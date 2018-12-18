If it makes you happy, it can't be that bad, right? Granted, I'm totally quoting Sheryl Crow, but happiness is something you really never stop looking for, which is why I'm going to reveal the one thing you need to be happy in 2019, based on your zodiac sign. Fact is, it doesn't matter how "picture-perfect" or "stress free," you paint your current reality out to be. Being mindful of your surroundings, while tuning into your body and emotional state, will forever be a key component to your peace of mind, and overall happiness. Speaking of which, what does your happiness elixir consist of? (No, I am not referring to a cocktail.)

Furthermore, with the year coming to a close, I can't help but reflect on all that happened, and in such a short amount of time. Interestingly enough, a friend of mine mentioned how shocked she was when she saw Google's yearly review of 2018, and not just because of the shocking news we received this year, but instead how it all seemed like it happened so long ago. Granted, these are totally different topics, but it's hard to believe that everything from the FIFA World Cup to the Internet Tide Pod challenge, and Cardi B's pregnancy, actually took place in the year 2018. Is it just me, or does this all not feel like ancient history?

Anyway, I digress. The new year always comes with a clean slate, and it's up to us to make the best of it. So, now that I gave you a minute (or paragraph) to give your happiness elixir some thought, how will you make that a priority for yourself in 2019? Are you going to practice mindfulness? Remember, there's a fine line between being self absorbed to simply living your truth. Walking to the beat of your own drum, and ridding yourself of the things that no longer serve your highest purpose, is everything you SHOULD be doing. Plus, with Saturn and Pluto in serious Capricorn, the term, "the truth shall set you free," has never been more appropriate.

Here's the one thing you need to be happy this year:

Aries: Your Family

First thing's first: Family doesn't always have to be those who are blood related. However, spending time with your loved ones, in the sanctuary of your own home, where you feel safe, warm, and the most comfort, is everything you need to live your best life this year, Aries.

Taurus: Someone To Talk To

Speaking your truth will be your challenge this year, if you choose to accept it, Taurus. God knows you're not big on expressing yourself, because instead you keep it bottled up, until you blow up with rage. However, spending time with those who can lend an ear, and hear your thoughts is a must.

Gemini: Emotional Security

You're on a mission to feel completely and utterly secure with yourself this year, and I honestly don't blame you. You learned a lot in 2018, and it's time to start again, except this time, you're a lot stronger and wiser, my darling Gemini.

Cancer: Personal Boundaries

You cut a number of people out of your life this past year, and you're finally standing up for yourself, the way you should've years ago. Trust me, I know you're exhausted, but you still have some boundaries to set in 2019 before you're home free.

Leo: Lots Of Rest

Every heard of a little shut eye, Leo? You didn't catch a break this year, and it's time you take some much-needed time off for yourself, in order to re-charge your batteries, and come back full force.

Virgo: Your Friends

(Plays Toy Story's "You Got A Friend In Me.") I'm being serious, Virgo. Everyone knows you don't need anyone, and that's what makes you so unique and majestic, but what are friends for? They're right by your side for a reason, and you know exactly who they are.

Libra: Your Ambition

I'm so proud of you, Libra. You've really started focusing on your life mission and reputation in the world this past year, and 2019 will be similar, but better. That said, don't stop reaching for the stars, because everything you've worked so hard for will finally start to flourish.

Scorpio: Your Faith

Oh, Scorpio. You can't lose hope now, not after everything you learned and outgrew in 2018. This is why you're here, and you're still evolving, everyday more and more. Trust the process. Have faith in yourself, and in something much much greater.

Sagittarius: Your Freedom

You're ready to take off on an adventure of a lifetime, and nothing is about to get in your way. Story of your life, huh? Except it's actually happening this time, I see. Run free, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Your Willing To Compromise

It takes two to tango, Capricorn. I have a feeling you'll know what that means once 2019 is over, but in the meantime, open your mind and your heart. Don't be an ice-cold winter baby, because the people in your life need you right now.

Aquarius: Your Mindfulness

Whether you're looking for a new lifestyle, routine, or perhaps job title, make sure you do what makes YOU happy, Aquarius. Being mindful of your surroundings, while taking your personal needs into consideration is key for you in 2019.

Pisces: Channel Your Passion

Oh, Pisces. People underestimate you, and I just sit here with a huge smile on my face. You're an ocean of emotion, and it's time you tap into your vivid imagination, and mutable magic. This is just the beginning.