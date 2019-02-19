Things are starting to get serious on The Bachelor as contestants start getting ready for hometown visits, but a recent development with one of Colton Underwood's frontrunners is throwing a wrench in my bracket! According to reports, Tayshia Adams and her ex split right before filming The Bachelor. An insider reportedly told Us Weekly about Adams' reported relationship with a man named Chase Olswang... also known as the reported relationship that Adams has failed to mention to Underwood thus far. Elite Daily reached out to Adams and did not hear back by the time of publication. Elite Daily also reached out to ABC and they declined to comment, noting that "none of the women are allowed to do press until after and if they are eliminated."

So, why wouldn't she want to bring it up? Well, the timing doesn't exactly look great for her. It would be one thing if the couple had split months before she went on the show but, according to the insider's exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the couple reportedly didn't break up until the "night before she left."

According to the insider, 28-year-old Adams “wasn’t completely ready for a relationship” when she first met Olswang, a 30-year-old model, because she had just gotten out of a divorce. (Don't worry, she did mention her divorce to Underwood.) According to Life & Style, that divorce was finalized in November 2017. That being said, the insider maintains that things reportedly still got serious quickly between Olswang and Adams. In fact, things got so serious over the course of their alleged 10-month-long relationship that the two of them even reportedly talked about "engagement and marriage."

According to the insider, Adams reportedly didn't muster up the courage to end things with Olswang until the “night before she left.” "It’s a messed-up situation,” the insider reportedly told Us Weekly. “He was in love with her. He’s not anymore, but he still loves her.” Even Olswang himself reportedly opened up to Us Weekly, telling them that he met Adams at a bar in their hometown of Newport Beach, California back in November 2017. "We fell in love really quickly," he reportedly told Us Weekly.

That being said, one key thing he also mentioned was that the two reportedly never put labels on their relationship. In other words, he was not technically her boyfriend and she was technically not his girlfriend. That being said, he did note that they were exclusive by noting that they were not “dating anybody else.” The duo even reportedly had plans to "do something special” for her birthday in September right before she entered the Bachelor mansion.

“I moved some things around … before she ended up deciding to leave [for The Bachelor], because she still wasn’t really sure if she was going to go on the show or not,” he reportedly told Us Weekly. “She was still back and forth… she wasn’t sure. As it got closer, I could kind of see changes between us and I could kind of tell that she was leaning toward going. I don’t know all of the exact reasons for that.”

As if things couldn't get any more scandalous, the two have reportedly been talking since filming ended for the show. “She called him and he saw her,” the insider told Us Weekly. “It’s just hard for him to talk to her.” Olswang himself added to Us Weekly that there "is an open line of communication. We’re there for each other if we need to be, but things have changed quite a bit since she’s come back.”

First and foremost, we don't know for sure if any of this is true. And considering that, per ABC's statement, the women on the show aren't allowed to do press until they're eliminated, we probably won't be getting a straight answer from her anytime soon, as she's currently still appearing on The Bachelor. That being said, if the reports against Adams are true, then as per Olswang himself, they were reportedly never even "officially" dating. Do with that what you will, folks! Sure, Adams could've mentioned she had been in a "situationship" prior to going on The Bachelor, but that depends on how much weight she put on said situationship. I guess we won't know until we hear from Adams directly, and if her relationship with Underwood continues to be as strong as it has been so far, I'm betting it'll be a while.