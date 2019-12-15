Thank God These 50 Great Gifts Are Less Than $40 On Amazon Prime

After spending loads of cash on holiday parties and celebrations — including dresses, glam, cabs, and the whole nine yards — I tend to be tapped out when it comes to buying gifts. Then, I'm immediately washed over in pure guilt as I reflect on my own vanity. But after many years of budgeting while shopping for others, I've realized that strategy is key. In fact, you'd be surprised at how many gifts are less than $40 on Amazon Prime.

Sure, I love focusing on the individual interests of my loved ones whenever a big day rolls around — but I've learned that there are tons of items that are basically loved universally. Seriously, have you met anyone — and I mean anyone — who can't appreciate a cozy blanket? Or how about some lotions and lip balms that'll keep your entire body moisturized? Oh, I can't forget about the portable shiatsu massage pillow. I'm sold each and every time.

Again, the best thing about the following selection of gifts is that they're all on Amazon Prime, which offers super fast shipping. If you're someone who needs to do some last-minute shopping, I'd like to personally welcome you to your virtual gift-giving haven.

1. This Portable Blender That You Can Drink From PopBabies Portable Blender $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable blender pulls double duty as a blender and drinking container with its 14-ounce jar. It's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, making it a great way to make smoothies or prepare soft food on-the-go. It's also compact and can blend while it's charging. Plus, it even includes an ice tray.

2. These Bluetooth-Enabled Headphones With Plush Ear Cushions Picun P26 Bluetooth Headphones $36 | Amazon See On Amazon When you wear headphones for an extended period of time, they can grow uncomfortable. However, these headphones aim to mitigate some of those aches with their plush memory protein ear cushions. They're also Bluetooth-enabled and provide stereo sound for immersive listening experiences. You can choose from four different colors.

3. A Portable Turntable For Vinyl Lovers Byron Statics Turntable Vintage Record Player $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Partake in the vinyl comeback with a trusty record player. This one comes in a sleek case that can be snapped shut to prevent dust particles from getting inside — and it can be carried with you for on-the-go tunes. The turntable rotates completely flat and has a needle that drops very quietly on the record. Lose yourself in smooth sounds that are free of those annoying skips.

4. This Bamboo Monitor Stand With Different Compartments SONGMICS Monitor Stand $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Make the most out of your desk space with a monitor stand. This bamboo board will elevate your screen for an ergonomic viewing experience — and it includes built-in compartments to help you organize your office essentials. Another thing worth noting is that the stand can hold up to 80 pounds in weight. The stand itself comes in three finishes: black, natural, and white.

5. A Fleece Blanket That Looks Like A Charred Burrito CASOFU Burritos Blanket $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Live out your wildest foodie dreams while wrapped up in this burrito blanket. It's designed to resemble a large, lightly charred tortilla that'll keep you warm in its fleece fibers (and perhaps make you incredibly hungry). This is the perfect gift for anyone in your life who can't get enough tacos.

6. The Adult Coloring Book Set With Over 120 Designs Creatively Calm Studios Adult Coloring Book Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Cater to your inner child with a set of coloring books designed for adults. Each sheet of paper is thick and won't allow colors to bleed through onto the following page. With over 120 detailed and complex designs, you'll find yourself getting lost for hours as you fill them in with your favorite hues. It's a great way to keep calm and relieve stress.

7. This Lamp That Looks Exactly Like The Moon Mydethun Moon Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your room a warm glow with this moon lamp. The celestial body can find a home on top of your desk or vanity as it switches between white and yellow light. It includes a rechargeable battery that can give you up to 10 hours of life with each full charge.

8. An Oversized Hoodie Blanket That You'll Want To Live In Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon I don't think I've ever come across an article of clothing that fully embodies coziness quite like an oversized hoodie blanket. You can throw it on for chilly nights next to your fire pit, or you can wear it during movie nights on the couch. It's lined with sherpa and has a hood that'll make sure no part of your body gets neglected.

