The Bachelor franchise mixed things up this season by switching from its usual Monday night time slot to Tuesday nights. But it looks like the schedule will return to its usual time slot (and then some), just in time for the end of the season. Tayshia's Bachelorette schedule added Monday episodes in addition to Tuesdays, so make your plans accordingly.

On Nov. 30, Bachelor creator and producer Mike Fleiss tweeted that "Bachelorette Mondays return on December 14," giving Bachelor Nation the first hint that the schedule was switching up. On Dec. 7, ABC confirmed to Elite Daily that for the final two weeks of Tayshia Adams' season, The Bachelorette will air both Monday and Tuesday nights.

At the start of the season, The Bachelorette switched from its usual Monday night time slot to Tuesdays to make room for the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars on Mondays. Now that DWTS is over (and Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the Mirror Ball trophy), The Bachelorette can return to Mondays for this season's final two weeks.

On Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET, ABC will air "The Men Tell All" episode, giving the guys from this season a chance to tell their side of the story. Then, the next two episodes of Tayshia's season will air Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Dec. 21, both at 8 p.m. ET. Finally, the big Bachelorette season finale will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

But first, there's still one more standalone Bachelorette Tuesday on Dec. 8 before the doubled-up weeks. The Dec. 1 episode left off right in the middle of Tayshia's 2-on-1 date with Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb. The two men have been fighting ever since Noah joined the show, and Bennett's passive-aggressive "friendship gift" to help Noah grow up did little to mend their relationship. Tayshia called their tension "teenage boy drama" and wondered why it hadn't been settled without her. The guys didn't have a great answer for her, which means the Dec. 8 episode will see one of them going home.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.