As if shopping for shoes wasn't hard enough, when it comes to buying boots, you have to find a pair that not only fits your feet, but fits your calves, too. And if you've ever tried to zip up or pull on boots to no avail, then you know that when it comes to finding boots for wide calves, the struggle is real. Thankfully, your struggle is now over because I've rounded up the best wide-calf boots to help turn you into a boots believer.

In order to find a pair of the best boots for wide calves, it's important to check out the circumference of the boot's shaft. The number should ideally fall within the 15- to 19-inch range to ensure that the boots will be comfortable for wide calves. Choosing a pair with a zip-up closure will make them much easier to get on, and other features, like adjustable buckles or elastic panels integrated into the boot's shaft, can help ensure a snug but comfortable fit.

Whether you're a fan of classic equestrian boots or fierce over-the-knee boots, this list represents a variety of brands that know, just like not all foot sizes are the same, not all calf sizes are the same either.

1 A Pair Of Classic Wide-Calf Riding Boots Amazon 206 Collective Whidbey Wide-Calf Riding Boot $102-158 Buy Now A classic pair of knee-high riding boots never goes out of style. And this leather pair, which comes in black and cognac, has a roomy 17-inch boot opening as well as a stretchy gore insert that helps provide the perfect custom fit. They have a zip closure, anti-slip rubber soles, and are made from hand-burnished leather. Available Sizes: 6-12

2 A Pair Of Wide-Calf Boots In Hard-To-Find Sizes Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Penny 2 Wide-Shaft Riding Boot $94-184 Buy Now Not only do these leather riding boots cater to wide-calf sizes, they offer the widest range of shoe sizes, too. From hard-to-find size 4 all the way to size 13, these boots have a ton of sizes covered. The boot shaft measures 18 inches in circumference and features a discreet zip closure up the back of the calf. This classic riding boot comes in eight shades including whiskey, grey frost, and classic black leather. Available Sizes: 4-13

3 A Pair Of Over-The-Knee Equestrian Boots Amazon Calvin Klein Priscila Boot $75-119 Buy Now If you're looking for a taller pair of equestrian-inspired boots, these over-the-knee boots offer wide-calf sizes in black, two-toned black, and gunmetal. They're leather with an elastic calf that provides plenty of stretch while the breathable cushioned insole allows airflow to your feet. The boots have a full-length zip closure, an asymmetrical collar, and a round toe. Available Sizes: 5-11

4 A Pair Of Over-The-Knee Boots With A Stacked Heel Amazon Franco Sarto Ollie Wide Calf Over The Knee Boots $112 Buy Now These leather over-the-knee boots kick it up a notch with a 3-inch heel. They come in black and dark burgundy and feature a leather upper and round toe. There's a zipper that runs up the back of the boot, as well as a cute decorative strap around the back with metallic studs. Plus, these boots have a padded sock that makes them super comfortable to wear — and walk in — for hours. Available Sizes: 6-11

5 A Pair Of Stiletto Boots For Dressier Occasions Amazon Calvin Klein Jemamine Boots $75-161 Buy Now Boots don't get more fierce than these knee-high stilettos, which feature a 3-inch heel and wide-calf sizes in three gorgeous colors and fabrics: black cow silk, oxblood cow silk and microsuede, and coffee bean cow silk and microsuede. These pointed-toe boots have a side zipper closure and an ankle strap with an adjustable buckle for the perfect fit. The footpad is lightly padded for comfort, but one reviewer cautions that it's better to order these a half-size up as they can feel snug in the toe. Available Sizes: 5-11

6 A Pair Of High-End Boots With A Wedge Heel For Comfort & Height Amazon Michael Kors Clara Leather Boots $82-295 Buy Now These high-end wedge leather boots have a 16-inch boot opening and quality leather upper with a comfortable round toe. A sleek silver zipper and slightly higher front than back give these boots a bit of an edge, while the 4-inch wedge heel is fierce and provides major height. They come in black and brown and are made from leather and a smooth calf suede. Available Sizes: 5.5-11

7 A Pair Of Casual Suede Boots Amazon Lucky Brand Jeans Ritten Heeled Wide Calf Boot $50-65 Buy Now Featuring soft suede and a stretch panel at the calf, these are the best suede boots for wide calves. They are both comfortable to wear while walking and a breeze to pull on and off, thanks to a leather lining and side zipper. The shaft circumference is 15 inches, and they have a lightly padded footbed and 2.25-inch block heel. You can nab them in honey or light grey. Reviewers recommend ordering these a half-size up to give you a little more wiggle room in your toes and to accommodate for thicker socks.

8 A Pair Of Faux Suede Boots, If Leather Is Not Your Thing Amazon Fergalicious Bata Wide Calf Western Boot $13-90 Buy Now If you are looking for quality boots that aren't leather, these faux suede boots give off major western vibes and feature a 18-inch circumference. These over-the-knee boots come in black, doe (medium brown), and sand. They have a cushioned insole and flexible outsole for added comfort. Plus, reviewers say the calves fit perfectly and even leave room in the shaft to tuck in jeans, but not so much room that they look stretched out. Available Sizes: 5.5-11

9 A Pair Of Affordable Flat Boots, If You're You're On A Budget Amazon Toetos Knee High Riding Boots $30 Buy Now Just because you're on a budget doesn't mean you can't score a great pair of knee-high boots that fit wider calves. This pair has a 1.5-inch heel and a flexible rubber outsole. These boots come in black, tan, brown, or a black and brown combo, and are designed with a faux leather upper, round toe, side zip, and lightly cushioned insole. Available Sizes: 5.5-12