9. A Vacuum-Insulated Yeti Mug That's Made With Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll want to take this stainless steel mug with you when you go camping. It's designed with an extra-wide handle that allows you to grip the container while you're wearing padded gloves. Plus, the double vacuum-insulated walls are engineered to keep your beverages warm and cool for extended periods of time — and it comes in over 10 colors.

10. A Deep-Kneading Shiatsu Massage Pillow That Heats Up VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon While this deep-kneading massage pillow is specifically designed for your neck, it can be used to relieve pain in other troublesome areas of your body. It uses 3-D rotating nodes that are equipped to relax tense muscles in your abdomen, neck, legs, and back. There's even a heat setting for an extra-soothing sensation.

11. This Burt's Bees Gift Set Packed With Moisturizing Products Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit Gift Set (6 Pieces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This Burt's Bees gift set can go a very long way with its moisturizing offerings. Whether you're stashing it for your travels or giving it to the skin care guru in your life, it doesn't disappoint with its deeply nourishing properties. The coconut foot cream will restore dry, cracked feet — and the two hand creams will hydrate with natural ingredients. The pack also includes a natural lip balm, cuticle cream, and hand salve.

12. These Handcrafted Bath Bombs That Moisturize Your Skin LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A warm bath can only be complete with a set of handcrafted bath bombs. The colorful globes are both therapeutic and great for moisturizing dry skin. This set of 12 comes in fragrances like lemongrass green tea, melon ball, and mango papaya — and some are even mixed with petals and flakes.

13. This Pen That's Also Breaks Glass And Shines Light Tactical Pen for Self-Defense $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a discreet approach to self defense with a tactical pen. It's manufactured with aircraft-grade aluminum and is often used by military personnel and people with other challenging professions, per the brand. The pen can be used to break glass — but it can also be used as a bottle opener and a flashlight. Overall, it can work as a general mechanism of self defense.

14. These Novelty Owl Pots That Are Extremely Cute Sun-E SE Owl Pot Ceramic $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These novelty owl pots are the perfect places to plant your succulents. They're small, so they won't take up too much space — but are also quirky enough to garner conversation. The handmade ceramic pots are durable and can withstand high temperatures. You can place them on your window ledge, work desk, or kitchen table.

15. An Eco-Friendly Coffee Cup That's Made With Tempered Glass KeepCup 12oz Reusable Coffee Cup $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your disposable coffee cups a break and opt for a reusable glass instead. This BPA-free, 12-ounce container is excellent for the environment, and its innovative design includes a large sipping hole with an attached seal. There's also a cork band around the outside for easy gripping. If you love the mug, you can choose from two more additional sizes: 8 ounces and 12 ounces.

16. A Sherpa-Lined Heated Blanket With 5 Warmth Settings Serta Reversible Sherpa/Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of warmth this season with a heated electric blanket. The polyester fleece throw is designed with a white sherpa lining and five heat settings. It also has an automatic shut-off feature that powers the blanket down after four hours of use to prevent any hazardous effects.

17. This BPA-Free Water Bottle That Comes With Two Lids HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Sip on water during high-impact activities using this stainless steel bottle. It comes with two lids: one that's fully airtight and made with stainless steel, and a cap with a straw for easy sipping. The bottle is designed to be resistant to rust and corrosion — and it's great for repeated use. It also includes an anti-slip coating of powder around the exterior that allows you to keep a firm grip.

18. A Mug Warmer That Works To Keep Your Coffee Hot Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll never have to drink cold coffee or tea again once you secure this mug warmer. The stainless steel device is designed with adequate thermal conductivity that works to keep your beverage at an optimal temperature. It has touch-activated controls, an LED display, and a water-resistant plate. The warmer also allows you to switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius with a simple touch.

19. This BPA-Free Lunch Container To Prevent Soggy Salads Bentgo Salad BPA-Free Lunch Container $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This BPA-free lunch container will solve your soggy salad woes. It has a removable tray that can be used to store and organize your vegetables, proteins, and dressing as your greens sit safely below. The container even includes a reusable fork that can be easily be fastened to the lid.

