With summer fast approaching that means you're likely wearing less clothing, thus showing more skin. Well, if you're someone that loves a good tan but you're not into committing to spray tans or haven't had the time to lay poolside to get a nice bronze glow (or avoid doing so to prevent sunburns and ultimately, skin damage), then body bronzers that rinse off in the shower are the perfect alternative. So if you're looking to get a quick, non-committal glow then I've gone ahead and rounded up the best rinse-off body bronzers that you need to get your hands on just in time for summer.

Body bronzers, just like bronzers for your face, promise to make skin appear tanner, more firm, and illuminate your complexion. So when you find yourself wearing a skirt that shows off your legs that have yet to see the sun this summer and you're just minutes away from walking out the door, the following 10 rinse-off body bronzers can be applied to give you an instant tan.

From your legs, to your arms, to your decolletage, these body bronzers will give you an illuminating complexion wherever applied. The best part? Unlike self-tanners or spray tans, if you feel like you've messed up when applying a body bronzer, or it hasn't gone on evenly, you can quickly wash it off and start over.

So if you're looking to get a tan but you're afraid of commitment, looking streaky, or sun damage, then read on for the best instant body bronzers that you can rinse off in the shower.

Pradas Glow CAMO Bronzing Skin Enhancer

CAMO Bronzing Skin Enhancer $36.99 | Pradas Glow Buy Now

The Pradas Glow Camo Bronzing Mousse gives a deep instant color that feels more like a self-tanning mousse than a body bronzer, but to me, that's the best part. You can get a deep, full coverage, natural-looking tan without the added shimmer or the commitment of a gradual self-tanner. And just in case the product's instant bronze color with moisturizing properties doesn't have you convinced that it's amazing, then you should know that the brand is created by tan master Kristyn Pradas, whose client roster includes the likes of celebs like Ariana Grande and numerous Victoria's Secret Angels.

Vita Liberata Body Blur

VITA LIBERATA Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish $45 | Ulta Buy Now

Vita Liberata's Body Blur is like a full-coverage foundation for your skin as it minimizes the appearance of blemishes and uneven textures. The formular is a thick cream so a little goes a long way when it comes to applying.

The Body Blur has a faint shimmer that works to reflect light for the perfect finish. It comes in four shades that have been designed for all skin tones from fair to dark.

Isle Of Paradise Disco Tan Instant Wash-Off Body Bronzer

ISLE OF PARADISE Disco Tan Instant Wash-Off Body Bronzer $22 | Sephora Buy Now

Isle of Paradise's Disco Tan is a lighter lotion that contains ingredients like avocado, chia seed, and coconut oils, for a nourished, hydrated instant glow. The formula goes on evenly and adds a light bronze coat to the skin.

Tanologist Insta Glow

Insta Glow $15.20 | Tanologist Buy Now

Tanologist's Insta Glow delivers a full-coverage tan to wherever applied as it conceals uneven skin tones and textures. Once the lotion dries, it is transfer-proof until washed off. What's more is that the rest of the brand's gradual tanning drops, mists, and mousses are now available in-stores and online at Target, where it just launched last month.

L'Oreal Paris Beach Bae

L'Oreal Paris Summer Belle Beach Bae Face & Body Liquid Luminizer $14.98 | Walmart Buy Now

If you're looking for a luminizing liquid bronzer, then L'Oreal Paris' Summer Belle Beach Bae should be your go-to. The formula is hydrating, lightweight, and super easy to blend and leaves skin dewy and bronzed.

Tan Luxe Instant Hero

TAN-LUXE Instant Hero Skin Perfector $33 | Sephora Buy Now

Tan-Luxe's Instant Hero has a sponge-like applicator at the tip of the bottle where the product comes out making the application process extremely easy. You simply squeeze the tube, out comes the creamy bronze lotion, and apply in circular motions to wherever desired. No messy, bronzed palms with this bottle. The formula itself is a medium-coverage body bronzer, meaning it blurs out any uneven textures in the skin and creates an illuminating glow.

KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer

Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer $35 | KKW Beauty Buy Now

If you've ever watched an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians then you've likely taken notice of the fact that Kim is always sporting a bronzed, illuminating glow. So it's no surprise that on June 21, Kim will be adding a Body Collection to the KKW Beauty brand. So if you can wait until then, then you'll want to get your hands on the KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer which is a water-based formula that delivers a glaze of bronze color and a shiny, radiant finish.

NKD SKN Body Bling

Body Bling $15 | NKD SKN Buy Now

NKD SKN's Body Bling contains nourishing, hydrating ingredients like Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, Melon, and Raspberry in addition to bronzing pearls for a radiant, transfer-resistant bronze glow.

Milani Intense Glow Body Bronzer

MILANI Intense Glow Liquid Bronzer, Shimmering Bronze $16.97 | Walmart Buy Now

Milani's Intense Glow Liquid Bronzer is a lightweight formula that delivers a sheer hint of shimmering bronze. The liquid is buildable so you can get as little or as much of a tan as you desire.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotion Glow Oil

GLOWMOTIONS GLOW OILS $35 | Sol de Janeiro Buy Now

The only oil on the list is Sol de Janeiro's Glowmotion Glow Oil which highlights, hydrates, and nourishes the skin while delivering a bronze finish that isn't too thick or greasy. The Glow Oils come in two different shades, "Copacabana," a warm bronze tint, and "Rio Sunset," a translucent champagne shimmer.

So if you find yourself in a hurry to get an amazing, glamorous yet quick and easy tan this summer, then you're going to want to cop one (or all) of these body bronzers that can be easily washed off in the shower.