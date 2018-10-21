No one likes uncomfortable denim. That's why the best stretch jeans for women are such a must-have in any closet — they're anything but constricting and give you plenty of mobility.

What Gives Jeans Their Stretch?

Though the fabric makeup of each pair differs by brand and style, the general answer — no matter if you have your sights set on premium denim or a budget-friendly pair of everyday jeans — is this: a bit of elastane or spandex. And speaking of budget, the perfect-fitting jeans don't have to cost a fortune. While many high-end brands have fiercely loyal customers, plenty of their more affordable counterparts deliver similar fits and styles for less.

Don't believe me? Here, I've compiled a list of the absolute best stretch jeans you can get on Amazon — and no, they're not just a bunch of the best jeggings for women. Throughout this comprehensive list, you'll find a variety of fits, inseam lengths — including some of the best petite jeans — and sizes to eliminate any potential shopping guesswork. All of them are under $50, and they're conveniently categorized by ranking and price, from the cheapest to the priciest.

1. The Fan-Favorite Stretch Jeans For Women Featuring a tapered straight-leg fit in a wide variety of sizes and inseam lengths (from 26 inches to 33 inches), the mid-rise "Amanda" jeans from Amazon's own brand, Gloria Vanderbilt, deliver — at the lowest price, too. Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jean $19.19 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 72% cotton, 26% polyester, 2% elastane Why they're great: Aside from their major selling point (aka a wealth of different sizes), these dark-wash jeans have five working pockets and a barely-there zipper closure. Their tapered shape and 2% elastane fabric blend means they hug the right places for total comfort all day long. What fans say: "These jeans fit as expected and are very comfortable on. They have just enough stretch for comfort while maintaining shape. They are nice looking - I ordered two more after my initial purchase. They are my go-to jean now!" Available sizes: US 4 - 24, including long, petite, petite short, and short sizes

2. The Best Women's Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans With Stretch When it comes to comfort, it doesn't get much better than a good pair of stretchy wide-leg cropped jeans that give you plenty of room to move. Goodthreads Women's High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% elastane Why they're great: These jeans have a wide-leg silhouette with a button-fly and an effortlessly cool raw hem. The rise measures 11 inches and the inseam measures 25.5 inches. They're available in six different washes. What fans say: "I loved these jeans!!! They are super cute and the fit is amazing. First time wearing them I went for a lake picnic we hiked around and spent a lot of time climbing on rocks. The stretch is perfect and they didn’t loosen at all.” Available sizes: 24 (US 00) - 32 (US 14)

3. The Best Women’s Straight-Leg Jeans With Stretch Fans of straight-leg jeans should consider this pair from Lee. They have a slim, relaxed fit and some stretch so that they remain comfortable throughout the day, no matter where it takes you. Lee Women's Classic Fit Monroe Straight-Leg Jean $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% elastane Why they're great: There are pages upon pages of Amazon reviews attesting to how comfortable these jeans are — and users love that they're stretchy and not too tight or baggy. They come in a wide range of sizes, including both long and short options, and they're available in 18 different colors. What fans say: "Love, love, love these jeans! [...] They have some stretch that makes them so comfortable for me when I sit or move about. And... they always fit!" Available sizes: US 4 - 18, including long and short sizes

4. The Best Bootcut Jeans With Stretch If bootcut is more your style, you can't go wrong with these mid-rise Lee jeans. Not only are they super comfortable (according to buyers), they're also budget-friendly. Lee Women's Flex Motion Regular Fit Bootcut Jean $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 65% cotton, 16% rayon, 16% polyester, 3% spandex Why they're great: Buyers enjoy that these jeans are fitted through the leg with a slight flare that allows them to pull them over boots and sneakers. The Flex Motion jeans also feature a built-in elastic waistband that's designed to prevent a gap, even as you move. They're available in seven different washes. What fans say: "The cut and feel of these jeans are perfect. Very comfortable stretch and an extremely comfortable waist band. I will buy them again, for sure! Oh, and the price was right." Available sizes: US 4 - 18, including long and short sizes

