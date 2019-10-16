IMHO, there are few combinations more classic than a hearty cheeseburger with a side of crispy fries, and I'm so here for the fact that TGI Fridays is bringing customers a wallet-friendly version of that pairing all month long. Excuse me while I clear all lunch and dinner plans for the next few weeks, because TGI Fridays' $5 Cheeseburger and Fries deal for October 2019 is a bonafide steal on your go-to comfort food cravings. Here's how to get in on the promo, which is currently being served up all seven days a week.

You can always count me in for a good food deal, and I was stoked when I saw that TGI Fridays was expanding one of its most popular promos during the latter part of the month of October. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Dallas-based chain took to its Twitter account to announce that its popular Tuesday-specific $5 Cheeseburgers and Fries deal would now be gracing every day of the week with its presence. Considering that you can normally get the restaurant's Really Good Cheeseburger with a side of seasoned fries for just over $10, that means you're paying less than 50% of what you'd normally throw down for the combo, and the best part is that this combo is available seven days a week from now until Nov. 3. If you're like me and have been trying to save money to splurge on your Halloween costume of choice at the end of the month or are just on board to pay a little less for the food you frequently eat, it's a lifesaver to help you stick to your goals while treating your tastebuds to the always-satisfying combination of grilled meat, carbs, gooey melted cheese, and crispy fries.

If you haven't had the company's Really Good Cheeseburger or need a refresher, you'll be getting a juicy beef patty stacked with all the fixings, i.e. a slice of American cheese, crispy lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles, per the TGI Fridays product description. In other words, you can be sure you won't be hungry once you've downed your burger and fries.

According to the TGI Fridays website, the deal doesn't require a coupon and you can just head to your closest restaurant and order opt to dine in or order to go. If you're someone who ascribes to the philosophy that you shouldn't leave your home unless completely necessary once the temperatures drop, you can also choose to order online for delivery through UberEats, although you'll have to drop at least a $10 minimum to be eligible for the $5 Cheeseburger and Fries deal.

According to a statement obtained by Chewboom, TGI Fridays says it decided to roll out its $5 burger and fries deal (which was previously available on Tuesdays as part of their Weekday Specials menu) in light of the "tremendous response" that they got when they introduced it one day a week. Elite Daily reached out to TGI Fridays for comment on the limited-time promo, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Per Chewboom, TGI Fridays is now offering this $5 special from now through Nov. 3, so I'd plan out your lunch and dinners for the next couple weeks accordingly and plan to save bank on your cheeseburger and fries habit.