20. A Sleek Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 LED Lights InnoGear 200ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $23 | Amazon See On Amazon An essential oil diffuser crafted with lustrous wood is great for improving air quality while also adding a modern touch to your space. This one comes with an adjustable mist output and allows you to switch between a selection of seven LED lights to best suit your mood. It also includes four timer settings, and it'll automatically shut off once the set time has elapsed (or when the device starts running out of water).

21. This Grooming Kit That Caters To All Your Needs Remington PG525 Lithium Powered Body Groomer Kit, $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Get major bang for your buck with this lithium-powered grooming kit. With nine different attachments, it can help trim unwanted nose, ear, and vertical body hair. Plus, its steel blades are self-sharpening and designed to last over time. The lithium power allows for up to 70 minutes of cordless runtime, giving you the space and opportunity to groom freely.

22. The Tumbler That Lets You To Infuse Tea On-The-Go Pure Zen Tea Tumbler with Infuser $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If coffee isn't your thing — and you're more of a tea drinker — upgrade your day-to-day with this tumbler infuser. It can be used to infuse loose leaf tea, make cold brew, and give water fruity flavors. The glass container will keep liquids cool and warm without any exterior condensation — and it's totally BPA-free.

23. A Scratch-Off International Map To Keep Track Of Your Travels Maps International Scratch The World Travel Map $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Discovery the wonders of the world from your home with scratch-off international map. It's designed with a gold coating on top that can be scraped away to reveal greater detail of the territory. The map includes various countries, cities, mountains, and other wonders. It's an excellent gift for anyone looking to brush up their geography or mark off where they've been.

24. These Impossible-To-Resist Tea Infusers That Look Like Animals Tilevo Tea Infuser Set (5-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you have some loose tea at home? If so, fill your cup using a set of adorable infusers. The tiny silicone steepers are made to last, and they're shaped like animals. You can insert your favorite tea leaves inside their bodies and place them into your mugs. Each one attaches to the side of you cup, so you won't have to go diving for it once your tea is done brewing.

25. This Sony Bluetooth Speaker That's Totally Waterproof Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker $35 | Amazon See On Amazon A day at the beach isn't complete without some tunes. You can rely on this waterproof Bluetooth speaker to bring the vibes as you lounge by the sea. It has extra bass that'll boom for up to 16 hours on one charge. The speaker also comes with a detachable strap that makes it easy to transport — and it's available in six colors.

26. This 12-In-1 Survival Kit For The Hiker In Your Life Veitorld Survival Kit 12 in 1 $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you know someone who constantly wants to test their survival instincts? If so, give them this versatile survival kit. It's packed with 12 different tools including a knife, a wire saw, a water bottle clip, an emergency blanket, a flint stone scraper, and more. It's ideal for both camping trips and long hikes.

27. A Weighted Blanket That Uses Heavy Glass Beads Smart Queen Weighted Blanket $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to be heavier than standard throws, this weighted blanket helps ensure you get a solid night's rest. The blanket has a layer of beads that've been evenly distributed throughout its pockets, and it simulates the feeling of being held as it eases you into a deep sleep. It comes in various weights and dimensions for customization.

28. This Appliance That Makes 2 Breakfast Sandwiches At Once Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're hosting a brunch and need a quick meal, you can impress your guests with this dual sandwich maker. Using four simple steps, you'll have two delicious sandwiches in just five minutes. That proves to be especially helpful when you're trying to feed a crowd. Add the ingredients to their designated slots, push the cover down, and let them cook.

29. The Popular Hot Sauce Set With 7 Spicy Flavors Thoughtfully The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Pack (7-Pack) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon A good selection of hot sauces is a great gift for someone who loves spicy food. It can immediately take a dull meal from "blah" to amazing with a few dabs. This set has seven flavors that include garlic pepper, garlic herb, cayenne pepper, ghost pepper, and more. In other words, each one is sure to stimulate every taste bud.