5. The Best Denim Flares With Stretch The dark wash and denim belt give these flared jeans a polished look. They seem extra versatile — the type of pants you can wear with a plain T-shirt or a fancier top for a night out. Sidefeel Flare Jeans $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 71% cotton, 27.5% polyester, 1.5% spandex Why they're great: They're not your run-of-the-mill pair of jeans — they really make an impact! They're form-fitted yet stretchy enough to keep you comfy. These jeans don't have numeric sizing, but the manufacturer says the various sizes span the equivalent of US size 4 through 20. The manufacturer also recommends hand-washing these jeans (but at least one user has used a washing machine to freshen them up). What fans say: "Absolutely love these! I own several pairs of bell bottoms and hands down, by far these are honestly the best. They fit in all the right places, have stretch but not too much. They are long and flare out just perfectly.” Available sizes: S - XX-Large

6. The Best Super High-Rise & Skinny Pair With Stretch These skinny jeans are perfect for shoppers who really love a high rise. The rise on this pair measures about 11 inches and sits "well above" the waist, according to Levi's. They're designed to be very stretchy with a slim fit from your waist to your ankles — so much so that two users have equated them to feeling like "a second skin." Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 85% cotton, 12% polyester, 3% elastane Why they're great: In addition to being super high and super stretchy, they're available in a wide variety of washes, ranging from a black version to one that's such a pale blue it's almost white. You can snag them in versions with or without distressing and with either a 28 or 30-inch inseam. What fans say: "These are so amazing. Just enough stretch, just enough high waist, and super skinny [...] this is hands down my favorite pair of jeans." Available sizes: 24 (US 00) - 32 (US 14), including short sizes

7. The Best Stretchy Jogger-Style Jeans Looking for some jeans that have a sporty edge and plenty of stretch? These jogger-style jeans, which are made up of 4% elastane, are a fantastic option. Goodthreads Women's Denim Cargo Jeans $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 92% cotton, 4% polyester, 4% elastane Why they're great: They're "super comfortable," according to reviewers. They also feature fun accents, including a functional zipper on each pant leg and back pockets with button closures. They have a 10-inch rise and a 28-inch inseam. What fans say: "Love the fit! You can dress them up or wear them casual. They are super comfortable and have a stretch to them.” Available sizes: 24 (US 00) - 32 (US 14)

8. The Best Skinny Jeans That Still Have Plenty Of Stretch Believe it or not, skinny jeans and stretchy jeans are not mutually exclusive. In fact, many of the most comfortable skinny jeans — like these versatile, mid-rise Levi's 711 skinny jeans — have some stretch. Levi's 711 Skinny Jean $49.99 $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 79% cotton, 19% polyester, 2% elastane Why they're great: Available in nearly 40 different washes, these classic Levi's jeans hit just at the ankle and, like the Gloria Vanderbilt pair above, come with long and short inseam options to ensure a proper fit. They've got a zipper and button closure, plus just enough elastane to provide flexibility without losing their shape. What fans say: "I dislike skinny jeans that get baggy knees midway through the first day of wear after a wash. These held up with no baggy knees on a weekend trip through NYC so I recommend to anyone with similar baggy knee phobia." Available sizes: 24 (US 00) - 46 (US 26), including short and long sizes

9. The Best Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans With Stretch If cropped jeans are more your style, you definitely need a pair of Democracy's elastic-waistband-clad stretchy crops in your wardrobe, stat. Democracy Crop Jean $49.18 | Amazon See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 54% cotton, 27% rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex Why they're great: Though they're one of the more expensive pairs on this list, these cropped jeans with working pockets have the necessary spandex required for a stretchy fit — and a 25-inch inseam and calf-length cuffs to show off your ankles. Get 'em in five different washes including the pictured indigo shade. What fans say: "I LOVE Democracy pants. These are very comfortable and stretchy. I own two pairs of these and three pairs of other Democracy jeans. They are expensive, but worth it. They fit so nicely around my waist and make everything feel nice and 'uplifted.'" Available sizes: 2 - 16