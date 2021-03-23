The 1 Place Justin Bieber Won't Get Tattoos Makes So Much Sense

Justin Bieber's tattoos cover a lot of ground. Nearly every spot on JB's body is inked up, but there's one place he refuses to get tatted. A new interview revealed the one place Justin Bieber won't get tattoos, and his logic makes so much sense.

Bieber sat down for an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up on March 22 and dished the details on why he's keeping his hands off-limits from tattoos. The topic came up when a fan caller asked what JB would pick for his next tattoo. While he said he'd love to get a peach in honor of his new single "Peaches," he admitted he's running out of room.

"I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands," he said. "So I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands."

"Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," he explained. "But that's really one of my only places left [to get ink], or my feet or my legs."

You can see Bieber explain why he doesn't want tattoos on his hands below.

Bieber has never shied away from talking about his ink in interviews. In another new interview with Vogue, he shared the back story behind several of the biggest pieces on his body.

"The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest," the singer shared. "As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting, and it can leave us exhausted and drained."

He also shared the details behind the lion he got done by famed artist Bang Bang. "It represents having a heart of a lion. Being bold, courageous, strong. I also love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo. It's a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have... to fly above all of the bullsh*t," he said.

JB's tattoo are stacking up and Beliebers never know what he's going to get next. But when he does decide to get new ink, they know where he's not going to get it.