30. A Charging Station That Keeps Your Devices Organized Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock & Organizer $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Avoid wire clutter and opt for this charging station that can be used to keep your devices neatly tucked away while they power up. It includes two lightning cables, one micro USB cable, and one Type-C cable. (Therefore, both Apple and Androids phones are covered.) The charging station has four organized ports that are compatible with all USB devices.

31. A Reusable Smart Notebook That Sends Scribbles To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of having a ton of writing pads lying around your house, trust this smart notebook for all your scribbling needs. It's designed to prevent waste with 36 gridded sheets of paper that can be wiped clean and reused at a moment's notice. The notebook even lets you blast your handwritten notes to the cloud service you use, so you won't be left scrambling when you need them.

32. This Acupressure Mat That Helps Alleviate Body Pain Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you use this accupressure mat for 20 minutes each day, it'll help you get rid of stubborn pain throughout your body. It uses tiny spikes to hit pressure points while improving circulation, promoting relaxation, and ultimately leading to a better night's sleep. Plus, the mat comes with a pillow that does the same job.

33. The Icy Hat That Helps Cure Headaches HEADACHE HAT The Original $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Knock out your headaches using this headache hat. The head wrap uses a flexible layer of ice cubes to ease troublesome migraines (along with neck and shoulder pain). It's made out of cotton, stretchy spandex, and micro-fleece that result in a very comfortable product. You can easily put this on while you're traveling or just relaxing around your house.

34. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Adds Warm Vibes To Your Space LEVOIT Himalayan Pink Salt Rock Lamp $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I am a sucker for a good Himalayan salt lamp. Not only does this model instantly elevate the ambiance in your space, but it's also an incredibly unique gift. According to the brand, it was hand-carved and hand-picked from the Khewra mines of Pakistan. Once turned on, it emits a warm amber glow that promotes relaxation. It also sits on a calming wooden base.

35. These Colorful And Stylish Shopping Bags That Are Reusable BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag $36 | Amazon See On Amazon You can do your part in promoting sustainability by using these stylish reusable shopping bags. They're sturdy enough to carry your heavier grocery items (up to 30 pounds), but they're also considerably lightweight. The pack of three comes in various prints that are constructed out of ripstop nylon. If the bags get dirty, you can throw them into the washing machine.

36. An Alarm Clock That Simulates The Sunrise And Sunset FITFORT Wake Up Light Alarm Clock $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring literal meaning to the words "rise and shine" with a wake-up light alarm clock. The lamp changes from a gentle red glow to a bright yellow light that simulates the sunrise every morning. (It also dims at night to replicate the sunset.) With 20 additional light settings, you'll be able to find the brightness that best fits your needs.

37. This Electric Toothbrush With A Built-In Timer Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric toothbrush utilizes sonic technology that removes up to seven times more plaque than manual toothbrushes. It's also engineered with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing your teeth and gums too hard. The included reminder also lets you know when it's time to replacement your brush head — and it even has a two-minute timer (which is the recommended time to brush your teeth).

38. A Kit That Helps You Brew Kombucha At Home Craft A Brew Starter Complete Kombucha Making Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Why shell out tons of money on kombucha when you can use this starter kit to make your own at home? It yields 1 gallon of tea using its carefully packed ingredients. The kombucha is known to improve digestion and provide antioxidants with every sip. This pack boasts a 4.8-star Amazon review — and one person wrote, "This is an excellent setup to start making kombucha. It has everything you need to make your first batch."

39. A Tea Sampler With Flavors Like Ginger Snap And Winter Chai Tea Forte Warming Joy Presentation Box Tea Sampler Gift Set (10-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A box of tea samples is a sure way to get into someone's good graces — especially if they're a tea lover. This set includes flavors like winter chai, Belgian mint, spiced ginger plum, ginger snap, and sweet orange spice. The gourmet teas are presented in mesh pyramid infusers that are topped with green leaves.

