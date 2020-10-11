With the emergence of blanket dressing — and the need for utterly comfy clothes these days — it's no surprise that blanket scarves are one of the must-have accessories right now. Investing in one of the best blanket scarves around will not only up your style game, it basically feels like an act of self-care given how absurdly cozy they are. Beyond just being able to quite literally wear them as a blanket, blanket scarves have become a universal way to refer to any oversized scarf with volume and versatility.

When it comes to this cult-favorite accessory, size actually is everything. Traditional versions typically measure into a 50-inch square, but there are now styles that go as long as 81 inches, delivering blanket proportions without the square prerequisite. And no matter what shape or size you go with, the best part about all that fabric is that you can tie it however you like — or wear it like a poncho or shawl — and your look will be pulled together in an instant! Tip: For an effortless approach, you can also loop an infinity scarf around your neck and still look just as chic.

Material is another key factor in choosing the right blanket scarf for your wardrobe. If you want pure warmth, and you're willing to spend a little more, opt for a thicker, softer knit like 100% wool or cashmere. And if you’re seeking a fashion piece that's a bit more affordable, then a faux-cashmere acrylic or even lightweight cotton might be your best bet.

Most people think of classic plaid or tartan when they picture a blanket scarf, however, you will also come across plenty of solid neutrals and even geometric prints as you shop.

There's an option out there to complement literally any outfit and any need, so keep scrolling to see 10 of the best blanket scarves on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Wildly Popular Plaid Blanket Scarf Bess Bridal Plaid Blanket Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for the most quintessential blanket scarf, this is it. The super-soft faux-cashmere acrylic fabric is cut into a square shape, which gives it the extreme volume this accessory is known for. And while there are many nearly identical blanket scarves on Amazon, this one boasts a five-star rating after more than 2,300 reviews, making it the fan-favorite. Choose from 30 different plaid, tartan, or check patterns — all of which cost under $15. Shoppers especially love it for its versatility. “I wear it as a shawl over a sweater all day while working from home," one wrote. "I can also wear it as a stylish bulky scarf or drape it over a coat.” Dimensions: 55 x 55 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 30

2. An Oversized Wool Pashmina That Drapes Beautifully Mariyaab 100% Wool Oversized Scarf $45 | Amazon See On Amazon All of the quality without the itchiness, a cozy 100% wool scarf is a staple for every wardrobe. Wool is an excellent fabric for warming up your skin, and this oversized style will be the perfect thing to grab no matter what season it is because it's not too thick. One reviewer raved: “A winter coat could be overkill, so this does the trick! It has a beautiful drape, so it doesn't look bulky [...]. You stay toasty warm without looking overly bundled. After falling in love with the first one I ordered (black), I proceeded to order it in several other colors." Dimensions: 72 x 28 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 16

3. This Buffalo Check Scarf That's Just As Soft As Your Favorite Flannel Shirt Ted & Jack Buffalo Check Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This list would not be complete if there wasn't at least one buffalo check blanket scarf included. Just like leopard print, buffalo plaid is a fashionable mainstay, and this on-point scarf is a nice way to add it to your collection in a more minimal way. Made from a faux-cashmere acrylic, it’s not quite as oversized as some of the other picks on this list, but it will still deliver on the comfy factor. One enthusiast wrote: “Best scarf I have ever purchased! It is truly the softest scarf I have ever felt. I can't believe the price I got it for. Simply amazing.” Dimensions: 72 x 15 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 3

4. This Breezy Oversized Scarf Made From Cotton and Flax Iristide Lightweight Long Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Oversized scarves don't just have to be reserved for colder weather. This lightweight blanket scarf is made from a cotton-flax blend that feels like gauze. That airiness means it's a fantastic option for a beach coverup, headscarf, or sarong. According to one reviewer, the fabric does need some time to loosen up after shipping, but once it does, “it’s so full and pretty […] I'm glad I took the time to break it in because now it's my favorite scarf!” Dimensions: 75 x 43 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 14

5. An Ultra-Luxe 100% Cashmere Scarf That's Worth Every Penny Dalle Piane Cashmere Scarf $140 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’ve experienced the buttery-soft feel of 100% cashmere, then you’ll know that the material is worth its weight in gold. A high-quality cashmere scarf is an investment, but it's one of those timeless pieces that will never go out of style. This pick comes from a family-owned label in Italy, and its generous length makes it incredibly versatile beyond a basic scarf. “The size is perfect, is truly multi-use," one fan noted. "I use it as a winter scarf but also as a shawl or a light blanket. I carry it with me to every place I think I may be cold.” In order to keep it in pristine condition, just remember to follow the specialty care requirements, which the brand includes in every package. Dimensions: 81 x 24 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 19

5. And This Wallet-Friendly Cashmere-Blend Scarf REEMONDE Cashmere-Blend Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This cashmere-blend scarf has been deemed a "great buy" by Amazon shoppers thanks to its simplicity and under-$15 price. An elongated design and silky texture make it the kind of accessory that's perfect for hanging on the back of an office chair to use when the room gets chilly or for wearing as an oversized shawl during an outdoor wedding. With so many colors to choose from, there's one to go with nearly everything. One thing to note: some customers pointed out that it may “shed” after the first few wears and recommend hand-washing before use to avoid the issue. Dimensions: 76 x 27 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 34

7. A Plaid Infinity Scarf That's Effortless To Style Scarfand's Plaid & Tartan Infinity Scarf $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like the look of a classic blanket scarf, but don't want to fuss around with learning how to tie it, grab this infinity scarf instead. It takes all of the effort out of arranging the accessory, with a throw-it-on-and-go loop silhouette. Just make sure you look closely at the images when ordering, though — the classic tartan versions (one pictured here) are made of a soft acrylic fabric, while the colorblock styles are polyester and a bit thinner. Regardless, reviewers agreed it’s more of a fashion piece than a functional one, but it will still bring any outfit together effortlessly. Dimensions: 68 x 28 inches (circumference x width)

Available colors: 28

8. And A Chunky Knit Version That Comes In Over 100 Colors Funky Junque Cable-Knit Infinity Scarf $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This is another infinity scarf to consider only this one feels like your favorite slouchy cable-knit sweater and blanket scarf morphed into one charming and warm accessory (it's made of extra-soft acrylic). Among the whopping 129 different color options, you'll find bright solids, metallics, animal prints, and even options with sherpa lining. All of them are supremely cozy and can be looped around your neck once or twice depending on the level of comfort you’re looking for. The best part? The brand also makes coordinating beanies and gloves to complete the set. Dimensions: 61 x 12 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 129

9. The Chic Shawl In So Many Gorgeous Prints Urban CoCo Printed Wrap Shawl $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This cozy shawl, which is made from a blend of polyester and acrylic, is essentially a blanket scarf that has a v-shaped hem right at the neckline so that it lays perfectly flat when you wear it wrapped around your shoulders (and it's a dream to belt!). No matter how you arrange it, though, the colorful geometric prints and the subtle tassels along the bottom will make this a statement piece. And according to its long list of fans — it has a 4.5-star rating after more than 2,300 reviews — it's also "warm but not bulky." Dimensions: 51 x 59 inches (length x width)

Available colors: 23