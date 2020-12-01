If not much else, 2020 has given people more time than ever to marathon TV and stream all the YouTube videos they could dream of. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, YouTube unveiled the list of the platform's most trending videos of the year, and they include a wide variety of topics, ranging from entertainment to news. The 10 top trending YouTube videos of 2020 perfectly sum up this year.

Many of the videos that topped the list were made during the global coronavirus pandemic, except Ricky Gervais’ controversial 2020 Golden Globes monologue from Jan. 5, in which he took aim at many of Hollywood's biggest names. Of course, YouTube personalities such as Jeffree Star also graced the list, while at-home, DIY project videos were also popular.

In a statement from YouTube, the platform explained why they decided against making a recap video for 2020: “Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos and trends. But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you,” YouTube said in the statement. “You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope and make them laugh. You’ve made a hard year genuinely better.”

Take a look at the top 10 trending videos below.

10. Some Good News with John Krasinski

The first episode of Krasinski's at-home talk show featured an interview with Steve Carell in honor of The Office's 15th anniversary. With more than 18 million views, it's clear people needed "some good news" this year.

9. Dude Perfect's "Quarantine Stereotypes"

From hoarding toilet paper to rushing to hide your kids from the computer during a work Zoom call, quarantine stereotypes started early on during the pandemic and Dude Perfect took advantage of them. This hilarious 10 minute video, with more then 41 million views, will make you laugh, cry, and cringe all at once.

8. Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes Monologue

Coming in at NO. 8 with over 16 million views is Gervais' aforementioned monologue. Throwing shade at award shows always brings in the views!

7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE

This 41-minute video showing the grand finale of the Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters game racked up more than 51 million views since its Aug. 7 upload date.

6. NikkieTutorials' "I’m Coming Out"

On Jan. 13, influencer NikkieTutorials came out as transgender in a moving video which now has more than 36 million views.

5. MrBeast's "I Bought The World's Largest Firework"

Proving that some people — 56,796,087 to be exact — were looking for pure entertainment in 2020, this video of YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson purchasing and setting off a $600,000 firework came in at NO. 5.

4. Jeffree Star's "We Broke Up"

Star's emotional, 17-minute video announcing his split from longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt from Jan. 11 has garnered more than 33 million views.

3. Saturday Night Live's "First Debate Cold Open"

After the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29, the cast of SNL put their own twist on things. With Alec Baldwin portraying Trump, and Jim Carrey doing his best Biden, the video has been watched more than 29 million times in less than three months.

2. Mark Rober's Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

Rober was fed up with squirrels eating the food he put in his bird feeder, so he uploaded a video that showed how he solved the problem with mechanical engineering, and people seemed to love it. The video, posted on May 24, has over 49 million views.

1. Dave Chappelle's "8:46"

Chappelle's comedy special, which is named for the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck, ultimately killing him, addressed police brutality and how the media covered the death of Floyd at the hands of police. The video was uploaded on June 11 and has nearly 30 million views.