40. This Picnic Bag That Has Everything You Need — Even A Blanket Hap Tim - Waterproof Picnic Backpack $40 | Amazon See On Amazon You can skip the traditional wicker basket and go for this waterproof backpack on your next picnic. It frees your hands up while also providing specific slots and compartments for all your essentials. The nylon backpack is crafted out of durable material that has an insulation lining for food. It also includes cutlery, plates, wine glasses, napkins, a bottle opener, and a fleece blanket.

41. A Gorgeous Crystal Decanter Set That's Perfect For Hosting James Scott 5 Piece Crystal Decanter Set (5 Pieces) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your disposable cups a break and use this crystal decanter set while hosting your next gathering. It includes four glistening drinking glasses along with a covered decanter. Each handcrafted piece was inspired by traditional crystal blowers and cutters, according to the brand. With a 4.6-star rating, it's crystal clear that customers are enjoying the set.

42. The Microphone That Will Upgrade Your Karaoke Nights BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Emerge as the pop star you are with this Bluetooth karaoke microphone. The wireless device can be used as a speaker, a music player, and even a recorder. Using its Bluetooth connection, you can access various singing apps to bolster your karaoke night. The microphone is powered by a rechargeable battery that ensures long playing time. It's available in 10 metallic shades.

43. A Wireless Phone Charger That's Powered By The Sun Blavor Solar Power Bank $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's the truth: You might not always have access to outlets, which means your devices might run out of power from time to time. With a solar-powered charger, you won't ever have to worry about running out of juice. It's compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and it's entirely free of cables. The wireless charger is also splash-and shock-proof, making it suitable for outdoor activities.

44. This Adjustable Laptop Riser That Doesn't Require Assembly PWR+ Laptop Table Stand Adjustable Riser $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Laptop elevation is king when trying to achieve comfort while working. By using this adjustable riser — which requires zero assembly — you'll be able to change levels and rotate your laptop 360 degrees. The true beauty of this riser is in its versatility: It can be used as a table, a breakfast tray, and tablet holder (among other things).

45. These Extra-Strong Brews That Coffee Aficionados Will Love "The World's Strongest" Ground Coffee & Valhalla Java Ground Coffee Bundle Deal (2-Pack) $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you know someone who happens to be very particular about their coffee? If so, try gifting them with this ground coffee bundle that has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. The organic coffee beans were specifically selected for their strong, bold, and smooth flavor — and one of the bags even calls itself "The World's Strongest Ground Coffee."

46. A Nylon Hammock That Includes Strong Suspension Straps Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Camping Double & Single with Tree Straps $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With this parachute camping hammock, you'll feel extra-stable as you relax. The product comes with 9-foot-long suspension straps that have connection carabiners. The hammock itself is made from strong nylon, and it's available in over 15 different color combinations. The package also includes a carrying case for easy travel when you're ready to hike.

47. This Clip-On Phone Lens That Will Help You Take Pro Photos Xenvo Pro Lens Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon You can take truly exceptional photos using these professional-level lenses that attach directly to your phone. The set includes a clip, a lanyard, a charging cable, a rechargeable LED light, two lenses, and more. Crafted from high-quality optical glass and aluminum, the lenses will help you capture precious memories with high-quality resolutions.

48. The Canvas That Only Requires Water And A Brush To Paint The Original BUDDHA BOARD $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The magic of a Buddha Board knows no bounds. To start, all you have to do is fill its base with water and use a brush to paint creative images of your choice. As the water dries, the image disappears and makes room for a whole new creation. It's said to be inspired by the idea of "living in the moment."

49. An Infinity Pillow That You Can Use While You're Traveling Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon An infinity pillow is the answer to all your traveling aching woes. This cozy sleeping aid is lined with a blend of bamboo and polyester, and it's designed to twist into various shapes to best suit your comfort. Its breathable fabric is very soft on the skin and helps promote better rest while you're on the road or relaxing at home.