockets are actually functional — a common concern when it comes to women's pants. This pair is made from 93 percent cotton, which is ideal for those looking for jeans with less give and more structure. You can get them in eight different denim colors. Inseam: 31 inches

3. The Best Extra-Tall Plus-Size Skinny Jeans LEE Plus Size Pull-On Skinny Jeans $48 | Amazon See On Amazon For taller plus-size women, Lee makes a pair of pull-on skinny jeans that have earned a 4.5-star rating and over 100 reviews. The mid-rise waistband is thicker than average and doesn't feature any uncomfortable closures — plus the 69 percent cotton fabric offers tons of stretch while still looking like traditional denim. "I love these pants! They're so comfortable. I'm tall and they fit me perfectly," one reviewer writes. Inseam: 32 inches

4. The Best Extra-Long Jeggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to their 23 percent stretchy composition, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. skinny jeans are "your favorite jeans as leggings," according to reviewers. Their pull-on design doesn't feature any stubborn zippers or digging buttons, and their wider waistband feels smooth under shirts and blouses. Finally, taller reviewers say they're an "absolutely perfect length" and they hit "right at the ankle with a bit to spare." Inseam: 31 inches

5. The Best Classic Relaxed-Fit Jean LEE Tall Monroe Relaxed Straight Jean $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something that's halfway between a straight leg and a bootcut, the relaxed fit of LEE's tall Monroe jeans offers a versatile hybrid. This 81 percent cotton pair has a higher waist, looser legs, and moderate stretch for jeans that are so classy yet comfortable, some reviewers wear them to work. "Seriously, I am giving away all of my other jeans as I write this," says one buyer who's 6 feet tall. "It's astonishing to me that I was able to find attractive and well-made jeans that not only are plenty long enough for my legs, but fit so perfectly elsewhere that I don't have to worry about them falling down." Inseam: 34 inches

6. The Best Tall Boyfriend Jeans LEE Ruby Boyfriend Jean $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Boyfriend jeans are supposed to sit above the ankle, but for taller people, the rolled fabric will likely hit mid-calf, therefore losing their loose-fitting, casual feel. LEE's Ruby boyfriend jean comes in long sizes for a relaxed fit no matter what height you are. They have a 4.5-star rating and over 300 reviews because they're "soft" and "wearable" — plus they're offered in various unique styles, from distressed to plaid-hemmed. Inseam: 31 (unrolled)

7. The Best Women's Tall Bootcut Jeans WallFlower Curvy Bootcut Jeans $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of bootcut jeans from Wallflower is extremely popular — and for good reason. The brand's "instastretch" denim offers a comfortable amount stretch but also has great recovery so you don't end up with baggy knees. They're available in 20 different colors, and buyers say that they "actually fit long" to reach the top of the shoe while wearing them with heels or boots. Inseam: 34 inches

8. The Best Tall Plus-Size Bootcut Jeans WallFlower Plus-Size Bootcut Jeans $33 | Amazon See On Amazon For plus sizes, Wallflower makes a pair of very similar bootcut jeans that are available up to a size 24 — and they're also offered in petite and long lengths. The lower-rise waist and bell-shaped legs emphasize curves and "hug the body well without being uncomfortable," thanks to the stretchy denim material. These are available in four different denim washes. Inseam: 34 inches

9. The Best High-Waisted Skinny Jeans HyBrid & Company High-Waisted Skinny Jeans $25 | Amazon See On Amazon High-waisted jeans are as popular as ever, and if you love the look, it doesn't get much higher than this: HyBrid & Company skinny jeans feature five button closures for a fit that reaches all the way up to the ribs. With 70 percent cotton, they also offer a good combination of stretch and structure. This pair doesn't specifically offer longer lengths, but with an inseam of 30.5 inches for all sizes, reviewers still say "these jeans come all the way to my ankles!" Inseam: 30.5 inches

10. Long Jeans With Unique Color Options prAna Kayla Jean $50 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard enough to find a standard pair of jeans with extra length — nevermind one with all the bells and whistles, but the prAna Kayla Jean has tons of great features. This pair is offered in multiple inseams, made from UPF sun-protective fabric, and has five different fully-usable pockets. Last but not least, they're available in several unique colors, like cargo, volcanic plum, starling green, and agave blue. "I'm 6 [foot] 2 with a 36 [inch] inseam, so needless to say, I buy all my jeans online," says one reviewer who writes, "these are worth every penny. They are a slim fit (but not jegging style), have a medium rise (perfect!) and come in 16L. I love the material, which is a little thinner than traditional denim, but seems sturdy and has a bit of stretch. I plan to buy at least a couple more pairs!" Inseam: 34 inches

