Taylor Swift's "False God" Lyrics Are Her Most Powerful Ones Yet

Taylor Swift loves to keep her fans on their toes. People thought it was dramatic when she deleted her entire Instagram feed to promote her Reputation album. Then, everyone was shocked when she did a 180-degree turn and busted out the rainbows for Lover. In a super interesting plot twist, when people first heard the title "False God" some speculated it might be about society and the current political climate. Here to report, that is just simply not that case. Taylor Swift's "False God" lyrics are indeed powerful, but have nothing to do with politics.

It's an understandable mix up. During the 2016 election, Swift was noticeably silent. While other celebrities engaged in the political conversation and made their values and votes known, Swift denied speaking out. At the time, it had a polarizing effect on her fanbase. Some people felt she needed to take a stance while others argued she didn't need to weigh in in order to maintain her celebrity musician status. So, when she endorsed the Democratic party during the 2018 Midterms on Instagram, people were surprised.

Since then, she's used pieces of her album Lover as a love letter to equality and justice. When fans first heard about the title "False God," it kind of made sense to jump to political assumptions.

However, the truth is the song is a hard core love ballad that serves a touch of R&B vibes. In the lyrics, Swift talks about how she worships her lover like a religion.

We were crazy to think / Crazy to think that this could work / Remember how I said I'd die for you / We were stupid to jump / In the ocean separating us, remember how I’d lie to you

And I can't talk to you when you're like this / Staring out the window, like I’m not your favorite town / I'm New York City / I'd still do it for you babe / They all warned us about times like this / They say the road gets hard and you get lost / When you're led by blind faith / Blind faith

But we might just get away with it / Religion's in your lips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship / We might just get away with it / The altar is my hips / Even if it's a false god / We’d still worship this love / We’d still worship this love / We'd still worship this love

I know heaven’s a thing / I go there when you touch me honey / Hell is when I fight with you / But we can patch it up good / Make confessions and we're begging for forgiveness / Got the wine for you

And you can't talk to me when I'm like this / Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you / You’re the West Village / You still do it for me babe / They all warned us about times like this / They say the road gets hard and you get lost / When you're led by blind faith / Blind faith

But we might just get away with it / Religion's in your lips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship / We might just get away with it / The altar is my hips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship this love / We'd still worship this love / We'd still worship this love

We'd still worship this love / Even if it's a false god / Even if it's a false god / Still worship this love

